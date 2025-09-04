India, Straight-Up!

At almost 2000 miles top to bottom, India is a complex and diverse country brimming with so much culture and beauty. Surrounded by vast oceans, peppered with deserts and topped with sprawling mountain ranges. We sent photographer Jitendra Jerry across four regions to find out exactly what India’s all about, straight up style!

Chennai.

Devi Das, 49

What do you do? I’m a Journalist. Where’s good to eat? Indian coffee house. Any advice for someone visiting India… You have to be open to diverse appearances in India: colors, vibrations, and ethos.

Jai Toor, 23 + Naveen, 25

Jai: What do you do? I’m a film student. Naveen: What do you do? Workout and reels. Jai: What are you wearing? Vintage Makaimura Ghosts ’n Goblins shirt self cropped with scissors, vintage 2008 jeans from my brother-in-law’s college days, a random belt I found in a Sunday market and Converse skate cons AS-1.

Nirmala, 85

What do you do? Meditation. Where’s good to eat? Ashram meals. Any advice for someone visiting India… India is a spiritual country.

Supriya Menon Meneghetti, 56

What do you do? I’m a Ceramic artist/Curator. What are you wearing? Dress by The Colours of Nature and shoes by Geox. What do you love about India? Completeness. Where’s to eat? Umami Kitchen, Auroville. Where to dance? Catamaran Brewing, Pondicherry. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Butter Naan” by Gandhar. Any advice for someone visiting India… Do not expect it. Enjoy the journey with an open heart. Only in India… Peace in chaos and unity in diversity.

Yachika, 26

What do you do? I’m an artist, model, and content creator. What are you wearing? Black tank, DIY pocket belt, thrifted checkered skirt, jorts, and MMA shoes. What do you love about India? The warmth of the people, hospitality, and care in its citizens’ hearts. Where to dance? Goa – Loft. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Juices” by Private Dance Ensemble. Any advice for someone visiting India? Come with an open mind and be street smart. Only in India… You will understand the meaning of jugaad. Look it up!

Delhi.

Amit, 36 + Sohrab, 36

Amit: What do you do? I’m a book designer and co-founder of Gul Sohrab Studio. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? The jacket is from Gul Sohrab Studio, the wrap skirt is from a handloom store in Shillong, glasses are Burberry, wristlet is designed by me, the sneakers are Skechers, the pendant is a vintage jade and gold one from Malaysia. Where to eat? Thakali Kitchen and Wongdhen House in Majnu Ka Tila.

Sohrab: What do you do? Artist and co-founder of Gul Sohrab Studio. What are you wearing head-to-toe? Shirt and trousers from Gul Sohrab Studio, neck tie from Urvashi Kaur, glasses are vintage Ray Bans and shoes from Hush Puppies. What do you love about India? Delicious food and diverse landscapes. Where to eat? A tiny thali place called Pakiza in Panjim, Goa. Where to dance? At home. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Mellow” by Leisure.

Dee, 24

What do you do? I’m a writer. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? The green jacket is Wales Bonner, pink top is Delada, jeans are thrifted, silk scarf is Studio Afuera, glasses are vintage and shoes are handmade by a local shoemaker. What do you love about India? The natural diversity is just surreal. To live in a city and still feel so close to nature and ecology is a gift I cherish. Where to eat? Safdarjung Enclave has some incredible Asian cuisine spots. Mizo’s Diner and Lea’s Izakaya are phenomenal. Where to dance? Honestly, I haven’t found that spot yet but so far it’s my friend Shruti’s house. What song do you have on repeat right now? “L.A.” by New York. Any advice for someone visiting India… Bring an open heart and an empty suitcase. Only in India… Is there such diversity of food. Most cities have so much interesting regional/international diversity when it comes to food it’s truly unmatched.

Deeksha Bhutani, 25

What do you do? I’m a creative and designer in the city, currently working on building my own collective. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? This is a jersey I got from my partner that I up cycled. These pants are a sample I made. My shoes are a collaboration pair between Timberland and Off-White by Virgil Abloh. Where to eat? Street Chat! Gol Gappe for the win, anytime of the day. What song do you have on repeat right now? “I’m Just A Woman FORREAL” by RANJ X Clifr.

Ikisvon, 28

What do you do? I’m a fashion content creator from India; I like to make clothes misbehave. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? The top is from Esteam Official, the skirt is actually a top from Jaded London (I love a good fashion plot twist), neckpiece from @outhousejewellery, and shoes from ASOS. What do you love about India? The absolute chaos of diversity. We look different, we sound different, we eat different, and somehow it all works. I’m from the Northeast part of India, so people still get wide-eyed that Indians can have Mongolian features—surprise! Where to eat? In New Delhi, there’s so much food from all over India that it’s impossible to pick one spot. Just know that if you try only one type of Indian cuisine here, you’re missing out on at least twenty others. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Something About Us” by Daft Punk. Any advice for someone visiting India? Come with an open mind, stretchy pants, and zero fear of spice. If your mouth isn’t on fire at least once, you’re doing it wrong. Only in India… Can you attend a wedding with 500 guests, 200 dishes, fireworks, 3 outfit changes and still be sent home with food for the next three days.

Ruchika Sachdeva, 37

What do you do? I’m the founder and creative director of Bodice, a clothing brand based out of New Delhi. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? Right now I am wearing a Bodice dress with a vintage Sonia Rykiel jacket I bought from a second hand store in Tokyo. I love mixing my own designs with vintage finds. What do you love about India? I love the contrasts. You can step out of your home and be surrounded by centuries of history and the buzz of a very modern city all at once. You’ll pass a tiny handloom shop next to a fancy cafe, and both have their own stories. Where to eat? Make local friends and get invited to their house for a meal, home food is the best kind of food in India. We are very warm as a culture and love inviting people home so it shouldn’t be very hard if you are kind and cool. Where to dance? Strangr in GK and Vasant Vihar on weekends—it’s where the energy feels just right. The music is always great, and it’s the kind of place where you can just let go. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Zindagi Meri Dance Dance” by Alisha Chinai and Vijay Benedict. Any advice for someone visiting India? I’d say come with an open mind and an empty suitcase. India is a country of abundance: there’s so much to take in the noise, the colours, the flavours. The more you try to control your experience, the more you’ll miss the magic. Let it surprise you. Be ready to eat more than you planned, and to fall in love with things you never expected.

Shreya Josh, 29 + Rohan, 34

Shreya: What do you do? I’m a multimedia Artist – tattoos, tooth gems, art and crafts, I like to do it all! What are you wearing from head-to-toe? A mix of homegrown brands & thrifts. Earrings from Batoki, vintage choker necklace from my mom, Dress from NorBlack NorWhite, thrifted fur bag, socks from Lazy Oaf & leather shoes from Agra! What do you love about India? Anything feels possible here, it’s the land of jugaad (brilliant little workarounds)! I love that I can dream up the wildest idea and there’s always someone ready to make it happen. Where to eat? South Point Mall in Gurgaon has the BEST authentic Korean, Chinese & Japanese restaurants. I go there at least once a week for a meal! Where to dance? A lot of my friends are DJ’s and music geeks, their houses are typically the best places to go dance at! The sound is tuned perfectly and there’s always fun visuals playing along. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Got Me Started” by Troye Sivan. Any advice for someone visiting India? My biggest advice would be to accept generosity from strangers with grace, we see helping others as a matter of pride. Indians love welcoming visitors and will often go out of their way to make your trip memorable. Only in India… Can you have everything from groceries to baking supplies, and yes, even a washing machine or a pleasure toy delivered to your door in under eight minutes!



Rohan: What do you do? I live, I play music, I travel, I eat good food, I listen to music that inspires me, I lie awake in bed all night thinking about stupid stuff. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? A basic vest, jeans from Siddhant Agrawal, Flower Mountain sneakers. What do you love about India? It’s absolutely wild, a free for all. Where to eat? North Indian weddings. Where to dance? North Indian weddings! Any advice for someone visiting India? Try all the authentic indian food but find hygienic options/restaurants with some research so you dont fuck up your gut! Only in India… Can you drive on the wrong side of the road and still be right!

Sunny Chaudhary, 23

What do you do? Living life on my own terms. I believe in expressing myself to my utmost potential and I do so through various different mediums: dance, modelling, styling, art, and through my brand Powerdrip. I do what I love, surround myself with good company, and make the most of every moment. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? Clothes. What do you love about India? Diversity and chaos. It’s a mix of mess and madness. Where to eat? Nothing beats home-cooked food. Making friends, getting invited over, and tasting real culture through home food—that’s the way to go. That’s the essence of Delhi—people come here from all over. Where to dance? Dancing can happen anywhere. It’s about raw emotion and expression. You don’t look for a place to feel how you feel. What song do you have on repeat right now? Not any one song in particular, but many Indian artists are killing it right now and I listen to them on repeat. The perks of being friends with artists is that you get to listen to unreleased music and that’s the best part. Any advice for someone visiting India… India is an experience in itself. Come with zero expectations and an open mind and you’ll leave with unforgettable memories. Only in India… Does chaos feel like home.

