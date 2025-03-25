Inside i-D’s NYC Launch Dinner with Cartier

photography OK MCCAUSLAND

SASHA CALLE THOM BETTRIDGE + KARLIE KLOSS NICOLAIA RIPS

The best conversations happen over champagne and oysters. With help from our friends at Cartier—who not only make the chicest jewelry and outfitted i-D collaborators in the Clash de Cartier collection—and at Raf’s—who serve the best oysters and cocktails in Manhattan—i-D made it happen last night to celebrate the launch of “The Unknown Issue.”



At the Elizabeth Street restaurant, our pals Sasha Colle, Aweng Chuol, Devyn Garcia, Yumi Nu, Laila!, Zsela, Bloody Osiris, and more gathered to cheers our new issue and catch up on all the post-Fashion Week gossip. (Cheersing with Cartier champagne is more fun, FYI.) Mike Eckhaus rounded up all the designer debuts this season, Laila! Showed off pictures of her new kitten, Ava Nirui and Zara Mirkin read the issue with model Efron Danzig who appears on page 126-132.



After editor-in-chief Thom Bettridge gave a speech welcoming everyone to dinner, the chat and cocktails kept flowing right through the dessert course. Everyone left with some Cartier sunnies, a new issue of i-D, and a smile. What more could you want? Wink wink.

STEFF YOTKA LAILA! ANTWAUN SARGENT

YUMI NU AWENG CHUOL RAUL LOPEZ

CARTER BERMAN COLIN JONES NANCY KOTE

ANDRA Mielnicki + KARLIE KLOSS DEVAN WALLACE + PETER CURRIE

EFRON DANZIG ZSELA DEVYN GARCIA

CHRIS BLACK DEVYN GARCIA MIKE ECKHAUS AND ZSELA KARLIE KLOSS + ANTWAUN SARGENT YUMI NU AVA NIRUI, ZARA MIRKIN, EFRON DANZIG MIKE ECKHAUS + STEFF YOTKA LAILA!