i-D is joining forces with Levi’s® to celebrate the iconic brand’s new ultra Lightweight Linen + Denim collection at two key retail locations.



Taking over two stores for two exclusive events in London and Manchester, i-D will invite customers and fans alike to experience the new linen and denim collection; hear insights from the creative industry with i-D’s Deputy Editor, Alex Kessler; Photo Editor, Jackson Bowley and stylist Nadia Dahan. Participants and attendees who pick up items from the collection could be styled by Nadia and captured for an i-D’s Straight Ups editorial captured by an i-D photographer.



The series kicks off at the Levi’s store in Manchester’s Arndale Centre on Tuesday, April 8th and then moves to the Regent Street store in London on Thursday, April 10th.



Members of the Levi’s® Red Tab™ program will be able to enjoy a 20% discount for any purchases of the new Lightweight Linen + Denim collection. Not a member yet? Sign up here.



Sign up at the links below to attend:

Manchester – Tuesday, April 8th

Levi’s® Manchester Arndale Centre

6-8PM



London – Thursday, April 10th

Levi’s® London Regent Street

6-8PM