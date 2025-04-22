Lagos, Straight-Up!

Lagos isn’t just a city—it’s a feeling. It moves fast and never lets up. From streetwear to street food, underground parties to bumper-to-bumper traffic, it’s where style, sound, and survival blur. We asked some of the city’s most stylish dwellers what it means to live—and dress—here.

Uche Uba, 30

What do you do? A number of things really—fashion design and styling, creative/art direction, visual merchandising, as well as music and performance art. Oh, modeling too. What are you wearing? I’m big on thrifting and finding interesting things I love—I thrifted most of my outfit: jacket, skirt, and all. What do you love about Lagos? Lagos has a certain buzz, a certain energy that makes the city feel like a living entity. Probably that. Where’s good to eat? Amala at Nok if you can’t find it in the hood. Or the jollof at Foodies. Where’s good to dance? Group Therapy. Always. Where in the world do you want to travel? It’s a tie between Brazil or the North Pole lol—I’ve always wondered what it feels like to be at the North Pole. What song do you have on repeat right now? Laura Mvula’s “Little Girl Blue” has been on repeat lately. I’ll wait another two weeks and see what comes next. Advice for someone visiting Lagos? If you are coming to Lagos, have your tribe, have fun, be vigilant, try not to fall in love till you go back home and really think it through. That’s important. Only in Lagos… will you be in a pointless 7-hour traffic jam because a politician is in town.

Graid Ovunda, 25

What do you do? Music video director. What are you wearing? Zara denim. What do you love about Lagos? I love everything about Lagos. Where’s good to eat? The Place restaurant. Where in the world do you want to travel? Brazil. What song do you have on repeat? “If No Be God” by Cazulee.

Lois Benson-Adautin, 24

What do you do? I’m a fashion stylist and clothing/accessories designer. What are you wearing? An embellished cap I made last year, a black low-cut top I made, old oversized blue jeans from my skater friend, these over-the-top fur heel boots, and my black Balenciaga work bag. What do you love about Lagos? The urgency of it sometimes—this city really never sleeps. Where’s good to eat? Ile-Iyan in Lekki—the best egusi soup and fufu I’ve had in a bit. Where’s good to dance? Group Therapy. Where in the world do you want to travel? Dakar. What song do you have on repeat? “Stranger in Moscow” by Michael Jackson and “Hoya” by Vance and Tunde International. Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? Come with lots of sun protection and stay hydrated—go to the beach. Only in Lagos… can you be stuck in traffic by 9am, yet still see someone selling fresh strawberries on Lekki-Epe and people buying (guilty), phone chargers, and full art right outside your window. Love it (hate the traffic).

Jane Smith, 23

What do you do? I’m a fashion model and content creator. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing a boubou from @tokatoka_lagos, which I styled with a thrifted white shirt, thrifted tie, a turban, and some personal accessories, just to give it this major and classy look. What do you love about Lagos? What I love most about Lagos is the energy—it’s nonstop, bold, and full of life. As a fashion model and content creator, the city gives me endless inspiration from street style to high fashion and vintage. There’s always something happening—whether it’s a creative shoot or a networking event. Lagos has this raw, unfiltered beauty that makes every photo and video pop. And the people—their hustle, confidence, and creativity—push me to live up constantly. It’s chaotic, it’s beautiful, it’s home, and it’s iconic! Where’s good to eat? As a Yoruba girl, definitely Amala and Ewedu with some assorted meat from Amoke Oge. Where’s good to dance? The club! Lagos nightlife is unmatched in the world. Literally the best, trust me—it’s a vibeeeeee. Where in the world do you want to travel? Los Angeles, because I’ve heard it’s also like Lagos in terms of people coming from all over to strive and get creative. What song do you have on repeat right now? It’s a whole album called Morayo by Wizkid. This album has a chokehold—I listen to it every blessed day. Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? Lagos is a vibrant and fast-paced city with a lot to offer if you plan smartly. Expect traffic, so always plan your day to avoid that. Lagosians are very lively and friendly people, so embrace the energy and enjoy the adventure! Only in Lagos… will you sit in traffic for hours, but still have a vendor sell you snacks, phone chargers, and even a live rabbit—all without leaving your car!

Collins, 27

What do you do? Musical artist and model. What are you wearing? Bikers glass, E.R.D quarter-arm tee, Boss shorts with Yeezy slides. What do you love about Lagos? I like the fast-paced urban lifestyle of Lagos. Where’s good to eat? I like to eat a variety so I opt for Glovo. Where’s good to dance? Mad House Lagos. Where in the world do you want to travel? Most parts of the continent. What song do you have on repeat? My unreleased songs. Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? Come prepared. Only in Lagos… can you be clubbing at 7am.

