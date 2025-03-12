i-D Celebrates “The Unknown Issue” Chez Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy

A magazine is a record of the people who make it. On the low sofas and chairs made of human hair—from a Serbian artist, of course—collaborators and friends of i-D gathered at the home of Rick Owens and Michèle Lamy to celebrate i-D’s new issue.
Owens and Lamy, who are the subject of a profile by Steff Yotka and Kristina Nagel, hung out as Gena Marvin performed. Editor in Chief Thom Bettridge caught up with ASAP Rocky. Petra Collins coordinated her fit with the All-In designers. JT performed “Halo” with a pianist. And we all ate delicious vegetable soup from martini glasses with newly minted cover star Enza Khoury, fresh in Paris from Ohio.