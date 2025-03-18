  1. Instagram
  2. TikTok
  3. YouTube

    Now reading: Sign Me, Please!

    Share

    Sign Me, Please!

    Enza Khoury, Thom Bettridge, and i-D friends met up at Dover Street Market Paris to celebrate “The Unknown Issue.”

    Share

    Magazine

    Skyler Dahan

    MARCH 18, 2025

    photographed by SKYLER DAHAN

    The best event at Paris Fashion Week isn’t a runway show—it’s a magazine launch. Duh! 
    For i-D’s “The Unknown Issue,” friends gathered at Dover Street Market Paris’s Rose Bakery for an intimate hang to celebrate the issue’s release. Cover girl and first time Paris Fashion Week attendee Enza Khoury was posted up at the entrance signing mags for fans—she’s already perfected her signature!—while EIC Thom Bettridge chatted with contributors over Moët and Heineken drinks and zero proof beverages from Leamo.

    DSMP’s Kate Coffey and Nick Tran stopped by, as did friends like Victoria Sekrier, Acielle Tanbetova, Jake Burt, Stefan Cooke, and more. Sad you missed it? Pick up an issue here.

    i-D 374 The Unknown Issue is available to purchase now. 

    Enza Khoury
    THE UNKNOWN ISSUE
    THOM BETTRIDGE
    HILLARY TAYMOUR, POWIE, RYAN PETRUS
    VICTORIA SEKRIER
    LULU KENNEDY
    ZOOM IN FOR TOMATO FACTS
    POWER CLASHING
    RIGHT IDEA, WRONG EYE
    JAKE BURT + STEFAN COOKE
    ALEX KESSLER
    MARK POURSHAFIEY + MARCELO GUTTIEREZ

    Loading