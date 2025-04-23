Justin Bieber Keeps Teasing SKYLRK—But What Is It?

Justin Bieber has been posting a lot lately. And going out, and getting his picture taken—a lot. But what does it mean? For a megastar famous for dodging the spotlight and swerving red carpets like they’re potholes, Bieber’s recent hyper-visibility feels… deliberate. He’s not doing press. He’s not dropping singles. He’s just getting snapped in extremely specific clothing—and people are starting to notice.



Zoom in on the ’fit pics and you’ll spot the evidence: those enormous boots. The moody, monastic hoodie. A pigeon motif. A strange word: SKYLRK. Turns out, Bieber’s been soft-launching a new fashion label on his body—and it’s kinda fire.

Photo: Aeon/Getty Images

From Drew House to Neon Daddy

Bieber’s no stranger to fashion ventures. His first brand, Drew House, launched in 2018 with cozy-core loungewear, a smiley logo, and silhouettes made for slouching. It was Gen Z Skater Jesus energy—oversized and designed for not trying too hard. But Skylrk? Skylrk is the older, weirder cousin who lives in a brutalist cabin in Topanga Canyon and listens to acid rock.



The vibes are completely different: draped techwear cuts, grayscale everything with touches of neon, and outerwear that looks like it came from a Futurist spa retreat. Drew was sunshine; Skylrk is chrome. And somehow, that shift tracks with Bieber’s public evolution. In the Purpose era, he was all bleached hair and metal band tees. Then came Drew: a soft reset, both in style and lifestyle. Now? Skylrk feels like the fashion equivalent of Bieber re-entering the world—and on his own rules.

Photo: Bauer Griffin/Getty Images

…But What Is Skylrk?

So far, Skylrk’s been quietly rolling out via grainy photos and pap shots. There’s no big marketing machine, no celeb endorsements, and barely a website. It’s elusive by design. The pieces? Oversized parachute pants, sloped-shoulder hoodies, and accessories that echo the experimental spirit of design school studios—unpolished, ambitious. Everything feels deeply intentional. Even the strange, vowel-chopped name.



The pigeon logo appears frequently, though no one’s quite sure what it means. (Freedom? New York? Sky… lurking? Is it even a pigeon?) Like everything Skylrk, it’s open to interpretation.

Photo courtesy of Justin Bieber

The Phone Case Stays in the Family

Let’s talk about the phone case. One of the first Skylrk accessories to pop up is a sculptural, matte case that looks like a relic that belongs in a sci-fi museum. Now hold it up next to Hailey Bieber’s viral Rhode lip gloss case—rounded, flesh-toned, and with a lip gloss holster—and the contrast is chef’s kiss.



Behind the scenes, though, it’s more than just coordinated aesthetics. Bieber reportedly has full creative control over Skylrk, working alongside Neima Khaila—co-founder of the cult LA streetwear label Pink Dolphin—as a business partner. And his wife, Hailey? She’s not just watching from the front row. Last week, she posted a mirror selfie on Instagram, teasing a black leather bomber with ruched cuffs and slanted front pockets, captioned: “Working on creating my favorite jacket of all time.” Something’s clearly in the works.

Photo courtesy of Justin Bieber

No Hype, Just Straight Mystery

Unlike most celeb brands that come out screaming, Skylrk is whispering—and people are leaning in. Although the brand already has TikTok deep-divers dissecting its vibe. Some are calling it Bieber’s “Yeezy era,” others say it’s his “quiet luxury for the post-internet age.” Whatever it is, it’s not boring. And the best part? He’s not explaining it.

Photo courtesy of Justin Bieber

So What’s Next?

No one knows—and that’s part of the allure. Skylrk isn’t about mass appeal or fast drops. It’s about crafting a vibe. And maybe, just maybe, it’s Bieber’s most authentic creative project yet. He’s not selling himself anymore—he’s selling a feeling. A mood. A uniform for the emotionally complex.



Bieber is in his fashion cryptid era. We’re all watching. And silently screaming for answers.