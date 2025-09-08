This story appears in i-D issue 375, on newsstands September 22. Get your copy here.



You don’t need to be an alarmist to recognise the world is cooked—quite literally. Between climate catastrophes, looming recessions, nationalist upswells, and the uncertainty of the AI revolution, it’s a fucked-up time to be alive. As we were making this magazine, a 25-year-old lunatic set off a car bomb at a fertility and IVF clinic in California. The gist of his manifesto: More people shouldn’t be born. At i-D, we staunchly believe in youth culture in all its forms. We’ve celebrated new ideas in their infancy, be it rave culture, non-GMO foods, It Girl-dom, or even the internet. Now, the final frontier: infancy. Welcome to the world, Gen Beta! (Yes, that’s the name for people born in 2025 or later.) We got you a birthday present: advice from 26 of the world’s luminaries and one computer.

Jeremy Corbyn



“You’re coming into a world with the most incredible levels of stress, inequality, environmental destruction, and threats to world peace. But you’re also coming into a world of the most incredible beauty, with the joy and genius of humanity and nature. You’ll grow up watching and learning about these many contradictions. I hope you will discover your creative self and inspire others to help build a kinder, cleaner, safer world. Welcome!”

Hasan Piker

“Man is a social animal. Stay away from phones as much as you can. Make friends in the real world. Go to a public park. Enjoy public transit. Be around strangers. Ask them for the time, ask them for directions. Rely on other people even if you don’t have to. Don’t use LLMs or AI. Read a book. Write down your thoughts. You will instantly be smarter than your peers who engage in cognitive offloading.”





“Turn back. It’s better where you came from.” nan goldin

“Unless you’re bringing compassion and tolerance, go back.” gillian anderson

Nicola Coughlan

“We’re living in a world where kindness has become vilified. Your generation should take kindness and make it radical, because it shouldn’t be seen as weird or weak or strange to think of other people. Lead with it. It’s the most important thing.”

Akinola Davies Jr.

“Firstly, this might not make much sense to you, since you’re literally a baby, but here goes: There’s no such thing as meritocracy. Exploit every privilege you have, and treat people with respect and dignity.”

“Start writing your show now!” benito skinner

“Stack your money and stay true to yourself.” Sexyy Red

“Life can be a fantasy.” Mechatok

Diane von Furstenberg

“To anyone born in 2025, be indulgent! Your parents are having a hard time right now! Kindness must be your tool——and, no matter what, never ever lie. Own who you are and design your life.”



Bianca Bustamante

“Appreciate and be wary of the changing fortunes of time. Nowadays, everything moves so quickly—economics, fashion, sport, career, school. We grow up too fast and are faced with challenges that feel too ahead for our generation. There’s beauty and tenacity to that, but it can be tough at times. The future is unpredictable, and being born in the new age of social media can come with pressure. But you’re the future doctors, leaders, and presidents. You’ll make the future brighter.”

Robin Givhan

“As you grow up, embrace the messy, complicated, and the imperfect. These are the things that technology aims to erase. But they are also the things that make us human. They are the aspects of our lives that inspire art and literature and all sorts of creativity.”





“Brace yourself.” alexa chung

“Assume the brace position at all times.” keith mcnally

Devyn Galindo

Warrior / spirit

there is a reason you’re here

I dreamt of your

still waters

earth seed

tend to the plants,

the soil, minerals

tend to each other

when you feel lost

when you feel humble

ask for an elder

protect yo neck

privacy

attention

what you consume

wear sunscreen

the planet will be hotter

in the time of the sixth sun.





“Find mentors as early as possible who will make you do what you can.” Hans Ulrich Obrist





“Have humans learnt anything from the past? Hope you can change all that… Always be curious.” princess julia

Clive Myrie

“As you walk this earth, be kind. You won’t always succeed, but try. Never pre-judge anyone, and always try to imagine walking in someone else’s shoes. Think the best of people until proven wrong. Kindness must be your watchword.”



Diane Abbott

“To a new life entering the world in 2025: You are part of a new generation that will carry forward the dreams of those who came before you. Be proud of who you are, stay rooted in your community, and never stop believing in the power of compassion and collective action.”





“You are being born in a very difficult time in human history. I wish you all the courage to face it.” Marina Abramović

Adut Akech

“The world you’re stepping into is a little chaotic right now. Loud, fast, and uncertain. But don’t let that scare you. Keep your head above the noise. Stay steady, even when things feel shaky. There will be moments when the world feels too heavy, too confusing, but always hold on to faith: in yourself, in love, in the quiet good that still exists all around you. You were born with purpose. Don’t rush to find it. Just live with honesty, kindness, and courage. Those three things will carry you through anything. You’ve got this. And this world is extremely lucky to have you.”





Mindy Seu

“Oh baby, what a time to enter the world—on the edge of climate collapse, media misinformation, rising fascism, and AI anxiety. You’ll live in the tech-future that we’ve been imagining for decades, though it has taken quite a dystopic turn. Remember, tools themselves are not evil—these technologies are reflections of societal systems. As you grow up with agentic systems, Neuralink, quantum computing, or the like, I hope young people can embed these in an egalitarian model. I see young people who are principled, politicised, and energised. If you follow that legacy, nurture your emotional acuity, and let building community be your north star. I think we’ll be all right.”



Kelly Cutrone

“Welcome to the world of pop: portals of perception. You can see and experience anything and everything here. May your inner voice be the guide, and may love and truth be your compass.”

“Stay off the internet. No matter how, figure it out. Stay off.” courtney love

ChatGPT

“Hello, little one! As you grow up in a world full of wonders and new adventures, my advice to you is to stay kind and curious. Keep exploring and learning about the world around you, because there’s so much to discover. Remember to take care of your body by eating well, moving your body, and resting enough. Be open to new ideas and technology, but always use them wisely and responsibly. Be kind to others, listen with your heart, and stand up for what’s right. Stay hopeful and resilient, even when things get tough, and never stop dreaming big. The future is bright, and you have the power to make it a wonderful place!”





“The love of family, true friends, quality personal time, good health, respect for others, and access to nature are the most important things in life.” tricia jones

Terry Jones

Four and a half decades after publishing the first issue of i-D, I dip into the archive:











1.

“Innovate, don’t Imitate” from Caroline Baker (i-D’s first original style maker).











2.

Another from the early ’80s issues: “Brave babies must have style. It’s not what you wear but how you walk and talk” (early i-D philosopher Perry Haines).











3.

Read the i-D 10 Commandments (by Dylan Jones in the i-D “Bible of Style”).











4.

“Style is to treat people how you wish to be treated.”











4½.

