Cozy season is here and that means you’re likely in need of some new pyjamas to wear at home. Enter Cou Cou Intimates, which is debuting a new range of sleepwear-cum-loungewear tomorrow November 14 that has that “I’m wintering in the Cotswalds” vibe. Who else could front such a campaign than a true “wintering in the Cotswalds” girl? Lila Moss took the jammies for a spin on a shoot around London, testing out cotton separates and paying homage to Corinne Day’s famous image of her mum, Kate Moss, from the 1990s with Christmas string lights and cute red tank.



“I met Lila over the summer and we immediately connected. She’s soft, grounded, and curious—an avid reader like myself—and has this quiet confidence that feels really Cou Cou,” says founder Rose Colcord. “We both grew up in England and spend our Christmases in the Cotswolds, so there was an instant sense of familiarity. She’s supported Cou Cou since the very beginning, which as a London-born brand has meant the world. Lila felt like the natural choice for our British holiday muse; effortless, nostalgic, and completely herself.”



Here, Lila answers some Qs about the perfect relaxing holiday and how she wears her pyjamas.





What does Christmas in the Cotswolds look like?



We do matching pyjamas on Christmas Eve. In the morning we open stockings and have a big breakfast, then go on a family walk, usually still in pyjamas and wellies with the dogs. Afterwards we get dressed for lunch, tell jokes from the Christmas crackers, play charades, eat Ferrero Rochers, then change back into pyjamas and watch a film together.

What does your perfect pyjama-wearing moment look like?



I love taking a warm bath, slipping into my pyjamas, and cosying up on the sofa in winter, with a blanket and a cup of tea, watching a film, ideally with my two little dogs and a chocolate chip cookie. Or in the morning, making matcha in my slippers, and on Christmas morning walks. If I could wear pyjamas all day, I would.

What’s the wildest place you’ve shown up in pyjamas?



Glastonbury Festival. I packed a full matching set and wore them in the mornings when walking to get tea. Pyjamas and wellies are such a vibe.