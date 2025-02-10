Jonathan Anderson once said the pigeon is the “most successful bird.” What he meant at the time, explaining why he’d chosen to turn the bird into a purse at JW Anderson, was that the pigeon was the most successful because it was the most omnipresent. Rio de Janeiro to Rome, the pigeon is everywhere. He’s everywhere, but is he valued? Is he respected? Is he happy?



I’m losing sleep wondering if this pigeon has a good life, you know? But at least I now know that he has love—or at least lust—thanks to a new capsule collection of kinky cutie items at Dover Street Market Paris. Here he is, strapped into his bird bondage, ready to accompany you, a real person who needs love and lust, on a hot sexy evening in Paris.



He’s just one of the romantic new items releasing exclusively at the boutique in the heart of the Marais. Inspired by Comme des Garçons’s 2005 fragrance Love Hurts—a scratchy Brillo heart holding the popular CDG 2 parfum—one-of-a-kind items from Chopova Lowena, Simone Rocha, All-In, and more will debut at DSMP this week just in time for Valentine’s Day.



Vaquera has redone its lingerie tee with dozens of smooches, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy has adorned its knits with engagement rings, and ShuShu/Tong has splattered its frame purse with blood. (Love hurts, get it?) Perhaps the most seductive item—well, beyond Olly Shinder’s half shirt and tie which has gotta be what the pigeon would wear if he ever takes a human form—is Bless’s heartwarmer. A knit bandeau that stretches from bicep to bicep, the garment is literally a little knit cozy for your heart itself. Be loved.

Aaron Esh's beloved cap Aaron Esh's beloved cap