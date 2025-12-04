Kimbino Takes Us to the Fashion Awards

I never thought I’d be the girl who does a carpet. I’m incredibly affected by stage fright, and yet here I am in London preparing to do my second big carpet ever. I’ve even commissioned a designer for a dress—I’m that serious. The process for that was perfection, given the fact that we couldn’t do fittings in person and we had two weeks to prepare. Like, it was some rockstar shit on Johannes [Boehl, creative director of Ioannes] and his team’s part. And my stylist—Kurt Johnson—despite being 11 hours ahead of Europe, still got on those calls.



It was important that I really make the most of this opportunity. British fashion and the vibe of London are just so badass and lean heavily into being brave, resilient, dark, and durable in character. I knew I had to do something that reflected that feeling. When we prepped the extra looks, I was like, “Okay, you’re gonna be 30 when you get there… do something you wouldn’t have done in your 20s.” Insecure twenty-something me wouldn’t have planned to wear an Alexander McQueen Christ mask in public with a sexy pirate-frilled dress and freaky pumps—so that’s exactly what I did. In a lane in Mayfair we started taking content… IDK what came over me!





I like to think I was channeling the courage and swag of the new wave of British designers—Grace, Dilara, Torishéju, Tolu, Maximilian. There’s no overlap in talent; they’re all so artistically different but distinct in their own worlds. It’s been a pleasure getting to know them and being a huge fan. I love the focus on women and femininity and preserving what that means to them individually.



When Dave got up there and accepted the award for Grace Wales Bonner, it was really moving. I was like, fuck yes Grace… I hope she’s somewhere getting ready for this huge job at Hermès, and I hope they understand how lucky they are.





I had such a fun experience getting to play the doll. Usually I’m annoyingly yearning to be the girl behind the camera, doing the emails and fittings for clients, but being on the other end is just as fulfilling. On the eve of the big night, my stylist and I were invited to a styling suite with Pandora—and if you’re naïve like me, it’s basically the time you get to pick (and most times keep) pieces to wear for the carpet. It was right up my alley. As much as I like to be this earnest and humble person, that experience will never get old—the royal treatment of looking at jewelry in a penthouse with a sick view.



By the time I had my fitting with Johannes and finally got to try on the dress, most of my nerves and anticipation disappeared. He absolutely killed it, despite being sick when we commenced the meeting of minds. Black and body-hugging with buttery black tassels—it was such a dream dress.





I want to thank the British Fashion Council, Pandora, and i-D for giving me space and the opportunity to share these experiences. I’m nothing without that. Somewhere there’s someone just as far removed as I am from fashion spaces, wanting to know exactly what this process and feeling is. I’m so honored to be that reference for someone.



Until next time xo