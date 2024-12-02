“Skirts, obviously!” was the resounding response on the long, long, loooooong queue for the Chopova Lowena sample sale at the brand’s Deptford studio. Francesco and Emma, the first duo in line, started waiting at 3 a.m. the morning of the sale—other pairs of friends and lovers arrived shortly thereafter for a chance to cop one of the label’s coveted carabiner skirts.

The bi-annual sample sale has become a ritual for the independent brand, taking place in early winter and offering the past two-year’s of collections at a discounted price. Designers Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons also came up with a couple special surprises for the attendees, like one skirt being discounted to just £100 and a 30% discount offered via stickers at their neighboring coffee shop.

Each guests left with a haul and a pin that read: “I survived the Chopova Lowena 2024 sample sale.” We’d say they not just survived—they thrived.

Emma Chopova + Laura Lowena, the beginning Francisco + Emma, 3am Erin + Charlotte, 6:20am

Morven, 6:30am Chichi + Jess, 6:30am Katty, 7am

Qin Xu, 7:30am Kai + Alice, 7:50am Nick, 9:30am

Cheryl, 7:20am Imogen + Molly, 8:45am Josie, 8:05am

Noodle 8am

Helena, 8:45am Oyinkan, 9:15am Costi, 9:55am

Moran, 9:15am Kristie, 9:40am Nina, 7:30am

the dog + bell

Sera + Afra, 8am Li Bok + Jenny, 9:40am Molly + Genn, 9am

Rita, 8am Yu Shi, 8:05am Kiddian, 8am

Faye + Ruby 9am

Cenzi, 8am Shuo Sun, 8am Yixuan, 8:20am

Heeie, 7am Miku Sato, 8:05am Joshua, 9am

Jonathan + Kenny, 8:30am Tiana, 8:30am Martha + Andrea, the end

Photography: Jackson Bowley