When Jack Harlow invites you to dinner, you say yes. While you’re there he might just make a music video out of it.
To make the new visuals for his track “Just Us,” the rapper and man about town called in friends from across the cultural spectrum, all of whom he’s met in the past, offering them a starring role. There’s Doja Cat, of course—she has a verse on the song, after all. And she’s clinking drinks with Matt Damon, PinkPantheress, John Mayer, Nicholas Braun, and more.
Harlow’s been acting in between music, hence why he’s rubbed shoulders with Oscar nominees and the stars of Succession. Last summer, a movie he made with Damon and Casey Affleck, called The Instigators, dropped on Apple TV+. But with “Just Us” dropping, it seems he’s back in music mode for a sec.
To mark the release of its music video (which you can watch here btw), Harlow took us behind the scenes of the shoot and, in the captions, told us how he met his stars and became obsessed with The Row sweaters.
Photography: Urban Wyatt