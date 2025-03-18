photographed by SKYLER DAHAN



The best event at Paris Fashion Week isn’t a runway show—it’s a magazine launch. Duh!

For i-D’s “The Unknown Issue,” friends gathered at Dover Street Market Paris’s Rose Bakery for an intimate hang to celebrate the issue’s release. Cover girl and first time Paris Fashion Week attendee Enza Khoury was posted up at the entrance signing mags for fans—she’s already perfected her signature!—while EIC Thom Bettridge chatted with contributors over Moët and Heineken drinks and zero proof beverages from Leamo.

DSMP’s Kate Coffey and Nick Tran stopped by, as did friends like Victoria Sekrier, Acielle Tanbetova, Jake Burt, Stefan Cooke, and more. Sad you missed it? Pick up an issue here.



i-D 374 The Unknown Issue is available to purchase now.



Enza Khoury THE UNKNOWN ISSUE THOM BETTRIDGE

HILLARY TAYMOUR, POWIE, RYAN PETRUS VICTORIA SEKRIER LULU KENNEDY

ZOOM IN FOR TOMATO FACTS POWER CLASHING RIGHT IDEA, WRONG EYE