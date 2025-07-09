Keith McNally Wants More Steam Trains

If you’ve ever had a fabulous meal at Balthazar, Minetta Tavern, or Pastis, you have one man to thank: Keith McNally. The British restauranteur has been shaping the cultural and culinary scenes of downtown Manhattan for decades. Beyond Balthazar, McNally has earned a cult following online, using his Instagram to pen captions that are full of spit and vinegar. This past year, Simon & Schuster published his debut memoir, aptly titled I Regret Almost Everything, which traces his personal rise, public feuds, and era-defining restaurants. McNally—whose writing is funny, startling, and just as decadent as a meal at Balthazar—chatted with us about all his favorite (and least favorite) things.

Nicolaia Rips: What’s your ideal first date?



Keith McNally: We meet at the cinema and watch a movie. Preferably a 1960s French one in black and white. Then dinner at Raoul’s on Prince Street. My ideal date wouldn’t ruin the evening by saying she doesn’t drink. Afterwards, she invites me back to her place—a gorgeous penthouse on Fifth Avenue overlooking Central Park. We talk and exaggerate how much we have in common. This paves the way for the guiltless night of rampant intercourse, which my ideal date enjoys almost as much as I do. In the sobering, post-coital silence that follows, we both think about our spouses and long to return to them.

Do you ever get writer’s block?



Only when I’m happy.



Who should direct the movie of your life? Who would play you?



No interest.

Favorite fast food chain?



Hard to mention just one. I hate them all equally.

You regret “almost” everything. Is there anything, unequivocally, that you don’t regret?



The thing I least regret is the title of my book, I Regret Almost Everything.

Dream dinner party at Balthazar. Can include people living or dead.



Orson Welles, Christine Keeler, George Best, Simone de Beauvoir, Christoper Hitchens, Queen Victoria, Marlon Brando, Kate Moss.

What’s something considered “old school” that you think we should resurrect?



Steam trains.

Most overrated restaurant in NYC?



All those I’m jealous of.

Favorite memoir?



Hitch-22 by Christopher Hitchens.

Least favorite memoir?



Just Kids by Patti Smith.





The day after you called Lauren Sánchez “revolting,” The Daily Beast announced it was hiring a reporter devoted solely to covering her. What do you make of that job listing?



Everyone has their reasons.

What advice would you give to restaurateurs in 2025?



Start small.