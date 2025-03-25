  1. Instagram
  2. TikTok
  3. YouTube

    Now reading: Inside i-D’s NYC Launch Dinner with Cartier

    Share

    Inside i-D’s NYC Launch Dinner with Cartier

    Even the bread at Raf’s in New York was branded with i-D.

    Share

    Culture

    OK McCausland

    MARCH 25, 2025

    photography OK MCCAUSLAND

    SASHA CALLE
    THOM BETTRIDGE + KARLIE KLOSS
    NICOLAIA RIPS

    The best conversations happen over champagne and oysters. With help from our friends at Cartier—who not only make the chicest jewelry and outfitted i-D collaborators in the Clash de Cartier collection—and at Raf’s—who serve the best oysters and cocktails in Manhattan—i-D made it happen last night to celebrate the launch of “The Unknown Issue.”

    At the Elizabeth Street restaurant, our pals Sasha Colle, Aweng Chuol, Devyn Garcia, Yumi Nu, Laila!, Zsela, Bloody Osiris, and more gathered to cheers our new issue and catch up on all the post-Fashion Week gossip. (Cheersing with Cartier champagne is more fun, FYI.) Mike Eckhaus rounded up all the designer debuts this season, Laila! Showed off pictures of her new kitten, Ava Nirui and Zara Mirkin read the issue with model Efron Danzig who appears on page 126-132. 

    After editor-in-chief Thom Bettridge gave a speech welcoming everyone to dinner, the chat and cocktails kept flowing right through the dessert course. Everyone left with some Cartier sunnies, a new issue of i-D, and a smile. What more could you want? Wink wink.

    STEFF YOTKA
    LAILA!
    ANTWAUN SARGENT
    YUMI NU
    AWENG CHUOL
    RAUL LOPEZ
    EDITOR-IN-CHEF
    THE BEST MENU COURTESY OF RAF'S
    FOCUS ON CLASH DE CARTIER
    OK, OYSTER!
    BOOTS
    WINNER GETS THE CARTIER SUNNIES
    EDITOR-IN-CHEF
    THE BEST MENU COURTESY OF RAF'S
    FOCUS ON CLASH DE CARTIER
    OK, OYSTER!
    BOOTS
    WINNER GETS THE CARTIER SUNNIES
    CARTER BERMAN
    COLIN JONES
    NANCY KOTE
    ANDRA Mielnicki + KARLIE KLOSS
    DEVAN WALLACE + PETER CURRIE
    ANDRA Mielnicki + KARLIE KLOSS
    DEVAN WALLACE + PETER CURRIE
    EFRON DANZIG
    ZSELA
    DEVYN GARCIA
    CHRIS BLACK
    DEVYN GARCIA
    MIKE ECKHAUS AND ZSELA
    KARLIE KLOSS + ANTWAUN SARGENT
    YUMI NU
    AVA NIRUI, ZARA MIRKIN, EFRON DANZIG
    MIKE ECKHAUS + STEFF YOTKA
    LAILA!
    CHRIS BLACK
    DEVYN GARCIA
    MIKE ECKHAUS AND ZSELA
    KARLIE KLOSS + ANTWAUN SARGENT
    YUMI NU
    AVA NIRUI, ZARA MIRKIN, EFRON DANZIG
    MIKE ECKHAUS + STEFF YOTKA
    LAILA!
    STELLA GREENSPAN
    BLOODY OSIRIS
    BRENT DAVID FREANEY

    Loading