Blessing Emmanuel, 26

What do you do? I’m an architecture student. What are you wearing from head to toe? The shirt is from Balenciaga, the shorts are from a random store, and the shoes are New Balance. What do you love about Lagos? The energy, the people, and, most importantly, the food. Where’s good to eat? Spooks, Bungalow, The Place, and Bukka Hut. Where’s good to dance? Quilox, Hard Rock Cafe, and Velvet Lagos. Where in the world do you want to travel? Rome. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Like Jennie” by Jennie. Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? Stay street-smart, enjoy the nightlife, and try jollof rice. Finish this sentence. Only in Lagos… can the nightlife be as busy as the daytime, with street parties, music, and food vendors keeping the city alive 24/7.

Joshua, 20

What do you do? Musician and model. What are you wearing? Blue denim jeans jacket from BUFU and Air Jordan 1 OG. What do you love about Lagos? I love Lagos for its energy and diversity! The city is always buzzing with life—from the vibrant nightlife to the rich cultural scene, food, beaches—just everything about it. Where’s good to eat? I don’t have a favorite restaurant. Where’s good to dance? Quilox for the vibes and energy. What song do you have on repeat? “GAFM” by Joe-C. Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? Always come prepared—don’t miss out on the street food!!!

Bakare Olamide, 22

What do you do? I’m a fashion model. What are you wearing from head to toe? A long sleeve turquoise blue shirt under a basketball top and long brown vintage pants. What do you love about Lagos?Haha! Lagos! There’s a lot to love here in Lagos… The beaches, the nightlife—it’s just incredible. The hustling ethic. Where’s good to dance? Bay Rock, for sure. Where in the world do you want to travel? Paris Saint Germain, of course. What song do you have on repeat right now? Burnaboy’s “Rockstar.”

Highlife Soes, 26

What do you do? Financial analyst, creative. What are you wearing? Denim pants from Risen, shoes from SPA Casuals, suit and T-shirt are thrifted. What do you love about Lagos? The sophistication of the city. Where’s good to eat? Code One at Lekki Phase 2. Where’s good to dance? Wave Beach. Where in the world do you want to travel? France or Switzerland. What song do you have on repeat? “Okirika Girl” by Moudini. Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? Just be ready for the hassle. Only in Lagos… do all dreams come true. Blessing Okafor, 26

What do you do? I am a professional model and pose coach. What are you wearing? BL brand shirt, trousers, and shoes from local stores. What do you love about Lagos? I love the hustle and bustle and the drama you get to experience from the city and people. Where’s good to dance? Zaza. Where in the world do you want to travel? Bali. What song do you have on repeat? “The One You Love” by Elevation Worship. Advice for anyone visiting Lagos? Come with a power bank and a little bit of doggedness. Only in Lagos… will you find a city that never sleeps, where the energy is electric and the possibilities are endless!

Joshua Adedeji, 27

What do you do? I make art—textile and visual. What are you wearing? I’m wearing pieces from my brand @niam31 paired with my lovely beach shorts and silver from Mr. Usmane in Dakar. What do you love about Lagos? I love the personality of the city—the pace and dynamic curation of its people. Where’s good to eat? My buddy’s house fr 😂😂 they have a great chef and I’m comfortable. Where’s good to dance? Anywhere Yosa, Ayanfe, Weareallchemichals are DJ’ing, trust me. Where in the world do you want to travel? Asia, really—the whole continent. What song do you have on repeat? Elieliiscoming – “Before the Gloom.”

Saviour Ngogo, 28

What do you do? I’m a stylist and a model. What are you wearing from head to toe? The pants are from Tesh, trench coat and waistcoat are thrifted, shoes and accessories are also thrifted, gloves are from an online store. What do you love about Lagos? The hustle and opportunities, its diversity, culture, amazing people, the food, and the nightlife. Where’s good to eat? There are a lot of amazing places, but my everyday spot is Yakoyo—it’s not that far from my house. Where’s good to dance? I’ll recommend Obi’s House—good energy, good vibes, and good music. Where in the world do you want to travel? I have a lot on my bucket list—if I were to pick one right now, I’d say Japan. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Beanie” by Chezile. Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? Embrace the culture, go out, explore, and try some local food. Only in Lagos… will you find yourself sleeping in traffic. POS, 26

What do you do? I’m a music artist. What are you wearing from head to toe? LV shoes, customized POS silver grills, G-Shock watch, normal white singlet. What do you love about Lagos? The hungry spirit to acquire more, and the beaches around town. Where’s good to eat? Elysium Lagos. Where’s good to dance? I dance in the club and in my house lol. Where in the world do you want to travel? Jamaica. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Pose” by POS. Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? Come with a plan, always be aware of your environment (stay alert), and be ready for the traffic.

