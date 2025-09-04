DM-ing with Giorgio Armani

This story originally appeared in i-D 374 “The Unknown Issue.”

What advice do you have for teens wanting to start a career in fashion?

My advice to a teenager embarking on the adventure of fashion is to study, commit, work, not expect immediate success, work, work some more, and embrace every creative challenge. Only in this way can a truly individual vision take shape.



How do you define timelessness in an era where trends move faster than ever?

The ability to distill your own language into something that convinces you first and foremost, unswayed by trends. An act of creative courage is key to leaving a lasting mark.



What was the most disappointing moment of your early career?

Having to create things that, aesthetically, I didn’t believe in or didn’t like. However, I saw it as a necessary step towards discovering my true means of expression.



What’s the best book you’ve ever read?

[Marguerite Yourcenar’s] Memoirs of Hadrian, a deeply moving tribute to beauty and thought as an unending quest. It is a profound and introspective work that really moved me.



What’s an item of clothing that nobody needs in their wardrobe?

Nobody needs an unflattering outfit. Clothing should always be chosen thoughtfully.



What are you superstitious about?

I never speak prematurely about agreements or contracts. In Italy, we say, “Don’t say cat until it’s in the bag,” the equivalent of “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.”



What’s the secret to a happy life?

Making the most of what you have while steering clear of envy and resentment.



What’s the most overrated fashion trend?

Perhaps “quiet luxury.” It’s often a formula for selling a stripped- down idea of elegance that lacks real personality.



Who would you like to direct your biopic?

I don’t want to offend anyone, as I have many actor and director friends who would do a remarkable job, so I’ll play with a plausible alternative and say Orson Welles, who had a particular flair for biographical films.



Define the future of fashion in three words.

In my opinion, the future of fashion must be responsible, sustainable, authentic. I do not endorse fashion that is wasteful or pure spectacle.



What is something you feel abnormally passionate about?

The sea. It truly is my element.



What’s a question no one has ever asked you?

No one has ever asked if I truly enjoy the back-and-forth of interviews. While I appreciate seeing my thoughts in print, as a reserved person, interviews are always a challenge. But I relish pushing myself outside my comfort zone.



illustration TOM BACHTELL