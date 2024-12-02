“Skirts, obviously!” was the resounding response on the long, long, loooooong queue for the Chopova Lowena sample sale at the brand’s Deptford studio. Francesco and Emma, the first duo in line, started waiting at 3 a.m. the morning of the sale—other pairs of friends and lovers arrived shortly thereafter for a chance to cop one of the label’s coveted carabiner skirts.
The bi-annual sample sale has become a ritual for the independent brand, taking place in early winter and offering the past two-year’s of collections at a discounted price. Designers Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons also came up with a couple special surprises for the attendees, like one skirt being discounted to just £100 and a 30% discount offered via stickers at their neighboring coffee shop.
Each guests left with a haul and a pin that read: “I survived the Chopova Lowena 2024 sample sale.” We’d say they not just survived—they thrived.
Photography: Jackson Bowley