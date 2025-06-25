Jonathan Bailey Knows What You’ve Been Saying About his Flip-Flops 

If there’s anyone who has the range it’s Jonathan Bailey. The 37-year old has defined himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation—a Shakespearean actor (he came up in The Royal Shakespeare Company) with unparalleled comedic timing and a penchant for working with female auteurs (Michaela Coel’s Chewing Gum and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Crashing), who can sing and dance (Wicked) and be a leading man (Bridgerton) now corral dinosaurs (the July 2 blockbuster Jurassic World Rebirth). So what does the man who does it all do to unwind? A Martini spritz. Bailey is the Martini Man, helming the brand’s Off Script summer campaign. We chatted about his drink of the summer, The Row flip flops, and resetting between projects.



Nicolaia Rips: Hi! Where are you right now?



Jonathan Bailey: I’m in New York. It’s so hot. I am desperate for Martini Bianco spritz, too early, but this is perfect weather.



You’re also right in the middle of the Jurassic press tour.



I feel like Helen Hunt in Twister. You know, when she’s in the calm, the eye of the storm. We arrived on Friday, so I’ve had a really lovely couple of days just to relax. Though, I think it’s going to be a record heat wave since 1888. So, how do you do red carpet fashion in that heat…bikinis?



We’re huge fans of your The Row flip flops.



I’ve never been more sure of an outfit. You know when you wear an outfit and you’re like: This is it.



Do you ever go method dressing?



The Wicked press tour felt more fantastical. It depends on the world you’re inhabiting. I think Jurassic Park permeated such a massive moment in culture. The ‘90s nostalgia is such a sweet spot for me and for Emma Morrison, who’s my stylist. It’s about sort of celebrating the ‘90s—that’s what Jurassic World Rebirth is all about. It’s a love letter to those formative Spielberg films, but also a culture that’s thriving.



Tell me about going “Off Script.”



Going “Off Script” to me, is about creating space to make different choices, especially when traveling or having time away from work and with friends. It’s so easy, just doing the same thing and being told what to do, that actually, when you step outside of that, where you don’t make plans, the anticipation is greater. That feeling of discovery is what “Off Script” is. I don’t know what came first, my inability to be able to make plans or the joy of being off plan, but I think I’ll always be someone who thrives in going off script.



You’ve moved through so many different worlds, theater, film, television. How do you prepare yourself?



There’s always that sort of deep breath you take before you start actively working on anything, before you take the perilous plunge into preparation. But it’s different for every single project, and just rotating between the three of them, the variety, is what makes things exciting. Theater, particularly, is just so demanding—bodily, mind and spirit— there’s an element of creative survival as well. It all sharpens your toolkit.



My last question: How do you drink your martinis?



With my mouth. No, but this is the summer of the Martini Bianco Spritz. I just had an amazing holiday after finishing the play. My friends came over, we had a few weeks together. We just drank Martini spritzes, had the best time chatting, had a little boogie. It’s all nostalgic but very present.