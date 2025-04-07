Hermès Blows a Summer Breeze in Seoul

On April 3, as cherry blossoms started to bloom across the city, Hermès set up its runway at Jamsil Hangang Park, stretching along Seoul’s iconic river. It had been a while since Hermès last hosted a show in Korea. The brand’s previous menswear repeat show took place at the Seoul Museum of Art in 2019, and before that, its first-ever fashion show in Korea was held at Korea University in 2015. Though called a repeat, it’s never just a copy-paste of a previous collection. Instead, Hermès reinterprets and reconstructs its vision to reflect the essence of each city.

When I received the show location—”Jamsil Hangang Park, 1 Parking Lot”—my first thought was: How on earth am I going to get there through Seoul’s infamous rush-hour traffic? The venue sat right beneath Jamsil Bridge, directly facing the river, meaning car access wasn’t exactly easy. Taking a taxi blindly would have been a surefire way to get stuck. (Anyone who’s lived in Seoul knows: Trying to reach a riverside location by car at the wrong time is just an invitation to spend an extra 30 minutes staring at the road in frustration.) So, I took the pedestrian route—walking across the bridge and heading down a staircase. Standing on that vast bridge alone, I had a brief moment of regret to head to a Hermès show on foot, but when I spotted fellow guests decked out in Hermès loafers and carrying Kellys, Birkins, Constance, and Evelynes, all heading in the same direction, I knew I was on the right path—literally.

The venue, with its giant glass windows overlooking the Han River and Namsan Tower, felt like a seamless blend of nature and architecture. A wooden runway stretched across the space, complemented by a massive media wall projecting rolling ocean waves. The show’s title, “Hermès Boardwalk,” set the tone—a collection designed for the man who moves between city and sea. The Han River may not be the ocean, but its waters flow into the Yellow Sea, and its vast expanse makes it the perfect setting to capture the spirit of the collection.

By the time actor Joseph Lee from Beef, renowned artist Haegue Yang, musician Jang Kiha, Squid Game star Im Siwan, and figure skater Cha Junhwan had all taken their seats, alongside fashion industry figures like Pierce Abernathy and stylist Carlos Nazario, the sky had turned a soft shade of pink. Just as the first notes of Loverman’s “Differences Aside” echoed through the venue—the kind of song you’d want to hear while lounging on a breezy beach—the show began.

Among the elegant looks that caught my eye were some direct recreations from last June’s Paris show—pastel color palettes centered around blue, lightweight silk jackets, relaxed yet luxurious trousers, and big bags with generous storage for spontaneous getaways. The swirling harness motif, rendered as a tattoo-like detail, added another layer of visual delight. But Hermès didn’t just repeat itself. Artistic Director Véronique Nichanian, who has helmed the brand’s menswear for over 36 years, introduced nine brand-new looks specifically for Seoul.

One of the biggest highlights of the show? Ten non-models, all icons from Korea’s cultural and artistic scenes, took to the runway. Among them: Oh Sang-wook, Paris Olympic gold medalist in fencing; Shin Woo-seok, the director best known for NewJeans’ “Ditto” and “ETA” music videos; Noh Sang-hyun, the actor from Apple TV’s Pachinko, who was originally a top male model; Beenzino, the rapper; Cha Seung-won, OG model turned actor; and Wi Ha-jun, of Squid Game fame. For those familiar with Korean culture, each appearance was met with audible excitement from the audience.

As the show ended, Axel Dumas, a sixth-generation member of the Hermès family, stepped onto the runway. Expressing gratitude for Korea’s deep appreciation and support for the brand, he emphasized the significance of “loyalty” and shared how visiting Korea always brings him joy. Hermès has been in Korea for 28 years, and its relationship with Korean customers runs deep. The Dosan flagship, built in 2006, has remained a landmark in Seoul’s luxury district, standing firm among the city’s ever-evolving high-end retail scene. As one of Hermès’ standalone stores, following Paris, New York, and Tokyo, the building itself—inspired by Korea’s traditional Hanok architecture—reflects the brand’s long-term vision and deep-rooted presence.

But Hermès is not just about luxury. The brand has actively contributed to Korea’s art and cultural development. The Hermès Foundation Art Prize, one of Korea’s most prestigious awards, was established in 2000 as the first initiative of its kind by a foreign company to support the local art scene. The brand continuously collaborates with and supports Korean artists, as seen in the invitation for this show, illustrated by Seong Ryul, the artist known for his comic In Summer. His illustration—depicting a hot summer sky filled with billowing clouds—captured the fleeting seasonal shift in perfect harmony with the show’s poetic theme: A sweet summer. A collection, grazed by a gentle breeze, melts into cityscapes, into the horizon.

The celebration didn’t end with the runway. At the after-party, overlooking the breezy Han River, Hyukoh, one of Seoul’s defining bands, shared the stage with Sunset Rollercoaster, the Taiwanese indie sensation, followed by an electrifying DJ set from Yaeji. The mix of contemporary Korean music and timeless craftsmanship mirrored Hermès’ philosophy—where tradition and modernity meet, seamlessly and effortlessly.

In a time when trends shift as easily as flipping a coin—and when not having a trend is considered the trend—Hermès remains unwavering in its dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and timeless excellence. It continues to balance tradition and modernity, rooting itself in heritage while embracing creativity and innovation. The joy of witnessing something truly new, yet deeply familiar—is what Hermès always delivers.