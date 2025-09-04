How to Be an i-D Cover Cutie

This story appears in i-D issue 375, on newsstands September 22. Sign up to the i-D newsletter to be the first to see the new issue.
creative direction FLORENCE TÉTIER photography NICOLAS COULOMB styling ANITA SZYMCZAK make-up AMMY DRAMMEH
CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear, CHANEL Inimitable Volume, Length, Curl, Separation Mascara, CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Boutons in 209 – Boutons Mademoiselle, CHANEL Stylo Ombre et Contour in 12 – Contour Clair, CAHNEL Les Beige Water-Fresh Blush in Intense Coral”, CHANEL Le Crayon Lèvre in 162 – Nude Brun, CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume
Signature de CHANEL Precise, Intense, Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil, CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear, CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume, CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Boutons in 219 – Boutons Couture, Le Recourbe Cils de CHANEL Eyelash Curler
CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear, CHANEL Inimitable Volume, Length, Curl, Separation Mascara, CHANEL La Palette Sourcils in 01 – Light, CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Boutons in 239 – Boutons Baroque, No.1 de CHANEL Lip and Cheek Balm in 2 – Healthy Pink
Signature de CHANEL Precise, Intense, Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil, CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear, CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume, CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Boutons in 219 – Boutons Couture, Le Recourbe Cils de CHANEL Eyelash Curler
CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear, CHANEL Inimitable Volume, Length, Curl, Separation Mascara, CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Boutons in 239 – Boutons Baroque, CHANEL La Palette Sourcils in 01 – Light, CHANEL Rouge Allure in 196 – À Demi-Mot, CHANEL Le Vernis in 151 – Pirate, CHANEL Miroir Double Facettes
CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear, CHANEL Inimitable Volume, Length, Curl, Separation Mascara, CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Boutons in 239 – Boutons Baroque, CHANEL La Palette Sourcils in 01 – Light, CHANEL Rouge Allure in 196 – À Demi-Mot, CHANEL Le Vernis in 151 – Pirate, CHANEL Miroir Double Facettes
CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear, CHANEL Inimitable Volume, Length, Curl, Separation Mascara, CHANEL Le Gel Sourcils in 350 – Transparent, CHANEL Joues Contraste Intense Cream-To-Powder Blush in Grenat Profond, No.1 de CHANEL Lip and Cheek Balm in 6 – Berry Boost, CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Boutons in 209 – Boutons Mademoiselle
Signature de CHANEL Precise, Intense, Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil, CHANEL Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation Hydration and Longwear, CHANEL Rouge Coco Baume, CHANEL Les 4 Ombres Boutons in 219 – Boutons Couture, Le Recourbe Cils de CHANEL Eyelash Curler
all makeup-and skincare worn throughout CHANEL all clothing worn throughout CHANEL FW25 RTW all jewellery worn throughout CHANEL FINE JEWELLERY
models NYANDENG MAKUR AT NEXT MANAGEMENT, LOTA BLASKOVIC AT ELITE MODELS, PENG CHANG AT W360 PARIS hair PIERRE SAINT SEVER USING DYSON AT BRYANT ARTISTS makeup AMMY DRAMMEH USING CHANEL LES 4 OMBRES BOUTONS & NO.1 DE CHANEL BODY SERUM-IN-MIST AT BRYANT ARTISTS nails BEATRICE ENI USING CHANEL LE VERNIS IN 151 – PIRATE & CHANEL LA CRÈME MAIN AT SAINT GERMAIN AGENCY set design REBECCA ILSE casting FRANZISKA BACHOFEN ECHT FOR JE SUIS CASTING AT MINI TITLE editor & composer RALPH KITT GREEN photography assistant ELIE BRUSSAT lighting assistant HUGO DOS SANTOS styling assistant YULIIA MCHEDLISHVILI hair assistants ANGÈLE FUMEY & JÉRÔME DELASALLE makeup assistants QUELLE BESTER & TOMA MARANDEAU casting assistant TANGUY GAVIGNET cinematography NICOLAS JARDIN sound FELIX PEQUET production FUTURE PROJECTS executive producer CARMEL DIONE REEVES location STUDIO PANTIN