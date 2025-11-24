Hayley Williams Invites Us Over

Phoenix Johnson has built his career on making intimate portraits feel expansive. He lingers frequently on the soft points of the body: the back of the neck, the direct gaze, the arch of the foot (he’s shot for Sandy Liang, Loewe, Marc Jacobs and Playboy). In his new photobook HAYLEY, Johnson has a perfect subject in one of the biggest rockstars around: Paramore’s Hayley Williams. The photobook published by Friend’s Edition and Post Atlantic, is a true collaboration between artists. Shot at Williams’s home between 2018 and 2019, the remarkable book presents a superstar at ease and unvarnished. Williams stops by to give her behind-the-scenes take on the book.

Photos by Phoenix Johnson Photos by Phoenix Johnson

Nicolaia Rips: Tell me about the inspiration for the book.



Hayley Williams: Phoenix was always taking great BTS pics on his film camera during the After Laughter cycle. He was styling us in those days so, at fittings, he’d often get extra photos of me that we could archive or use for whatever. The home I lived in for much of that season is so special to me. When I realized I’d written a song about this particular era of my life, I asked him if he could pull out those photos and compile them for me—and it became a book.



How did you and Phoenix meet?



I met Phoenix at Taylor [York]’s house, while we were doing a fitting for the After Laughter album shoot. Zac [Farro] had worked with him a bit for his project HalfNoise and thought he’d be a good fit, and he was. I had so much fun wearing clothes that year because it was the first time we’d worked with someone who loved independent fashion designers and vintage. He’s actually why I began collecting rare vintage band tees.



I know these were from 2018-2019, how do you feel looking at these images? What’s changed?



Man, all this girl wanted was a floral gin, funk music on vinyl, and sex that could make her believe in love again. Not much has changed. I just drink a lot less!



And on a more serious note, I am so thankful I have documentation of this time in my life. Particularly the photos where I can tell I felt at home with myself. I was very much in my body for the first time in my adult life.

Where do you think of when you think of “home”?



The faces of people who actually know me and can call me on my bullshit.

What was your first apartment like?



There was a poster of Henry Rollins above the defunct fireplace. A balcony to sit on with my roommate Hannah, who was a friend from high school, while she smoked and complained about college. I slept on a futon from Big Lots (RIP), which I maintain is the comfiest sleep I’ll ever have. The red couch in the living room had a pullout so friends in bands who were passing through town could crash.

Do you change things around often, or are you someone who likes to keep things the same?



When I travel a lot, I like coming home to familiarity. It’s like putting on Gilmore Girls for the 100th time and knowing the map of Stars Hollow by heart. The art can change, the details evolve, but god forbid I stub my toe in the middle of the night on the iron leg of a footstool I decided to move on a whim.

Do you have any family heirlooms?



Yes, but not many. My favorite is a patchwork quilt that was made by one of my great-great-great grandmothers. When I was really young and first got it from my Granny, I didn’t know shit and threw it in the wash. That blanket has survived a lot, but nothing so traumatic as the 21st century.

Can you tell me about the leopard?



It wasn’t a real leopard.

HAYLEY is available at hayleywilliams.net.