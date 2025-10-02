This story appears in i-D 375, The Beta Issue. Get your copy here.



Anyone who forges a new path in the world is bound to face skepticism, But when someone eventually proves themselves, public opinion doesn’t just shift—it flips completely. That’s exactly how KATSEYE’s journey into the public eye has played out. the world’s first global girl group once raised eyebrows, but after two years, two EPs, and over 30 million followers, no one questions KATSEYE’s power anymore.



Born out of a team-up between HYBE (the legendary K-pop label that gave us BTS) and Geffen Records, KATSEYE was created in Los Angeles with one vision: to take over the world.



That journey to the top was chronicled in The Debut: Dream Academy, a docuseries that premiered on Netflix in 2023. In four episodes, we were taken inside the rigorous K-pop bootcamp where over 120,000 applicants worldwide competed to become one of six women in the final girl group. Instead of a cynical view on fame, the series offered a coming-of-age arc, showing how the bonds of girldom transcend competition into something tender.



KATSEYE is representative of a generation that resists categorisation by one identity, one language, or one nation. Daniela Avanzini, 21, is a Venezuelan-Cuban American from Atlanta. Lara Raj, 19, is an Indian-Sri Lankan American from New York. Manon Bannerman, 23, is a Ghanaian-Italian from Zurich. Megan Skiendiel, 19, is a Chinese-Singaporean American from Honolulu. Sophia Laforteza, 22, is from Manila. And Yoonchae Jeung, 17, is the only member from South Korea, born and raised in Seoul. They’re a pop-girlie United Nations.

Since their debut in 2023, KATSEYE has stepped outside the rigid framework of K-pop, abandoning its usual script: rise to fame as a group, speak only as a collective, open personal Instagram accounts only once you’ve proven your success, and then start cultivating each member’s individual brand. Even before their debut, each member of KATSEYE had separate social accounts in which each spoke candidly with the conviction of her own voice. Even more revolutionary for female pop idols, who often can’t even admit to having boyfriends, was the moment when Lara and Megan proudly came out as queer.



Since the beginning, KATSEYE has been writing a different script. Even if their debut EP, SIS (Soft Is Strong), was an adorable, sugary love letter, the story they’re telling now is something else entirely. Their second EP, Beautiful Chaos, released earlier this summer, is laced with provocative lyrics, hypnotic beats, and a flow that makes no conventional sense.



“Our goal is to release things that feel true to us,” says Sophia, the group’s main vocalist and lead dancer. “We want to show authenticity and our versatility, which means sonically such different sounds, but are still true to KATSEYE.” Earlier this year, on the precipice of their new EP’s release and in the midst of mad rehearsals, we caught up with the group to talk mental health, corpsing on camera, and what’s next.

Hyunji Nam: Beautiful Chaos drops in a few hours. How are you feeling?



Lara: We couldn’t be more excited. We’ve worked so hard, putting our heart and soul into this project over a long time. It still feels unreal that it’s finally dropping tonight. We kept the songs secret for so long, and I can’t wait to share everything—the dances, videos, songs.



Sophia: Beautiful Chaos marks the start of us finding our artistic identity and sound, figuring out who we really are. During the SIS era, we were just beginning to explore and unleash that side of ourselves. We realised this was a big part of our personality as a group. Even then, we started brainstorming ideas to do something a bit kooky, chaotic, and authentic to KATSEYE, putting together Pinterest boards, sharing photos and inspiration from other artists. We wanted to be bolder and grittier, which feels like where we are now.



What happens next?



Manon: We have five days off, so we’re just going to wind down and really regenerate.



Megan: During my break, I like to surround myself with people outside of KATSEYE, and step away to ground myself. I love hanging out with friends or just resting at home to recharge mentally and physically—doing face masks, watching movies, or taking baths. Mental health is super important to us, so I make sure to fully rest. I’ll stay in LA, since my family and friends are here, and just have a restful week.



Yoonchae: I don’t go out much. During the five days off, my mum and sister are coming to LA, so we’ll hang out and have some healing time. Last time they visited, they didn’t know LA well, but this time we’re planning to go to Disneyland.



What’s the last thing you searched online?



Sophia: Disneyland. I looked up videos because we just went, but for my break, I’m going again with my best friend.



Megan: Last night on TikTok, I searched “kids gaining consciousness caught on camera.” It’s about your first memory when you realise you’re a person. Mine was at three years old, doing a backflip on a monkey bar, so I had to look it up.



Daniela: I saw a guy climbing the Samsung building on TikTok—no ropes, nothing. I didn’t believe it at first, so I looked it up to see if it was real. The building’s huge, like 30 storeys tall. It’s crazy.



Lara: I searched “Bring back my Chelly” from Love Island USA. There’s a clip I kept rewatching because it was so cute, even though I’m not really watching the show.

Who’s an artist you love right now?



Sophia: I’ve been listening to SAILORR a lot lately. She just dropped a new mixtape [From Florida’s Finest], and had a show last night that I really wanted to go to, but we were busy. Megan actually introduced me to her, playing “POOKIE’S REQUIEM” during warm-ups. Her whole vibe is amazing.



Megan: I’ve been loving Addison Rae recently. Her whole brand is so fun and inspiring, it just makes me want to dance.



