Malice K Has No Regrets

Breaking out of New York City’s music scene in the digital age is a bit of a Catch-22. Capitalize on TikTok and the hordes of 20-somethings with the Dice app downloaded on their phones—industry plant. Go for a slow burn and you’ll be dubbed a wash-up by armchair critics before your debut LP.



For Malice K, finding a middle ground between the moving goalposts of the city’s music scene has helped the burgeoning indie rocker capture the ears of greater Brooklyn. Originally from Olympia, Washington, Malice K moved to New York to pursue a career in music. “I was in a rat infested, mold infested, condemned house and I slept on a couch with my feet hanging out of a broken window,” he wrote on Instagram about his early days after leaving home. Now, his raw blend of folk and post-grunge rock have earned him something of a cult following. Last month, he held an Unplugged concert session at Arlo Williamsburg Ballroom to showcase his latest album Avanti. We caught up with the musician to chat about the indie sleaze scene, and the sound he’s honed throughout his young career.

Robby Kelly: Before you go on stage for a set, is there anything that tips you off to whether the crowd is going to be good or bad?



Malice K: I don’t think there’s any way to tell. Sometimes I win over an audience that wasn’t there to see me, and other times I can’t get people to stop talking during a set that people intentionally bought tickets to. You really don’t know what your relationship with the audience is going to be until after the first song.



If you could give your 2019 self advice, what would it be?



I feel that to give my younger self advice I would be acknowledging some sort of regret of the decisions I’d made at that time. I think anything that was a mistake then, was me pursuing my dreams, trying new things, and being brave. I have lived a very vibrant life, and all the mistakes that come with pursuing beauty are necessary, as long as they can be learned from.



How would you describe the current indie music scene in New York? Do you have any peers in the city you look towards as a roadmap to growing your career?



Harrison of The Dare is probably the only person I can think of that has distinguished himself from other indie artists in New York. It seems that after he entered into the stratosphere of fame, he left behind a large audience of people who still want to party and have their Indie Sleaze adventure. It seems like the audience of the indie scene is driving the artists, more than the artists are driving the audience. Seems people are just looking for the party, and that whatever artist is throwing an event that night, that’s where people will be, regardless if they like the music or not. It’s more of a community than a scene.

You walked for Ann Demeulemeester’s FW25 show. Can you share how that came about?



I guess a handful of people within the organization were fans of my art and music. They reached out to my management and asked if I’d like to walk, which was great because I was already going to be playing a few shows in Paris that week. I had never done anything like that, and it felt really good to say yes. I was completely enamoured by the elegance and beauty of the fashion world, especially in the context of Paris. I felt swept away by the city, and my heart was full of pure inspiration and artistic vision.



How important are clothes when it comes to putting together a show, album release, or music visual?



I wouldn’t wear anything that was intentionally boring, but I don’t like the idea of the clothing being too loud. I like the music to speak for itself most. If I just wear what I’d normally wear it accompanies the music better. I think the music should make what I’m wearing cool, rather than the other way around.



What’s your coffee order?



8 ounce americano, dash of cream.



What are your top 5 Nirvana songs?



1. “Old Age” (home acoustic demo)

2. “Polly”

3. “All Apologies”

4. “On a Plain”

5. “Hairspray Queen”