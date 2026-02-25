London Fashion Week, Straight-Up!

Rue

What do you do? Complain. Go-to snack between shows? Cigarette butts.

Amber Pickup, 27

What do you do? Fashion Design. Where are you from? Blackpool, THE NORTH! What are you wearing? Elegant shit. Favorite show so far? Mine—tomorrow. Where’s best to shop? Charity shops. Who is your style icon? Katie Price. Fashion week survival tip? Ginger shot and baths. Go-to snack between shows? Pick up bars.

Leo Aylward, 18

What do you do? I model. I want to study fashion next year. Where are you from? Brighton. What are you wearing? All clothes I bought off Vinted. Favorite show so far? I loved doing Coach. Where’s best to shop? All the charity shops! Who is your style icon? I don’t dress like him but I love Lancey Foux’s style! Fashion week survival tip? Sleep when you can! Go-to snack between shows? Hoisin duck wrap meal deal.

Mario, 22

What do you do? Studying MA fashion at CSM. Where are you from? Romania. What are you wearing? Cap and trousers made by me, jacket from Vinted. Favorite show so far? MA FASHION ALL THE WAY. Where’s best to shop? VINTED. Who is your style icon? Arca. Fashion week survival tip? Get that beauty sleep babe. Go-to snack between shows? Meal deal all the way <3

Charley Dean, 23

What do you do? Self portrait artist. Where are you from? London. What are you wearing? An antique bed suit slashed in half by yours truly. Best place to shop? Any charity shop north of the river. Who is your style icon? Kylie Minogue. Fashion week survival tip? Water and airpods. Go-to snack between shows? