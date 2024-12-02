  1. Instagram
    Inside the Mega Chopova Lowena Sample Sale

    Running to Deptford at 3 a.m. for a chance at one of the brand’s skirts—and other surprises.

    Fashion

    Jackson Bowley, Steff Yotka

    DECEMBER 2, 2024

    “Skirts, obviously!” was the resounding response on the long, long, loooooong queue for the Chopova Lowena sample sale at the brand’s Deptford studio. Francesco and Emma, the first duo in line, started waiting at 3 a.m. the morning of the sale—other pairs of friends and lovers arrived shortly thereafter for a chance to cop one of the label’s coveted carabiner skirts. 

    The bi-annual sample sale has become a ritual for the independent brand, taking place in early winter and offering the past two-year’s of collections at a discounted price. Designers Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons also came up with a couple special surprises for the attendees, like one skirt being discounted to just £100 and a 30% discount offered via stickers at their neighboring coffee shop. 

    Each guests left with a haul and a pin that read: “I survived the Chopova Lowena 2024 sample sale.” We’d say they not just survived—they thrived.

    Emma Chopova + Laura Lowena, the beginning
    Francisco + Emma, 3am
    Erin + Charlotte, 6:20am
    Morven, 6:30am
    Chichi + Jess, 6:30am
    Katty, 7am
    Qin Xu, 7:30am
    Kai + Alice, 7:50am
    Nick, 9:30am
    Cheryl, 7:20am
    Imogen + Molly, 8:45am
    Josie, 8:05am

    Noodle

    8am
    Helena, 8:45am
    Oyinkan, 9:15am
    Costi, 9:55am
    Moran, 9:15am
    Kristie, 9:40am
    Nina, 7:30am
    the dog + bell
    Sera + Afra, 8am
    Li Bok + Jenny, 9:40am
    Molly + Genn, 9am
    Rita, 8am
    Yu Shi, 8:05am
    Kiddian, 8am

    Faye + Ruby

    9am
    Cenzi, 8am
    Shuo Sun, 8am
    Yixuan, 8:20am
    Heeie, 7am
    Miku Sato, 8:05am
    Joshua, 9am
    Jonathan + Kenny, 8:30am
    Tiana, 8:30am
    Martha + Andrea, the end

    Photography: Jackson Bowley

