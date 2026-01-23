Inside Kenzo’s Homecoming Collection for FW26

The most fascinating places in any city are often the parts that don’t feel like a city at all. A nook in Central Park or Highgate villa. Or a dimly lit courtyard in the center of Paris’ bustling Bastille district, surrounded by bamboo, built to harness that oasis-like energy.



It’s before dawn on the second day of Paris Men’s Fashion Week and the unassuming wood-panneled, three story home is readying to welcome guests into Kenzo’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection presentation, blending fashion with architecture, meditation, and color.





The home was originally designed by Kenzo Takada and his partner, architect Xavier de Castella. Modelled t on his father’s teahouse in Himeji, Hyōgo Province of Japan and completed in 1993, Kenzo lived in the Parisian sanctuary until 2009. At the bottom of the second-story courtyard, there is a small wooden plateau flanked by Shoji doors with koi carp swimming in the pod below. This was Kenzo’s meditation space. When current creative director Nigo first visited the home, he took a seat in the same position and looked out over the carefully constructed oasis at the center of the brand’s history.



For the new collection, Kenzo’s collection is introduced within the iconic home, nodding to many of the late designer’s legendary codes while bringing a cross-continental perspective on metropolitan everydaywear. Shearling coats and varsity jackets, alongside knits and cardigans, bring Kenzo’s noted affinity for prep and workwear into the collection’s foundation. The brand’s 1986 Kite bag also returns this season with replica production augmented through contrasted color block leather. The centerpiece styles are a pair of floral, embroidered organza skirts from Spring/Summer 1994, reimagined from Takada’s design notebook and styled in the collection’s modern staples.



The carefully staged installation is spread throughout various rooms in Kenzo’s home. Mannequins begin to feel like party guests having their own silent conversations. Kimono tailoring sits down the hall from a traditional Japanese tea ceremony room, perhaps the most sacred space in the house.





During the rush of shows during Paris Fashion Week, it’s hard to find moments of peace. Kenzo’s tactile journey into the past, with marriages of new and old, is a timely reminder in our frantic age that things can be different, slower, and taken in with a deeply held breath. Walking down the wooden, white panel entryway, and exiting through a small trapdoor and back out onto the streets of Paris, the air feels lighter than before.