Some Incredibly Specific Gifts

By now you know what to wear to the airport, what to get for your gaming-obsessed cousin, and what the best stocking stuffer under $25 is. That’s the business of gift guides, offering broadstrokes product selections of essential items that would make anyone happy. Maybe you’ve even gotten your favorite tastemaker’s recommendations on Substack. But here at i-D, the best service we can offer is gifts for some incredibly specific types. Happy shopping.

For the Mom Who Just Got Reiki Certified

My mom is an impossible person to shop for because she’s an artist who doesn’t like “things” and just wants to be outside. Over the years I have failed miserably in giving her anything materialistic but I won’t stop trying.

For the Indie Sleaze Bestie Experiencing Twink Death

Your indie sleaze bestie may be mid-twink death at the tender age of 30-something, but you can revive him with the correct Hedi-coded relics: leopard Saint Laurent boots off Vestiaire to put the stomp back in his step, a disheveled Brandy Melville Breton top for that half-feral French Tumblr boy energy, vintage Hedi-era (of course) Dior Homme skinnies vacuum-sealed to his soul, and a McQueen double-breasted uniform jacket so he can haunt the night like a disgraced-but-hot cadet. Add a pack of Zyns for his fake quitting-smoking arc and finish with an Augustinus Bader mask to shock his glow back online. Boom—twink restored to factory settings. For now.



— Alex Kessler

For the Friend Who Treats Cat Like Victorian Child

If you’re shopping for that special someone who treats their cat like a Victorian child with fragile nerves and a questionable inheritance, here’s how to honor their delusion while upgrading the little heir’s lifestyle:

Victorian mini chaise lounge cat bed: for the feline who must dramatically swoon whenever a breeze, shadow, or existential dread crosses his path.

Edwardian lace collar: finally, formal attire befitting the traumatized orphan heir he has always believed himself to be.

Custom oil portrait: immortalize him as an 18th-century duke, military general, or scandalous courtesan. Your friend will cry. The cat will glare at it, then knock it over.

Catit Pixi smart drinking fountain: because he refuses anything but artisanal water flowing at the exact emotional pressure of Victorian orphan tears.

A whole tuna loin: the only acceptable feast for a cat who behaves like he owns land, serfs, and several disputed coastal territories.



— Alex Kessler

For Zara Larsson

Because chances are a Zara Larsson clip is on your FYP because Larsson herself has commented on it.

What better to grab a terminally online queen like her than a Brick, which helps block the apps you spend too much time on? Get back in that studio diva, we want the deluxe Midnight Sun STAT!

A fan in Latvia asked her to spray paint a dolphin onto his T-shirt, with slightly abstract results. Fret not—a stencil gets the job done neatly. We hear Banksy uses them too.

She namedrops a budget airline on “Euro Summer,” and loves Amsterdam edibles. EasyJet gift card?

A good pop star is organized. Zara needs to stuff all her ideas in this vintage unicorn Lisa Frank binder from Etsy. $150 well spent!



— Douglas Greenwood

For the Boyfriend Who Discovered Letterboxd Yesterday

We know he has a stack of Criterion Collection discount codes he’s holding onto for their 50% off sale. Why isn’t he using the money saved to refresh his threadbare underwear drawer? If he’s not budging—intervene! CDLP? Intimissimi? Literally anything!



His four favorites are looking really male heavy atm! We know Scorsese’s the GOAT but maybe get him a copy of the Jeanne Dielman Blu-ray? He has been saying that women are complex creatures after all.



Hey, we know everyone went nuts for them when Dune 2 dropped, but maybe right now is the sweet spot for grabbing that viral fleshlight-esque sandworm popcorn bucket before the third one hits movie theaters next Christmas? He was really gutted when it sold out so quick, chances are it’ll skyrocket in value in the next 12 months. Right now, it’s just $175 on eBay!



Nothing screams performative male quite like rocking a T-shirt of the violently horny classic The Piano Teacher. He might not have seen it yet but that doesn’t matter—he’s been told it features Isabelle Huppert’s best performance.



— Douglas Greenwood

For the Pseudo-Intellectual Amateur Astrologist

Chances are, fate has already led this person to one Chani Nicholas, the internet’s queen of all things astrological. It’s a full time job monitoring the phases of the moon and which planet is in retrograde and when, so a good planner will always be a useful tool in the planetary arsenal. Chani’s 2026 Astro-Planner includes all the necessary planetary movements for the year alongside monthly and daily calendars and journaling prompts for seamless spiritual integration with their daily timekeeping.



I would tell anyone and everyone that adrienne marie brown’s Pleasure Activism should be required reading for life, and my local star-stan is no exception. Intellectually stimulating social theory mixed with spells and sex and drug-induced wisdom. What’s not to like?