Kashmir.

Abdul Rehman, 68

What do you do? I’m a chef and I fish in Dal Lake. What song do you have on repeat right now? A Kashmiri folk tune my father used to hum. Any advice for someone visiting India (Srinagar)… Spend a day doing nothing and the country will still find a way to entertain you. Only in India (Srinagar)… Can a lake be both a workplace and a prayer spot.

Fatima, 55

What do you do? I clean Dal Lake by removing weeds and water plants from its surface. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? A floral turquoise salwar kameez. Where to eat? My home. Any advice for someone visiting India… See the lakes in the morning.

Ayzam, 43 + Bashaar, 72

Ayzam: What do you do? I run a small crafts shop selling handwoven pashmina and Kashmiri embroidery. Any advice for someone visiting India (Srinagar)… Don’t let fear or the headlines stop you, the people here are waiting to welcome you. Only in India… Can a valley depend so much on guests, yet go silent overnight.



Bashaar: What do you do? I’ve spent my life as a chef. What do you love about India? Its ability to connect people, though fewer visitors means fewer connections. Only in India… Can one incident far away make an entire city’s livelihood slow down.

Mohammad Irfan, 18

What do you do? Study. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Excuses” by AP Dhillon.

Vinay, 26

What do you do? I own and operate these shikara boats on Dal Lake. Where to eat? On a boat with kahwa and biscuits while floating on the lake. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Kya Hua Tera Wada” by Mohammed Rafi and Sushma Shreshta. Any advice for someone visiting India… See the sunrise from a shikara.

Mumbai.

Ayesha Kanga, 28

What do you do? I’m an actor, creative director, and catfish, but mostly, I wear outfits that my mom hates and somehow get paid to do it. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? Unwashed hair in too many braids. Too many belts. Simone Rocha Crocs. A very BDSM Balenciaga Cagole. A slutty little Dhruv Kapoor onesie and a weather-inappropriate denim trench coat. Gentle Monster sunglasses. Lovebirds jewelry, and sunscreen because I’m trying to be responsible. What do you love about India? The maximalism! Bandra aunties in Versace dupattas! The overstimulation! Your Blinkit guy is more Instagram famous than you! Everyone’s yelling, the colours are fighting, the food is flirting with your gut and killing all your good bacteria—but somehow, you’re still smiling? India is the best. Where to eat? Boojee if I’m pretending to be healthy. Amrut Sagar for masala dosa, and the chaat guy outside Somnath Lane for the best pani puri of your life. Where to dance? Someone’s living room at 3AM. Clubs are expensive, men are exhausting, and the floors are too sticky. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Sestri Levante” by Tame Impala. Any advice for someone visiting India? Don’t try to make sense of anything. Let it overwhelm you. Let it seduce you. Hydrate. Bargain. Carry wet wipes. Pack linen. Don’t over schedule. Moisturize if you’re up north—don’t if you’re down south.

Ekta Rajani, 49

What do you do? I’m a fashion stylist, creative advisor, conscious & artisanal consumption explorer.What are you wearing from head-to-toe? A naturally dyed, hand bandhni shirt & shorts set in cotton velvet by 11.11/Eleven Eleven; a Ganpati neck pendant in brass by Misho; a jade bangle; an organic, hand spun & woven, kala cotton, naturally dyed pair of pumps by Disobedience; a cotton canvas travel hip bag from Etsy. What do I love about India? Its acceptance of seemingly contradictory ideas co-existing, its community and family spirit, artisanal prowess in everything from mundane to luxurious, and its celebration of soul liberation via many paths. And it’s where yoga comes from—the way of life. I wish for India to be understood for its root purpose and not just physical and consumeristic metrics. Where to eat? Home, at this point. A few favourites outside are The Village Shop and Soam. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Shankar Sankat Harna” by Vishal Khatri and Devi Khadgamala Stotra. Where to dance? House parties. Anywhere in nature.

