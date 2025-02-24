London Fashion Week, Straight-Up!

At London Fashion Week, we ditch the runway gloss to spotlight the stylish people in the wild. Students, designers, and creatives deliver honest takes on what works—and what doesn’t—in their wardrobes.

El, 21 + Akila, 20

What do you do? We’re both students. What are you wearing from head to toe? El: Sportswear and leather. Akila: A black cropped hoodie, long sleeve top, skinny jeans, and boots. What trends are dead? El: Isabel Marant wedge trainers. Akila: Snapchat is dead! What’s not in your wardrobe that should be? El: Nike tech. Akila: A chinchilla coat #purr. Who’s your style icon? El: Chloë Sevigny. Akila: Rihanna circa 2010.





Alice, 27

What’s not in your wardrobe that should be? I’m hungover, but let me think… silk socks. What trends are dead? Y2K is finished, 100%. And irony—it’s so over.

Fahui, 22

What do you do for work? I’m a model. Who’s your style icon? I don’t know.

Hui, 24… but sometimes 3, 40, or 70 mentally and physically

What do you do? I’m a student and I do creative images for fashion, expanding in a core of humour and an uncomfy cuteness in normal…hopefully. What are you wearing from head to toe? All thrifted! But the shoes are Kiko Kostadinov X Ecco Kollektion, obviously. What trends are dead? I have no idea about trends—I’m a fake fashion student—but short-length, tight jeans. It reminds me of a bunch of teenagers in middle school. Who’s your style icon? I think me…

Isaa, 20 What do you do for work? I work in events and at a restaurant. What’s not in your wardrobe that should be? I need a fur coat—that’s deffo the way to go.

Joanne, 42 What do you do for work? I’m a band assistant right now. What’s not in your wardrobe that should be? Oh my god, that’s such a good question—I would have to say the Buffalo shoes like the Spice Girls used to wear. I had a pair ages ago, but they fell apart and I never seemed to replace them.

Ellie, 21 + Julia, 22 What do you do for work? We’re both fashion communication students. What trends are dead? Ellie: Leather, because it’s already dead. Julia: Deadstock denim, because it’s always alive. Who’s your style icon? Ellie: Kate Moss. Julia: Charlotte Gainsbourg.

Mustkika, ageless What do you do? I’m a performance artist. Who’s your style icon? Pedro Almodóvar.

Nancy, 21 + Holly, 21

What do you do for work? Nancy: I’m a fashion student. What trends are dead? Nancy: Dressing poor when you’re not. Who’s your style icon? Nancy: Helmut Newton. Holly: Spring… a balmy day is my style icon. What are you wearing? Holly: Nancy’s jacket, a top from a charity shop, long black skirt from Motel Rocks, and some black riding boots IDK the brand, but who GAF.

Patrick, 20

What do you do? I’m a fashion student and designer from London. What are you wearing from head to toe? I’m wearing a custom hoodie, charity shop trousers, and the ‘gielas, of course. What’s a trend that is dead? Impulse buying. What’s not in your wardrobe that should be? I should have matching socks in my wardrobe. Who’s your style icon? My friends and my colleagues… and Imogen Heap.

Rena, 27

What do you do for work? I do lighting design! It’s good—loads of events and stuff like that. Who’s your style icon? At the moment, Strawberry Switchblade. What’s not in your wardrobe that should be? Polka dot tights, definitely—like a white base with black dots.

Salomé Wu, 28

What do you do for work? I’m an artist and musician. Who’s your style icon? I can’t think of anyone right now—I’m on the spot. All of my references are a combination of different people, but if I had to say it right now, it would be Jane Birkin and Kate Moss.

Serena, 18 + Amari, 18

What trends are dead? Amari: Three-quarter-length shorts and capris. Serena: No—capris are so pretty. I want them; I’d wear them with my boots, not with trainers. The only trend I didn’t like was work blazers with biker shorts, but it’s passed now, thankfully. Who’s your style icon? Serena: Honestly, I don’t have one—not really. There are people I see on TikTok and Pinterest that I like and appreciate, but there’s no one I’m honestly going back to again and again for inspiration.

Shehab, 30

What do you do? I’m a tattoo artist and photographer. I’m actually running to a tattoo appointment now. Who’s your style icon? Ah, loads—definitely Rick Owen’s. Ummm, I always have trouble pronouncing the fucking brand’s name… Ann Demeulemeester, or however you say it—that one, love her.

Sylvia, 53

What trends do you like? To be honest, I like boho style. Who’s your style icon? I can’t think of a person—so, no one really. However, I enjoy seeing what I see when I travel, being inspired, and taking notes from those experiences.

William, 21

What are you wearing head to toe? A hat I made, a Dries Van Noten jacket, a JW Anderson vintage knit T-shirt, Our Legacy jeans, and boots from Laura the intern! Who’s your style icon? Oh my god, I can’t remember his name—wait, I can find his Instagram. It’s @Bryantgiles.

Will, 19

What do you do? I’m a fashion student. I study womenswear. What are you wearing from head to toe? A Primarni hat that my mum got me with a Sylvanian’s doll dress pinned to it, a Hello Kitty hairclip I had when I was a kid, my dad’s scarf, a bundle of necklaces with a little apple on it, and an Eiffel Tower that’s missing a leg. Oh, and my mum’s locket from the ’60s. I’m also wearing a T-shirt I got from a Tooting charity shop over a blue top my flatmate gave to me, a gold skirt and jeans from Brick Lane, white socks with a giant ink stain, and ballet flats from another charity shop. What trends are dead? Matcha. Matcha people and fruit… just kidding, I love fruit. What’s not in your wardrobe that should be? A mascot costume. Who’s your style icon? Catherine Deneuve.