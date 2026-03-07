Isabel(le)’s Big Night Out

This story appears in i-D 376, “The Lore Issue.” Get your copy of the print magazine here.



written by NICOLAIA RIPS

styled by SAM KNOLL



Clothing is meant to be worn by real people, at the club, to the office, around town! Channeling the true D-I-Y spirit of i-D we pulled a bunch of fashion right off the runway (ever seen Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel on a Citi Bike?) and invited best friends (and bona fide downtown It girls) Isabelle Rea and Isabel Filer to try them on and run around New York.

Tops colleen allen, jacket, skirt, jewellery chanel, shoes jimmy choo

Favorite outfit you wore in the shoot?



Isabel Filer (Graphic Designer, 27): The light blue jumpsuit with the tights underneath that weren’t visible. It made me feel like a futuristic cartoon. Dr Seuss meets Austin Powers. It also looks good if you accidentally put it on backwards.



Isabelle Rea (Writer, 27): Hodakova + Rick. I like wearing Rick because it contrasts my personality and the Hodakova has a built-in shelf.



Favorite selfie trick?



IF: I like to throw an animal in with me like a cat. Or find something that matches part of my outfit like a carpet.



IR: Shaking the camera.

isabelle wears top and skirt dior, jacket stefan cooke, isabel wears bodysuit talia byre, jacket and shoes louis vuitton isabelle wears dress hodakova, shoes rick owens isabelle wears top and skirt dior, jacket stefan cooke, isabel wears bodysuit talia byre, jacket and shoes louis vuitton isabelle wears dress hodakova, shoes rick owens

Favorite thing to order at Jean’s?



IF: Bottled beer or soda water.



Favorite beauty trick?



IF: I rarely wear makeup so that when I do I look extra beautiful.



IR: No iced drinks.

all clothing and accessories dries van noten isabel wears coat and shoes dries van noten, top and shorts edward cuming all clothing and accessories dries van noten isabel wears coat and shoes dries van noten, top and shorts edward cuming

Favorite bar in New York?



IF: The River on a Monday



IR: Grand St. Pizza.



Go-to Karaoke song?



IF: “Love the Way You Lie” by Eminem.



IR: “Cowboy Take Me Away.”

isabelle wears top, skirt, shoes dior, jacket stefan cooke isabelle wears top, skirt, shoes dior, jacket stefan cooke isabelle wears top, skirt, shoes dior, jacket stefan cooke isabelle wears top, skirt, shoes dior, jacket stefan cooke

Describe your personal style.



IF: Soft and non-synthetic and too big for me. No patterns and one of blue pink or purple. Ideally pink and cashmere. Occasionally red or orange but sometimes only black white or grey. But priority is comfort in terms of softness, looseness, and temperature. And then colour. If I want to feel super pretty I show a shoulder or two.



IR: Scrappy.



Ideal night out?



IF: I meet one friend at a bar and have three whiskey sours. I don’t feel nauseated at all because my stomach is full. We go to a house party with a lot of people I don’t know but also several friends around whom I feel perfectly myself. I don’t have to stand any longer than I want to because there are a lot of seating options. I run into an enemy and I am graceful and nice to them and even nicer to their friends. I stay within a 15 minute walking radius from my apartment. I encounter several peripheral friends on my walk home for a final little taste of being social before I retire to bed for 10-11 hours.



IR: A house party with lots of different sized rooms.