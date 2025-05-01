Levi’s® X i-D in London and Manchester, Straight-Up!

If you want to know what denim looks like in 2025, start in Manchester. That’s where the Levi’s® X i-D party kicked off—loud, proud, and packed with personal style. From Y2K low-rises to baggy 501s, vintage gems to fresh fits from the new Linen+ Denim collection, the energy was electric. The crowd showed up in striking Levi’s® looks with twists—think red bandanas, silver hoops, oversized cargos, ripped jeans, micro minis, and wide-leg classics. Manchester wore it their way, and denim was the language.



Then came London. At the Levi’s® Regent Street flagship, the scene was just as charged. Creatives rolled through in head-to-toe Levi’s®—styling everything from Linen+ Denim 502™ Tapers and 505® Regulars to lightweight Carpenter Shorts and cropped vests. The looks were expressive and built for summer. Whether about ease or edge, the statement was clear: this is how to wear denim now.



At the heart of both events was the new Linen+ Denim collection—a fresh take on Levi’s® icons, made for heatwaves and high vibes. By blending traditional denim with linen, a naturally breathable fiber, Levi’s® has created pieces that feel lighter and cooler to wear, with a unique crosshatch texture and effortless drape. From the Shrunken 90s Trucker and Iconic Jumpsuit to the High Baggy Short and 468 Loose Short, this drop is all about staying cool—even when the mercury’s rising.



From Manchester’s street edge to London’s creative pulse, this was a two-city celebration of self-expression and personal style—brought together by Levi’s® and Linen+ Denim. Scroll on to see every ’fit, every vibe.

Talie, 26 What do you do? I’m a makeup artist. What are you wearing from head to toe? All Levi’s®, baby! What do you love most about wearing jeans? I still feel fashionable, but comfortable and casual. What’s your go-to style or fit of jeans? Low-waisted, Y2K style, to show off my lower back tattoo! Where in the world do you want to travel—and what jeans would you pack? I’d love to go to New York or Japan. I’d bring my vintage, skinny fit jeans I bought in Berlin. We all love jeans and a nice top! What song do you have on repeat right now? “Babies” by Pulp. Finish this sentence: only in jeans can I… be the baddest bitch you’ve ever seen!

Ashe, 28

What do you do? I’m a photographer. What are you wearing from head to toe? Levi’s® jeans and a band tee. What do you love most about wearing jeans? I love the classic James Dean look. What’s your go-to style or fit of jeans? Straight-leg. Where in the world do you want to travel—and what jeans would you pack? I’ve to go to New York in a pair of ripped jeans. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Head Like a Hole” by Nine Inch Nails. Finish this sentence: only in jeans can I… take over the world.

Duncan, 71

What do you do? Retired. What do you love most about wearing jeans? I feel like a cowboy. What’s your go-to style or fit of jeans? Western. Where in the world do you want to travel—and what jeans would you pack? Texas. I would pack very vintage Levi’s®. What song do you have on repeat right now? “The Windmills of Your Mind” by Dusty Springfield. Finish this sentence: only in jeans can I… fly!

Hutch, 34

What do you do? DJ and club owner. What are you wearing? Jacket and trousers from Levi’s®. What do you love most about wearing jeans? They go with absolutely anything. What’s your go-to style or fit of jeans? Classic 501s. Where in the world do you want to travel—and what jeans would you pack? Japan! Never been! Probably in my new lightweight jeans, which are perfect for traveling. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Alvar” by Moon Ritual. Finish this sentence: only in jeans can I… say I’m wearing jeans.

Larochelle, 18

What do you do? Own a new arts magazine called Protected Prototypes. I’m also a student, studying marketing. What do you love most about wearing jeans? Versatility. You can dress them up or down. What’s your go-to style or fit of Levi’s® jeans? Baggy and wide-legged. Where in the world do you want to travel—and what jeans would you pack? Thailand and Japan in some jorts. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Ain’t Nothing Changed” by Loyle Carner. Finish this sentence: only in jeans can I… feel comfortable and stylish.

Samir, 22

What do you do? Aspiring fashion designer. What are you wearing from head to toe? My own label, Silly Autistic Mentality. And some Levi’s® 578 baggy indigo jeans. What do you love most about wearing jeans? I love the feeling of denim on my skin and the way it moves with my body. What’s your go-to style or fit of jeans? All Levi’s®. I love the 501 originals, 569 loose straight, and 578 baggy. Where in the world do you want to travel—and what jeans would you pack? I want to travel to America in my 501s. And then Japan in 578 baggy jeans. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Olympian” by Playboi Carti. Finish this sentence: only in jeans can I… look this fly!

Davar, 24

What do you do? Musician. What are you wearing from head to toe? Red loafers, Levi’s® jean shorts from the Linen+ Denim collection, and a blue tee. What do you love most about wearing jeans? Unexpected comfortability. What’s your go-to style or fit of jeans? Baggy with double pleats. Where in the world do you want to travel—and what jeans would you pack? Australia with any that fit well and are comfortable. What song do you have on repeat right now? “A Go Go” by John Scofield. Finish this sentence: only in jeans can I… groove!

Yvann, 24

What do you do? Visual artist and photographer. What do you love most about wearing jeans? Goes with anything black. Where in the world do you want to travel—and what jeans would you pack? France in blue jeans. Finish this sentence: only in jeans can I… live.

Xii 44, 34

What do you do? Music. What do you love most about wearing jeans? The fit and the look. What’s your go-to style or fit of jeans? Levi’s® jeans and a top. Where in the world do you want to travel—and what jeans would you pack? Japan in a denim jacket. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Tek Buddy” by Skeete. Finish this sentence: only in jeans can I… fit everything in my pockets.

Ella-Simone, 27

What do you do? Film actress, model, and musician. What are you wearing from head to toe? Levi’s denim jacket, Levi’s® denim shorts from the Linen+ Denim collection and white sneakers. What’s your go-to style or fit of jeans? Low or mid-rise Where in the world do you want to travel—and what jeans would you pack? Seoul, South Korea, with my Levi’s® ’94 baggy black jeans. They’re my go-to. What song do you have on repeat right now? “Like Jennie” by Jennie. Finish this sentence: only in jeans can I… look good everyday!

Liyah, 19

What do you do? Study fashion and drama. What are you wearing from head to toe? Levi’s® jacket and gingham co-ord. What do you love most about wearing jeans? The comfort and effortless feel and look. What’s your go-to style or fit of jeans? Wide-leg flares. Where in the world do you want to travel—and what jeans would you pack? Japan in tight jeans. Finish this sentence: only in jeans can I… slay.

Glory, 25

What do you do? Model and business analyst. What are you wearing from head to toe? Levi’s® denim ’90s vest and Levi’s® Jeans. What do you love most about wearing jeans? The versatility. What’s your go-to style or fit of jeans? Baggy jeans. Finish this sentence: only in jeans can I… chill.