Manon: I’ve been into this underground artist named Orlando. He’s really cool.



Lara: Lately, I’ve been listening to Malcolm Todd a lot—he’s fire, And I’m obsessed with this artist named kwn. Like seriously, I listen to her nonstop.



What’s the one essential item you can’t leave the house without?



Yoonchae: My AirPods. I always need headphones.



Megan: My portable charger. I lost it once and ordered a new one that same night—got it the next morning. I kept retracing my steps and still couldn’t find it.



Lara: My brown Glossier lip liner. I bring it everywhere. Like seriously, everywhere.



Daniela: Headphones… and a portable charger… and lip liner too.



Manon: Probably my house keys. [Laughs.]



Sophia: Lip balm. I can’t leave the house without it, I’ll freak out.

Who are the artists you’re closest with these days?



Lara: We recently became friends with aespa, and they’ve been so kind, DMing us, FaceTiming, and giving us advice. They’ve really become good friends, and we’re so obsessed with their music——”Supernova” and all that. Also, LE SSERAFIM, who’ve been super supportive and kind from the beginning.



Sophia: Also, ILLIT. Yoonchae talks to them a lot.



Do you have a personal ritual or mindset that helps you shake off the pressure of being in the spotlight and paying attention to charts?



Sophia: Stats are an important part of releasing music. We’re really lucky our team always reminds us to enjoy the moment, to be proud of sharing something we created with the world. Right now, we’re in a good place mentally. We know numbers are part of it, but they’re not everything. If people vibe with it, that’s what matters.



What are your dreams as Katseye, and also as individual artists?



Daniela: I’d love to branch out and try new things beyond music. like acting, maybe being in a movie one day, or even making my own music in Spanish. I’ve always loved dancing, music, and performing. It’s what I grew up doing and what I truly love. I also dream of travelling the world, maybe even living somewhere new—Europe sounds amazing. No matter what, I’ll always be an artist first.



Lara: Producing and writing music is my biggest passion. I want to experiment more, write and produce for KATSEYE, myself, and even for other artists. I’d love to one day do an R&B project, be in a Bollywood film, and dive into fashion, maybe even start my own brand or label. I have a ton of ideas for jewellery and fashion inspired by my culture. At the end of the day, I’m a creative and performer first; that’ll always be my core.



Sophia: Personally, I’ve had very specific dreams since I was a kid: musical theatre, voice acting, and starting my own business. My dad just sent me baby photos, and seeing myself with a Hannah Montana DVD and a Disney princess party, it all tracks. I’ve always had a vision, and now that I’m in this group, it feels like the door to all of it is finally opening—and I’m going to accomplish everything.



Megan: As KATSEYE, I think we all want to keep pushing boundaries. There’s never a moment of “we made it.” It’s always, “What’s next?” For me personally, it’s about stepping outside of my comfort zone. I’ve always been more introverted, but I’ve grown so much, especially with singing and dancing.



Manon: Honestly, the girls said it all. I just want to keep creating.

Was there someone you dreamed of meeting since you were young and finally got to meet thanks to Katseye? And is there someone you haven’t met yet, but really want to?



Lara: Kesha. We met her and I’m still not over it. She’s the whole reason I wanted to become an artist, since I was three or four years old. Meeting her truly healed my inner child. We all cried in front of her, because we love her so much, and she was the sweetest, coolest person ever. I also really want to meet Erykah Badu. I have her lyrics tattooed on my arm, so if I ever do meet her I’ll cry for sure. Maybe even pass out.



Sophia: I haven’t met Miley Cyrus or Ariana Grande, but they’ve been my biggest inspirations since I was little. Miley lit the spark that made me want to become a pop star, and Ariana taught me how to sing. I looked up to her not just for her voice, but for how she balanced musical theatre and pop stardom. She played Glinda, which is my dream role too. Seeing her achieve that reminds me to keep chasing my own dreams. If I ever meet them, I honestly think I’ll melt into the floor.



Manon: Beyoncé, for sure. That would be overwhelming in the best way. Also, 2hollis. I’m really eager to meet him one day. He’s such an inspiration for us.



Daniela: Same as Sophia, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande were my childhood idols. I watched Hannah Montana when I was three, holding a toy mic in front of the TV. I even told my mum I wanted to go to LA to meet her, and she was like, “No, sweetie, that’s not how it works.” On the rap side, Playboi Carti is my all-time favourite. Growing up in Atlanta, rap was everything. He posted a photo of us wearing his merch once, which was unreal. If I ever meet him in person, I think I’d faint.



After doing so many interviews, is there a question you’ve never been asked but wish you had?



Megan: I wish people would ask more about our mental health, like, how we’re actually doing. It’s something that doesn’t come up often in interviews, but it’s such a real thing especially in this industry. I feel like mental health still feels kind of taboo to talk about, but it really shouldn’t be. We really prioritise it. We’re lucky, we have a team that supports us and makes sure we’re checking in with ourselves. I just think it’s something we should be able to talk about more openly, so it doesn’t feel like a weird or touchy subject. It’s part of being human.



Sophia: People always ask what we do in our downtime, but not really how we take care of ourselves, mentally and physically. That side of us that’s just… human.

