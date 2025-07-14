Hakan Yildirim Wears Berlin His Way, in the Loafer That Keeps Up

For Berlin-based stylist Hakan Yildirim, personal style starts with instinct. “It depends on my emotions and moods,” he shares. “I don’t like to look like I’ve overthought my outfit.” His wardrobe is grounded in a familiar rhythm—simple, consistent pieces that feel lived-in but intentional. “Hats and shoes are everything for me,” he adds. “If those feel right, the whole look makes sense.”



That kind of clarity is what draws him to Dr. Martens’ Adrian Tassel Loafer. “They just work,” he says. “They fit into almost any setting without trying too hard. They’ve already been part of my style journey. They don’t need to make noise, but they always elevate the look.” There’s a quiet confidence in that choice, the kind that doesn’t chase attention, but holds it.

For Yildirim, style isn’t about standing out for the sake of it. It’s about pieces that evolve alongside you, that settle in over time and begin to reflect something personal. That same idea shapes his approach to work. While his own aesthetic is guided by feeling, styling others becomes a more deliberate, layered process. “I love stepping into that role,” he says. “There’s always a story in what people wear. Whether it comes from the person, the place, or the concept, I try to find it and let that shape the look.”



Berlin plays a key role in shaping that outlook. “It’s easy to take risks here,” Yildirim reflects. “There’s no real sense of being judged. That kind of freedom shifts how you dress. You’re not tailoring yourself to anyone else’s expectations.” He pauses, then smiles. “Without even realizing it, I end up trying new things, throwing something on just to see if it works.”

The shoot took place in Kreuzkölln, a neighborhood that sits at the intersection of two of Berlin’s most creative quarters. “I spend most of my time there,” he says. “It’s diverse, it’s open, and no one’s performing. You just show up as yourself. That definitely influences how I dress.”



When styling clients, Yildirim blends reference and intuition with practiced fluency. “All of it matters,” he says. “You need to know what’s happening now, understand what came before, and then filter it through your own lens.” He treats style like a kind of visual vernacular—part research, part instinct, part improvisation. That approach is especially present when he works with formalwear. “Most suits look the same,” he says. “So I always try to add a personal edge—like the addition of a Doc’s loafer and an accessory. It’s also the way something’s worn, collar popped, sleeves undone. These small shift can make it yours.”

“It means showing up with something recognizably yours,” he says, when asked what defines a classic with an edge. “It doesn’t have to be loud. Just intentional.” The Adrian Tassel Loafer fits that philosophy. “It’s understated but it holds presence. That’s what I look for in everything I wear.”



When asked to choose between Mitte and Neukölln, Yildirim doesn’t hesitate. “Neukölln,” he says, almost before the question finishes. He leans clean lines over detail-heavy styling. And when it comes to a city walk or a night out? “Night out, definitely,” he admits, laughing.



Like the looks he puts together, his answers are direct but unfussy. Yildirim doesn’t dress to impress. He dresses to reflect who he already is—steady, expressive, and in motion.

Sarah Willmeroth

Talent: Hakan Yildirim

Photographer: Sarah Willmeroth

Photo Assistant: Leopold Stöcker