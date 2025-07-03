Glastonbury, Straight-Up!

Glastonbury. What is there to say, it is the festival. The peak of British summertime. A mind, body, and soul-altering experience like no other. If you couldn’t snag a ticket, fear not—India Morgan went down to see what’s up!

Kellend Thomas-Smith, 26

What do you do? I work in production. Who are you here to see? Charli XCX, Overmono. When was the last time you had a shower? Tuesday night. Only at Glastonbury… Can you see someone taking a shit in the middle of the park. Can you lose your mind for the best part of five days and then somehow return to normal.

Unity, 18

What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing a polka dot dress. What was your last meal? I just had a Yorkshire pudding wrap—it was fucking amazing. Who’s your dream headliner? Jarvis Cocker, Pulp! How long did it take you to put up your tent? My mom did it for me. Any advice for someone going to Glastonbury? Wear sunscreen. Only at Glastonbury… Are there so many fucking people.

Jemma Bursnell

What do you do? I’m an artist. What are you wearing from head to toe? All vintage. I call it scout rave. Who are you here to see? Marshall Jefferson, Kneecap.

Miscneach Mangan, 28

What do you do? I’m one of the stage managers for Nomad in Shangri-La, the queer and beautifully diverse stage in the southeast corner. What was your last meal? Brisket burger. When was the last time you had a shower? This morning. Only at Glastonbury… Do you see a horde of basic people having the time of their lives, right next to the wildest, weirdest crowd imaginable.

Frankie Morelli, 25

What do you do? I currently work at Jellycat in Selfridges. What are you wearing from head to toe? Personalized Yankees hat, Meller sunglasses, AllSaints leopard print top, fake Balenciaga bag, black Dickies shorts, and a leopard print scarf around my waist. Who are you here to see? Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo. How long did it take you to put up your tent? Pop-up tent—two seconds!

Zahra Asmail, 35

What do you do? I’m a costume designer. What are you wearing from head to toe? Balenciaga shades, Moncler hoodie, Prada boots, and an Off-White bag. Who are you here to see? Turnstile. Any advice for someone going to Glastonbury? Go glamping. The toilets are insane.

Elise Wood Downie, 23

Who’s your dream headliner? Stevie Wonder or Outkast. What was your last meal? Granola. How long did it take you to put up your tent? Considering it’s massive—I’ve got a little palace to myself—it only took about fifteen minutes, with a bit of help. Any advice for someone going to Glastonbury? Come with an open mind, not too many expectations. The Glastonbury magic is real, but everyone’s experience is personal. Don’t stress about having the perfect weekend, because you probably will anyway.

Sam Emery, 26

What are you wearing from head to toe? A Temu skirt, a Puresport Run Club top I found at a charity shop, and Gucci glasses from the Dalston car boot. How long did it take you to put up your tent? Quite a while, actually. I needed help. It was complicated. What was your last meal? A bacon and sausage bap. Cost me £18. Crazy. Who’s your dream headliner? The Doobie Brothers. When was the last time you had a shower? This morning, at 9 a.m.

Erin Hutchings, 21

What do you do? I’m a student. I study fine art. What was your last meal? Quorn cocktail sausages from the Co-Op. Who are you here to see? Alanis Morissette, The 1975, and Deftones. Any advice for someone going to Glastonbury? Don’t come too early. Wait for the weekend.

Karlie Max, 24

What do you do? I’m a DJ and promoter. Who’s your dream headliner? I’d love to see Boygenius, and more punk and post-punk. Only at Glastonbury… Would I go straight from a DJ set to the medical tent for an infected tattoo.

Amba, 38

Only at Glastonbury… Do you feel the frequency of the pirates. Any advice for someone going to Glastonbury? Keep an open mind. It’s not always about the big stages. The best stuff happens under the biggest tree with the right people.

Freya Stevenson, 25

Any advice for someone going to Glastonbury? Bring suncream and… mushrooms.

Sofia Whilby, 26

What do you do? I’m a creative at YouTube Creative Studios and also a studio manager. What are you wearing from head to toe? A Gaza Forever top by 5V5, crazy wellies from Free People, and my sunglasses are from [REDACTED]. Who’s your dream headliner? I really wanted it to be Rihanna this year, but she’s pregnant again. What was your last meal? Mac and cheese. It was okay. Only at Glastonbury… Do you see everyone you love, vibing 24/7.

Mattia Guarnera-MacCarthy, 26

What do you do? I’m a fine artist. I paint with airbrush. What are you wearing from head to toe? Green glasses from Brazil, charity shop top, bottle cap bag, Ed Hardy belt, camo shorts, Yeezy shoes, and green woolly socks. Who’s your dream headliner? I’d quite like 50 Cent. When was the last time you had a shower? Yesterday, but I used baby wipes today.

Lily O’Mari, 31

What do you do? I’m a climate change food campaigner and DJ. What are you wearing from head to toe? All secondhand. What was your last meal? I made my own naan samosa bhaji burrito back at camp. Saving money. Who’s your dream headliner? Fleetwood Mac in their prime. Any advice for someone going to Glastonbury? Take your time. It’s a lot. Spend the first few days settling in. You can’t do everything, so just enjoy what you can.