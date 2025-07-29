How to Keep Cool with Frost Children

Somehow, yet again, I find myself shooting musicians in Shoreditch, completely unironically. It just always seems to be convenient. That’s one of the first things I mention to Lulu and Angel Prost, the sibling duo behind Frost Children, when we meet at their hotel. We briefly talk about the tacky and nonsensical lobby interior before heading out onto the equally tacky and nonsensical streets of Shoreditch.



They’re in town playing a sold-out show tonight at The Social—they’re on at 11:30 p.m. if you want to catch it from outside. I tell them it’s a really fun venue, and that the last time I was there, everyone was smoking indoors. Their new single, “What is Forever For,” drops at midnight tonight, too.



After wandering through backstreets avoiding wall after wall of graffiti—except for one—we make our way back to the hotel lobby. I suggest doing the interview on a terrace nestled between the Overground and a main road. They’re eager to get Indian food and swim at a friend’s place, so I keep it short and sweet.

Jackson Bowley: If you weren’t called Frost Children, what would your name be?

Lulu: One of our original names growing up was Perma Frost, which I think is a really solid alternative. I guess it is sort of similar. We had this idea of starting a Scott Pilgrim-esque rock band.

Angel: Yeah, I ended up using it for a band I had with two other seventh graders.

Lulu: I feel like anything else just wouldn’t hit as hard.

What’s your favorite lyric from the new album?

Angel: [to Lulu] You can probably tease a lyric.

Lulu: I like this one: “She took the bus to the train, took the train off the rail, and got a job, got a bachelor’s straight out of Yale.”

Angel: Yeah, that’s a good one. A tale of our time—unemployment.

Who’s an unexpected dream collab or feature?

Angel: I wanna get in with David Guetta for sure. But perhaps that’s a bit expected. And I really wanna work with Morrisey. You just know he’s looking for new producers.

Lulu: I think a lot of the collabs we’ve done so far are a bit unexpected.

How do you deal with the heat?

Lulu: When it’s really hot in New York, I wear smaller polos so I can breathe more, take a nap at 3 p.m.—a little siesta—do some meditation, and have an espresso.

Angel: The key is living in the U.S., where there’s AC everywhere. Also, just go into a grocery store. It’s freezing in there. Just hang out for a while.

Lulu: Or do an ice plunge, hit the sauna. It’s the best feeling ever.

Favorite venue to play in the world?

Angel: In Salzburg, Austria, there’s a falafel shop that throws shows in its basement. We turnt it up. It was crazy! That was like two summers ago. I would totally play there again.

Lulu: The lady who ran the place kept coming down and yelling at the promoters because we were too loud. It was really funny, but I also felt bad because… yeah, we were really, really loud.

Favorite thing to say in a British accent?

Angel: I’ve been doing this thing lately: “Type shit, darling”.

If you could score any movie, what would it be?

Lulu: I heard they’re making a new Spring Breakers.

Angel: Spring Breakers 2. Or one of my all-time favorites: The Wickerman. The original one. I’d love to reinvent some of those songs. I love that soundtrack so much.

What are you singing at karaoke?

Angel: I like doing “KIDS” by MGMT because there’s a long instrumental. You can just vibe.

Lulu: I go for “Summer” by Calvin Harris. It’s easy to sing when you’re truly sloshed—it does the job and gets everyone jumping.