Ewusie Wants Rihanna to Wear This

Last night, Ewusie, Joshua Ewusie’s eponymous label, gathered London’s fashion crowd at Space Talk in Farringdon. Rather than staging a traditional runway, he unveiled his new collection, Cut From the Same Cloth, in a showcase that felt as much about conversation and music as it did about clothes. It’s a move that mirrors the spirit of his work: Personal, community-minded, and rooted in dialogue.



At its heart, Cut From the Same Cloth is a meditation on inheritance—on Ghanaian heritage refracted through a London lens. The groundwork for the collection was already laid during his MA at Central Saint Martins, which he graduated from in 2024, where he began sharpening his visual language and defining the women he designs for. Since graduating, momentum has built quickly, with early backing from the British Fashion Council and industry recognition from Chanel signaling that all eyes are firmly on Ewusie, especially following his debut last season.



When we catch him days before the event, he’s weaving between seamstresses and fittings. “I learned a lot from the debut, and now I’m back for round two,” he laughs.



Marley Wendt: So, how did you first get into fashion?



Joshua Ewusie: I’ve always liked clothes. I have an older brother and older sister, and growing up they were very much into clothes and music. Fashion was the first way for me to express myself. And my mom is very much a fashion girl. When she was 19, she came to London from Ghana. She’s a secretary, and she used to mix a lot of West African prints with pencil skirts. Without even speaking to her, you can get a full idea of who she is and what she’s about, which was a great introduction to fashion.



What was the starting point for this collection?



I actually started this project during my MA, where it’s very much about creating the blueprint of your creativity and esthetic. In my house growing up, we’ve always had these leather poufs. One day I asked my mom what’s in them, and she replied very casually, “When I moved back to London in the ’80s, I just stored my clothes in there.” It was literally a record of her whole wardrobe from that time period when she moved here! There were pieces in West African prints, but they were in quite iconic ’80s silhouettes. And at the time she was also obviously at UK shops like New Look and Topshop. I always go back to the clothes that came out of the pouf, but try to make them work for today. So a lot of the design process has been taking existing garments and then adapting them.





Who are you designing for this season?



Honestly, it’s for my mom. I’m also designing for someone who’s busy, on the go, but who doesn’t work in an office. For our generation, what do you wear when you’re going to a place where you’re “conducting business”?



Do you have a muse?



Obviously, Rihanna is one of them, or UK icons like Neneh Cherry. People who are proud of their culture and their heritage, but who are also very much looking at how to navigate the world today. Rihanna is always a good example of that.





Totally. There’s also a very strong sense of heritage in your work. Can you speak a bit more about that?



I grew up with quite traditional parents, and even though they moved from Ghana to London, I still lived in a household that was really imbued with that culture. Growing up in London, a lot of my friends also came from different backgrounds, and when I went to their houses, I was also very much immersed in their cultures. What I’m trying to explore in the brand is how we always had to be like, “Yes, we’re from these places,” but we’re also from London, and how do we navigate that?



Your event at Space Talk seems like a cultural moment, rather than a traditional fashion event. How did this come about?



It started last December when I dressed Precious Renee Tucker for Prolog, a show that she did with Cynthia [Igbokwe]. It made me realize that I love dressing people who I find fascinating. Cynthia and I are good friends, and she suggested doing an event where I really show the type of women I want to dress. We’ve been very intentional with talent, getting people like Lea Ogunlami, TYSON, and Anu. For me, all of them are Ewusie women. Honestly, I’m just excited to be sitting there listening to them, hearing how they interpret things.



Were you listening to anything specific while you were making this collection?



My music taste is all over the place. I do love that era of ’80s music. I love Sade, but at the moment, I’m listening to Solange a lot.



What’s next for you now? And how do you plan to celebrate this moment?



I didn’t want to do a show, but possibly next season, if things go well. I’m just excited. I’ve been introduced to so many different people, like photographers and film directors, and I’m really open to doing projects that showcase the ideas behind what the brand is about. But I’m gonna have fun at Space Talk. I’m having drinks, like “My job is done!”