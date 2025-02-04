Living the Dream: Meet the DJ Who Smooched on Stage at the Grammys

Many things are predictable at the Grammys—forced laughter at the host’s jokes, artists forgetting they can’t swear on live TV, Jack Antonoff. For 2025, the ceremony’s surprise moments came by way of a Doechii mega performance, a Kendrick Lamar double win, a and lingerie party featuring a steamy makeout sesh between The Dare and one of Charli xcx’s many It-girls friends.

Going tongue-for-tongue in front of a room full of music industry legends (and some 15 million live viewers) isn’t for everyone. How does one land such an envious gig? We caught up with Sophia Ziskin, the LA-based model and DJ known as Fifi, who became pop music’s internet main character this week.

how do i apply for the position of Girl making out with the dare on stage at the grammys — harlow (@SHEW4Y0UT) February 3, 2025

Can you tell us a bit about yourself and your career in music?

I started working at a record label called Terrible Records when I was 17 doing management and A&R right after I dropped out of college. I started DJing around the same time because I loved the idea of having an outlet for my music taste. Two years into DJing, I started to get really bad at my job at the label haha, because of how much DJing was taking over. I was out every night, therefore sleeping during the day, and was honestly just more focused on finding music for myself. About a year ago I got fired from Terrible to be managed by my ex-boss. Ever since then I’ve been a full-time DJ and model.

How did the casting process go for the Grammys performance?

The casting kind of came about naturally I think Imogen (Strauss), along with Damian (Bao), and whoever else had a say just thought it would be a good idea to cast some of LA’s real-life party girls. And same goes for the Grammys because it was mostly everyone who was in the “Guess” music video. A lot of us were already friends which I think helps too.

What’s your favorite song on Brat?

My favorite song on Brat is probably “Mean Girls”. I feel that song in my bones.

Who styled you? What did you think of the outfit?

Harper Slate and her team styled me! The skirt was everything.

Any advice for aspiring It-girl/DJ/models?

Honestly, my advice is to party! Go out and have fun and dance and meet people and listen to so much music and kiss everyone you want and surround yourself with your girls. I get so inspired by nightlife it is truly the driving force to all my passions and jobs. I think it’s so important to put yourself out there when you’re trying to enter a field like DJing or modeling. People gotta know you can keep up! Also, make sure you have an amazing team who have your back and know you well.

Were you briefed on the kiss with The Dare beforehand?

Yeah I knew! And again basically just did the “Guess” music video but live on stage. Lots of kissing, dancing being messy. You know the vibe.