Ololade, 22

What do you do? I’m a creative director. Also a stylist, brand owner, photographer, designer, model. What are you wearing? Bowling striped T from Thirsty Laboratory paired with rhinestone denim, also from Thirsty Laboratory, with Air Jordans in University Blue. Where’s good to eat? I love La Tarvana—a little Italian hidden gem. Where’s good to dance? All the clubs. Lagos nightlife—you can do it over and over again and you won’t get tired of it. What do you love about Lagos? I love the creative people in Lagos. Everyone is the best at whatever craft they do. It’s really impressive. Where in the world do you want to travel? Right now I have my mind on Tokyo, Japan. What song do you have on repeat? “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” by Stromae & Pomme. Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? Be prepared to see the most random, unhinged things happening on the streets. Only in Lagos… will you find the smartest people. So be nice—you don’t know how helpful the person might be to you.

Providence Ozichukwu Ezeonye, 28

What do you do? I’m an award-winning fashion stylist, designer, lawyer, writer, and creative director. What are you wearing? I’m wearing my own designs, known as Wilo Studios, a streetwear brand based in the heart of Lagos. What do you love about Lagos? The bustling energy and the colourful culture of the people, which you see in its nightlife, markets, and buildings. Where is good to eat? My favorite places to experience food are Utazi, Lokito, Ofe Uto. Where’s good to dance? The streets of Lagos Island, Fela’s Shrine—but if you fancy an elite crowd, then the clubs lol. Where do you want to travel? Paris, and maybe New York if heaven smiles at me twice haha. What song do you currently have on repeat? “Sugar Love” by Chief Ozic. Advice for anyone visiting Lagos? Keep an open mind, enjoy the culture—and we love parties, so come with lots of cash to spray as well. Check out the food and buy Nigerian fashion because it’s got so many ancestral stories woven into it. Only in Lagos… do people never sleep.

Ghaffar Bello, 29

What do you do? I’m a model, fitness trainer, and project manager. What are you wearing? I’m wearing a Marseilles football jersey, green cargo pants, Nike AF1s, and my headset. What do you love about Lagos? I love Lagos because of its vibes, the food, and the culture. Me being a Yoruba boy and growing up in Lagos shaped me. Where’s good to eat? There are a lot of cool places to eat, but I sincerely love street food. That’s the originality of Lagosians. Where’s good to dance? We’ve got Mainland House, Element House, Amapiano District—trust me, Lagos has a vibe every day of the week. Where in the world do you want to travel? Bali, Paris, London, Japan—the world is there to see. What song do you have on repeat? “Why Love” by Asake. Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? You won’t regret coming to Lagos one bit. We’ve got entertainment, arts, food, fashion, and vibes!! Only in Lagos… does the fun never stop!

Eto Ufuoma, 23

What do you do? Fashion stylist and designer. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing dark blue denim made by myself for my brand BUFU. What do you love about Lagos? In Lagos, it’s all about the hustle. And that’s what I love about it because I like the idea of working for what you believe in, and in Lagos, anything is possible! Where’s good to eat? I guess my house lol, I cook a lot. Where’s good to dance? I don’t have a particular place where I dance, but I dance every day of my life. Waking up in the morning is a good reason to dance, and I don’t club. Where in the world do you want to travel? Jamaica and London. What song do you have on repeat right now? Central Cee’s “Walk In Wardrobe.” Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? Come with a plan, know what you want, go where you want!

Mary, 23

What do you do? I own a food store called Spooks. What are you wearing? I am wearing @vobe_vibes. What do you love about Lagos? I love Lagos because of its unstoppable hustling spirit. The energy in the city is contagious—everyone is chasing their dreams, working hard, and making things happen. It’s a place that inspires you to dream big, stay determined, and keep pushing forward no matter the challenges. Where’s a good place to eat? The best place to eat is Spooks. Where in the world do you want to travel? Monaco and Greece. What song do you have on repeat? “Shake it to the Max” by MOILY. Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? Make sure you enjoy it, because Lagos has pure vibes with beaches, great food, lively nightlife, and endless fun!

Nezaboy, 21

What do you do? Musician, songwriter, music producer, and model. What are you wearing? Wearbufu. What do you love about Lagos? I love the passion and pressure that drive people to get up and keep going. Where’s good to eat? Prime Chinese. Where’s good to dance? Quilox. Where in the world do you want to travel? Egypt. What song do you have on repeat? “Grace” by Nezaboy. Any advice for someone visiting Lagos? Enjoy the rush, and at the same time, take things slow. Only in Lagos… will you find more than you seek!