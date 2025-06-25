Georgia—the country, not the state—is known for its cuisine (you have to try khachapuri), its dramatic landscapes, and for being the birthplace of wine. We sent Mari Davituri across Tbilisi, Kazbegi, and Batumi to find out what Georgia is really all about.

Ana, 18 + Ana, 18

What do you do? I’m a student of Georgian philology; I also dance. / I’m also a student of Georgian philology. What are you wearing from head to toe? Sneakers, ripped jeans, black bodysuit. / Trainers, jeans, black top, and a shirt. What do you love about Georgia? Georgian culture. The regions and their traditions. Where’s good to eat? Delicate and Delicate’s pastries. Dona. Where’s good to dance? My choreographic ensemble’s studio. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? You should definitely travel and explore the traditions of every region. Taste the food, walk around a lot. Only in Georgia… Hospitality is on another level. You’ll find positive people and breathtaking nature.

Amirani, 73

What do you do? Engineer. What do you love about Georgia? My beautiful region, Adjara. We are a truly unique country. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Pay attention to everything. Batumi has changed—it’s now the most cultured and distinguished seaside city. We have incredible nature. Try the food and the mineral springs. Only in Georgia… You’ll find everything beautiful, full of life and nature. Anyone who’s left this place will always be grateful for what they experienced here.

Mark, 33 & Ana (Kazbegi)

What do you do? Tech. What are you wearing from head to toe? A traditional men’s dress called a Chokha, gifted to me. What do you love about Georgia? Everything—but mostly the people. Only in Georgia… You make friends everywhere.

Elguja, 55

What do you do? Artist. What do you love about Georgia? The people’s happiness, the way the sun rises and sets. Where’s good to eat? At a khachapuri place. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? They must visit Batumi. Only in Georgia… Do the leaves bloom and change colors so distinctly in spring. When the citrus blossoms, the entire air is filled with fragrance.

Ioane, 20

What is your name? Ioane. What do you do? I work as an operator at a hydroelectric power plant. What do you love about Georgia? Everything—especially nature. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Visit Sno first (it’s a village). Only in Georgia… There is real natural beauty.

Julieta, 67

What do you do? Cook. What do you love about Georgia? Everything—nature, people, food, everything. Where’s good to eat? My workplace. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? See nature, get to know the people and Georgian cuisine. Only in Georgia… The people are especially hospitable.

Kato, 30

What do you do? I’m the founder of Maisi and work seasonally as an executive chef. What are you wearing from head to toe? Maisi’s white classic chef’s jacket with an apron and Crocs on my feet. What do you love about Georgia? Probably the nature and the culinary scene. Where’s good to eat? Maisi. Where’s good to dance? Horoom. What song do you have on repeat right now? Maisi’s playlist—I listen to it all day while working. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Get lost and don’t plan anything. Only in Georgia… I feel at home.

Luka, 19 Ana, 32

What do you do? We’re both chefs. What are you wearing from head to toe? Chef’s coat, chef’s pants, Crocs, and a chef’s hat. / Chef’s coat, chef’s hat, pants, and sneakers. What do you love about Georgia? The nature and beauty of Georgia. / Hospitality. Where’s good to eat? Rustaveli. Where’s good to dance? Moonlight. / Bar Fazenda. What song do you have on repeat right now? “We Are The People” by Empire of the Sun / “Moonlight” by Beethoven. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Visit the villages to learn about our old culture. / Explore different places to really understand our culture. Only in Georgia… You’ll see beauty. / You’ll meet the most hospitable people.

Mariami, 28

What do you do? Biologist. What are you wearing from head to toe? A summer top from a thrift store, thrifted trousers, Mary Janes, and a goatskin leather bag I bought in Germany. What do you love about Georgia? Nature, the food, and most of our traditions. Where’s good to eat? Cafe Dafna, Mamapapuri Sazandari, and Privet. Where’s good to dance? At home. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? You must visit every region—each one is a completely different world. Only in Georgia… You can always find something positive.

Temo, 22

What do you do? I work in IT. What are you wearing from head to toe? Secondhand jersey, secondhand pants, New Balance sneakers. What do you love about Georgia? The cuisine. Where’s good to eat? Lolita. Where’s good to dance? The Bridge. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Pilot Jones” by Frank Ocean. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Go to Dafna for khinkali and visit Old Tbilisi. Only in Georgia… Afterparties have afterparties.

Nika, 22

What do you do? Student and musician. What are you wearing from head to toe? Band merch T-shirt, my girlfriend’s jacket, everything else is secondhand. What do you love about Georgia? The people. Where’s good to eat? We’re heading to Dafna right now. Where’s good to dance? Dedaena Bar. What song do you have on repeat right now? Psychonaut 4’s “Vai Me.” Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Don’t start or end your trip on Shardeni Street. Only in Georgia… You leave home not knowing where you’ll end up by the evening.

Maxime, 29

What do you do? I’m a musician. What are you wearing from head to toe? Pressure Clothing, pants I painted myself, jewelry made by nuns, and some of my own handmade stuff. What do you love about Georgia? So many things—the mountains, most of all. Where’s good to eat? Turbo’s café. Where’s good to dance? At home. What song do you have on repeat right now? Elevator Spaghetti by Jorjiana. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Get out of the city. Only in Georgia… There are too many drug users and too few rehab centers.

Merabi, 60

What do you do? I make sculptures and everything related to art. What do you love about Georgia? I love the diversity and the mountains. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Go hiking. Our culture, our traditions—everything is uniquely ours. If we want our nation to survive, we must preserve them. Only in Georgia… Will you find an entirely original culture. Nothing borrowed. Zurabi, 75

What do you do? Journalist. I’m also the director of a children’s football school. What do you love about Georgia? It’s a unique nation. Where’s good to eat? Nikala’s shop. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia… Get to know Georgian literature and culture.

Noshrevani, 65 & Aza, 65

What do you love about Georgia? It’s our homeland—we must love everything about it. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Behave the way we do—respect Georgia and what it stands for. Only in Georgia… There is only the Black Sea. / Such beautiful nature—it’s my homeland.

Oko, 26 + Mariami, 22

What do you do? I’m a sportswoman and Oko is a bar manager. What are you wearing from head to toe? Dr. Martens boots, secondhand pants, my sister’s top, jewelry from Rustaveli Avenue. / Puma shoes, Dickies pants, Versace shirt. What do you love about Georgia? The sea and mountains. Where’s good to eat? Asian corner at Stamba. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Rocketman” by Elton John. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Pay attention to everything. / Yes, especially to people. Only in Georgia… A priest might chase you with a stool.

Tarieli, 10

What do you do? I study. I got the highest score in the math league. What do you love about Georgia? Horses. What song do you have on repeat right now? I don’t have one, but I sing and play music. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Visit our village and ride a horse. Only in Georgia… The air is clean.

Tedo, 16 Tedo, 17

What do you do? I play frisbee. What do you love about Georgia? Batumi. / The stubbornness of Georgians! Where’s good to eat? Panini—a small place with really tasty sandwiches. Where’s good to dance? I don’t dance—I play frisbee. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Visit mountainous Adjara. / First of all, respect the local rules and society. They should adapt to us—not the other way around. Only in Georgia… Strength is in unity!

Temuri, 72

What do you do? Nothing—I’m retired. I used to be a cinematographer in my youth. What do you love about Georgia? Death. Any advice for someone visiting Georgia? Don’t think anything bad about Georgia. Only in Georgia… You’ll find God.