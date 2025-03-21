When Jack Harlow invites you to dinner, you say yes. While you’re there he might just make a music video out of it.



To make the new visuals for his track “Just Us,” the rapper and man about town called in friends from across the cultural spectrum, all of whom he’s met in the past, offering them a starring role. There’s Doja Cat, of course—she has a verse on the song, after all. And she’s clinking drinks with Matt Damon, PinkPantheress, John Mayer, Nicholas Braun, and more.



Harlow’s been acting in between music, hence why he’s rubbed shoulders with Oscar nominees and the stars of Succession. Last summer, a movie he made with Damon and Casey Affleck, called The Instigators, dropped on Apple TV+. But with “Just Us” dropping, it seems he’s back in music mode for a sec.



To mark the release of its music video (which you can watch here btw), Harlow took us behind the scenes of the shoot and, in the captions, told us how he met his stars and became obsessed with The Row sweaters.

“Matt and I were in a movie together last year and he is one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”

“I met Pink in 2021 backstage at my first London show. I think she’s talented and has incredible taste and a strong point of view as an artist.”

“I’m a fan of Nicholas. I would like for us to do a movie together one day.”

“I’ve been wanting to work with Doja for a long time. Very important and special artist.” “Been wearing these cashmere sweaters The Row makes nonstop. Might be the best ones out.”

“Malcolm and I met when he came to Louisville for my festival last year. I have a lot of belief in him, one of my favorite young artists.”

Photography: Urban Wyatt