Dheeraj Reddy, 26

What do you do? I’m a content creator and jewelry designer. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? My chain is from REDY jewelry, my top is thrifted. I’m wearing tailored short shorts and custom leather mules. What do you love about India? On a global stage beyond the food and culture, I love how fast India’s leveling up and claiming its spotlight. Where to eat? Hyderabadi chicken biryani and benne dosa. Where to dance? Antisocial, Mumbai. What song do you have on repeat right now? “10%” by Kaytranada and Kali Uchis. Any advice for someone visiting India… Pack your sunscreen, keep an open mind, ditch the stereotypes, and get ready for the time of your life. Only in India…Would you see people in couture living their everyday lives.

Niloni Pomal, 27

What do you do? My bread and butter is running my creative and design studio with my two besties, but the jam of my life is being a visual artist. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? The top is an upcycled jersey I found in the Harajuku streets. I love wearing my clothes all wrong, so my bottoms are another jersey that I’ve DIY’d into a functional skirt. And a possibly (bootlegged?) New York Giants cap. What do you love about India? I love our masala and spices and instant delivery services hehe. Where to eat? Current rotation is Mumbai chilli melt at Veronica’s, orange cold brew at Boojee, anything at Bandra Born. Also ‘Goti’ soda near any railway station vendors. Where to dance? Antisocial and Khar Social during gigs, Bonobo on Wednesdays, and my shower during breakdowns. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Mausambi Drip” by Dhanji. Any advice for someone visiting India… Most of our ‘hygiene’ stereotype comes from travel influencers travelling in a fairly reasonable country and going places we won’t even dare to go ourselves. Spend some cash here too, not just on Euro-trips. Only in India… Will I get served an avocado on a dosa.

Shriya Zamindar, 28

What do you do? Fashion writer and digital editor, currently building my online archive of memes. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? Glasses: Miu Miu. Bralette: Miu Miu. Tank: thrifted. Skirt: Yohji Yamamoto. Tabi Mary Janes: Maison Margiela. Bag: Balenciaga Neo Cagole City Bag. What do you love about India? Apps that deliver groceries in ten minutes, and bargaining. Where to eat? Across in Mumbai, for Himalayan cuisine with a modern concept. Where to dance? Antisocial when there’s a good gig. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Catch These Fists” by Wet Leg. Any advice for someone visiting India… A hole in the wall you stumbled across will be better than what you researched on the internet. Only in India… Weddings are basically a whole season of partying.

Yaikhom Sushiel, 28

What do you do? Fashion stylist, drag queen, and curator of joy. What are you wearing from head-to-toe? Full archival Kallol Datta. What do you love about India? It’s a sensory mosh pit, from the culture and chaos, incense and engine fumes all within a 5-minute walk. Where to eat? Thotrin and Naga Belly when I miss my hometown. My mother’s kitchen in Imphal when I need salvation. Where to dance? My room or wherever the DJ says “this one’s for the girls, gays, and theys.” What song do you have on repeat right now? With You by Jorja Smith. Any advice for someone visiting India… Hydrate, haggle, and hold on. Mumbai doesn’t slow down for anybody. Only in India… Can you find a flagship couture store next to chai stalls, places of worship next to nightclubs.

Divya Saini

What do you do? I’m the founder and creative director of Bodements, a brand rooted in the revival and repurposing of vintage Indian textiles. We create one-of-a-kind pieces from forgotten fabrics, celebrating the past while reinventing it for the present. What are you wearing from head to toe?I’m wearing Bodements – the jacket and skirt are repurposed from Vintage Indian deadstock textiles and the shirt, jeans and the boots are vintage. Jewelry is all Indian antique. Where is good to eat? Everywhere. India is a feast! North to South, East to West, every region tastes like a different world. Too many flavors, too many spices, and far too much to choose from. Asking me to pick one feels impossible, the joy is in exploring it all. What do you love about India? The chaos and the poetry of it. Nothing here is linear—everything is layered, alive, and endlessly surprising. The culture, the heritage, the traditions, the flavors, the festivals… There is just so much to love. Where’s good to dance? For me, it’s the underground parties – usually thrown by independent artists in old mills industrial spaces. That’s where the energy really is. But if you’re looking for names, there’s almost always someone playing at Bonobo or antiSOCIAL. Any advice for someone visiting India… Don’t plan it too much. Let the country happen to you. Only in India… Will you find chaos that feels like home.

Kayan

What do you do? I sing, I DJ, and I’m a creative who loves being on stage. What do you love about India? The food. There is so much variety and flavour, I’m always spoiled for choice. Where’s good to eat? Hotel Delis, Fort Mumbai. What song do you have on repeat right now? 2 On by Tinashe.