    i-D Celebrates “The Unknown Issue” Chez Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy

    Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy opened the doors to their Left Bank house to mark i-D’s new issue.

    Sofi Adams

    MARCH 12, 2025

    Michèle Lamy + ASAP ROCKY
    RICK OWENS + KRISTINA NAGEL
    EDWARD ENNINFUL, KARLIE KLOSS, THOM BETTRIDGE

    A magazine is a record of the people who make it. On the low sofas and chairs made of human hair—from a Serbian artist, of course—collaborators and friends of i-D gathered at the home of Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy to celebrate i-D’s new issue. 

    Owens and Lamy, who are the subject of a profile by Steff Yotka and Kristina Nagel, hung out as Gena Marvin performed. Editor in Chief Thom Bettridge caught up with ASAP Rocky. Petra Collins coordinated her fit with the All-In designers. JT performed “Halo” with a pianist. And we all ate delicious vegetable soup from martini glasses with newly minted cover star Enza Khoury, fresh in Paris from Ohio. 

    i-D 374 The Unknown Issue is available to purchase now.

    photographed by SOFI ADAMS

    RICK OWENS + STEFF YOTKA
    Michèle Lamy
    KARLIE KLOSS + ENZA KHOURY (Enza wears Gucci)
    RICK OWENS, ASAP ROCKY, Michèle Lamy
    GEORGIA PENDLEBURY + THIBAUT GREVET
    RICK OWENS, ASAP ROCKY, Michèle Lamy
    ADAM ZIMMERMAN + ENZA KHOURY
    GIOVANNI BASSANO AND CARLITA
    MUMI HAIATI
    TIM NEUGEBAUER
    RICK OWENS + KARLIE KLOSS
    MICHÈLE LAMY
    DOVILE DRIZYTE, KAI ISIAH JAMAL, JUERGEN TELLER
    EDWARD ENNINFUL
    JT
    LOOKING GOOD ON THE COUCH
    THE AMBIANCE, ALL FURNITURE BY RICK OWENS
    Petra Collins + Tish Weinstock
    Karli Kloss + Enza Khoury
    Gabriette
    MICHÈLE LAMY + ASAP ROCKY
    THOM BETTRIDGE + ASAP ROCKY
    LAW ROACH
    HARRY EELMAN AND GENESIS WEBB
    TONI GARRN + KARLIE KLOSS
    SPENCER SINGER, PETRA COLLINS, BENJAMIN BARRON, BROR AUGUST VESTBØ
    A$AP ROCKY
    PHOENIX RODAN (i-D's GRANDDAUGHTER IN CHIEF)
    FAB FOREVER
    MICHIEL STEUR + Timmy Malkoun
    WOLFGANG TILLMANS
    GENA MARVIN PERFORMING
    GOTTA GET THE SHOT
    BENNETT MILLER + STEFF YOTKA
    Michèle Lamy + ASAP ROCKY
    JT SINGING "HALO"
    THOM BETTRIDGE
    LAURA LOWENA + EMMA CHOPOVA
    DOVILE DRIZYTE + RICK OWENS