I recently acquired a stained glass incense holder from an artisan on the street (Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway to be exact) just past Grand Army Plaza. It’s beautiful and orange and he does commissions. If you aren’t in Brooklyn or you don’t have time for a custom piece to be made, this cast iron option is quite pleasing to the eye (and nose) as well.



If your astrology-obsessed friend is likely to tout their lack of attachment to material goods, perhaps a spiritual activity is in order. For the New Yorkers, a Ceramics Ceremony with Teya Kepila is sure to be an unforgettable experience that is both social and spiritual.



For those less connected to the physical realm of New York City, Mysdix (a referral from actor, artist, and friend of i-D Lio Mehiel) is a Sydney, Australia based psychic medium that offers virtual tarot readings to anyone around the world.



— Flora Medina

For the Aspiring Interior Gay

As Terry O’Connor recently put it, we are currently witnessing the rise of the interior gay in real time. The gay guy with interior aspirations is likely locked in with the fruit loop of internet gays, many of whom are likely broadcasting their interior design pursuits for YouTube or TikTok to consume incessantly. It is no longer enough to be hot and interesting, now you must have an expertly curated aesthetic environment to bring your trade home to.

For the Performative Apex Lesbian

It’s long been said that lesbians all know one another, our lives inextricably woven together in a pattern resembling something like a black widow’s web and a food chain diagram taught in middle school biology. At the top of this ecosystem lies an apex predator, the lesbian intimately acquainted with sapphics everywhere. The performative apex lesbian, the gender-confused sibling of the performative male, does not concern themselves with play, rather they craft an aura so alluring (read: hot and offputting at the same time) that the average specimen would never think to consider the possibility that they aren’t actually getting any. Aim for vibes that give 20-something little brother, your grandma (or perhaps your aunt who has been living with her “friend” for the past ten years…), and the pretty princess in you (which is no doubt in them as well), somehow all at once.

This wouldn’t be a lesbian gift guide if we didn’t include an ~elevated~ carabiner for your best dyke’s preferred belt loop. This particular ‘biner from climbing streetwear brand Saturn Los Angeles is my personal favorite as a more decorative, aesthetically appealing alternative to the traditional climbing clip. For something more streamlined: Orbitkey’s simplified Clip Mini has a keyring built in.

Whatever your she/they’s caffeinated beverage of choice is, be it pourover, matcha, or maté, they’re sure to insist that the temperature of their water is of the utmost importance. An electric kettle that allows them to assert their dominance over their water’s boil is sure to make it into the back of every U-haul they pack.

Even if your lesbian isn’t a stoner herself, it is her culture and her next girlfriend or current-friend-former-ex is sure to be. A decorative lighter case like this bejeweled gem, or this wife-pleaser clad keychain is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Perfect for lighting a cigarette for fine shyt at Futch or a little Palo Santo to clear the air after yet another hinge date.

Who’s to say your dyke can’t do some good? If they’re the type to read a book in public (or even just to open one and aimlessly flip the pages), it might as well be one that expands their mind and empathy. Stephanie Wambugu’s Lonely Crowds has captured audiences across the sexual and gender spectrums this year, and Audre Lorde’s Sister Outsider offers timeless teachings on surviving and combatting a litany of social grievances (primarily homophobia and misogynoir.

No one does sentimental crafting quite like lesbians. With a film camera or camcorder they can document their next great love affair (however long it may last).



— Flora Medina

For the Friend Who’s Lowkey Aging

So I recently learned that at 30-[redacted], I am in fact old. Like, old. The elevator operator at our office told me I look 28 tops, so that helped, I guess. But for the other Millennials who are clinging to youth, here are some things that help me feel 20-ish. I’m going to tell you the non-glam things you need to do—I hope you already have vitamin-C serum, and are whitening your teeth, and moisturizing your hands. If you’re not, it’s too late for you, diva. For the rest of you, you need to start with stretching. You kneel, take the yoga block, press it into your upper back, put your elbows at the seam of your wall, and push up your butt. Your tech neck will be gone.

You need to address the eye bags.

This doesn’t hurt. It’s also fun to scare your roommate/lover/partner/spouse/dog.

Along with stretching, relaxing becomes important so you enter old age. I’ve started getting lymphatic drainage massages and my practitioner recommended this magnesium powder you drink in water before bed. Does it absolutely wreck your digestive system? Sure. But you will sleep without dreams.

Posture matters. Separate those badboys.

Finally, get a little Botox. It won’t hurt.



— Steff Yotka

For the Person Who Has Basic Needs Covered

In the spirit of my Reiki mom, actually you don’t need more things!! Write a sweet handwritten note and make a donation in your person’s name.

in the lead image, photography BIANCA PILET, styling KANAKO B KOGA