Pour One Out with Gabbriette

It might be Halloween weekend, but Día de Muertos (“Day of the Dead”) has officially arrived in London—thanks to Gabbriette and Don Julio. Hosted at Panadería Rosetta, the beloved Mexican bakery transforms from a daytime pastry haven into a Paloma-fueled party spot by night, courtesy of Handshake Speakeasy.



Inside, the crowd is so thick it’s easy to forget you’re standing in a bakery. Only the decorative Pan de Muertos (“bread of the dead,” duh) and half-risen loaves stacked behind tequila-lined shelves remind you of the daytime calm that came before. In true Gabbriette style, the vibe is succubus chic: Black hair, black clothes, high heels, and high glam. A few colorful costumes pop through the darkness, nodding to the season. Among the crowd, we spot Coucou Chloe, Princess Julia, Henry Holland, and Corbin Shaw—and, of course, Gabbriette herself, vampy as ever in an Elvira-esque gown with cascading sleeves.

As the night heats up, the crowd moves to a set that fuses Jersey club and reggaeton—Latin, contemporary, and impossible not to dance to. Neon lights flicker off Don Julio bottles and metallic accents, while Gabbriette’s signature pomegranate Paloma flows from behind the bar. Empty glasses pile high, proof her mixology skills hit the mark.



There’s a quiet sophistication to the chaos. Everyone’s here to party, but the energy feels refined, intentional. Between dance breaks, guests sashay in and out of the Don Julio–branded photo booth, posing, Palomas in hand, through a haze of laughter and candlelight. Around the room, black leather, boots, and smoky eyes dominate the fashion, but it’s Gabbriette’s presence, and her Paloma, that set the tone for the night.



Ahead of the launch, Gabbriette, between testing Palomas, sat down with us to talk tequila, hosting, and how she celebrates Día de Muertos.



What makes your take on Don Julio’s Paloma a Gabbriette signature?



I wanted to make it bloody for Día de Muertos, so I added pomegranate. I had a pomegranate Paloma once in Mexico City and it tasted amazing.



Describe your signature Paloma in three words.



Refreshing, probably not season-appropriate, and full of Don Julio. That’s not three words, but it’s three statements.



Where’s the perfect place to drink your Paloma?



Tonight, at this Don Julio rave. I’m calling it a rave.

How would you and your girls celebrate Día de Muertos?



Head-to-toe skeleton costumes. Always.



What’s your earliest memory of Día de Muertos?



I’m half Mexican, so I always knew about it. My cousins would send me pictures from Mexico—it was always the day before Halloween, so I was jealous they got to celebrate early.



Any dos and don’ts for Día de Muertos?



Do: Drink tequila and be with your friends. Don’t: Be a party pooper.



Día de Muertos celebrates life. What’s the best way to celebrate life?



Honestly, by drinking tequila. That’s literally how my family connects. It’s part of the culture. Good alcohol, good times, good music. I love that it’s a celebration of life. It’s like the opposite of Halloween, which is about scaring ghosts away.



Why is Paloma the perfect drink for Día de Muertos?



It’s refreshing and such a good vessel for tequila. I didn’t want to do something basic like a margarita. Adding pomegranate made it different.



You’re already a chef and now a bartender. Are you a good host?



It’s my specialty. Something that’ll probably go on my headstone: “Host.”

Who always turns a look at your dinner parties?



Me—and my stylist Bailee. No one’s allowed in my house unless they look fabulous head-to-toe. You’re setting the tone for the weekend.



What do you hope Londoners take away from this?



I love that we’re doing this here. I don’t usually connect English culture with my Mexican roots, so I hope people fall in love with the food—and with the Paloma. London’s such a gin town. We’ve got to change that.



How does clubbing in Mexico compare to London?



They’re kind of similar. People are free in both, but it’s colder here, and there are fewer clothes in Mexico.



What’s the best club advice you’ve ever been given?



Go home.



Tell us about a night you wish never ended.



There are so many. I was just at a friend’s wedding that I didn’t want to end. I threw my fiancé’s birthday party recently. We almost got the cops called for noise. Honestly, I never want any night to end. I wish I had a second brain and lungs so I could just keep going.



Neat or on the rocks?



On the rocks.

The celebration continues: Panadería Don Julio is open to the public at Toklas Bakery in London through Sunday, bringing pan de muerto, handcrafted Don Julio serves, and a lineup of DJs channeling the spirit of modern Mexico.