Off-Duty Style from the Supers of Paris Fashion Week

This Paris Fashion Week, the supers of the moment darted between shows and parties, the most in demand women in a season defined by fresh beginnings. Among them—Alex Consani, Mona Tougaard, and Paloma Elsesser—each needed the perfect look for a marathon: clothes that made them feel just as chic and confident off the runway as they do on it.



Enter H&M’s latest project, In Betweens. The brand invited 10 of today’s top stars—Jacqui Hooper, Awar Odhiang, Sora Choi, Diane Chu, Maty Fall, Mariacarla Boscono, Vittoria Ceretti, plus Consani, Tougaard, and Elsesser—to choose outfits from H&M Fall 2025 collections designed for those moments in between. Now, in a move that brings fashion closer to everyone, style lovers can curate their own wardrobes around the looks worn by the industry’s most glamorous icons.



“During fashion week, I always get excited to see the looks the models are wearing in between shows, when they get to be themselves,” says Eliana Masgalos, design lead at H&M womenswear. “That authenticity is so inspiring.”



These looks were captured in a series of images set to appear in New York, Los Angeles, and Paris.



Explore the campaign images below and start picking your favorites.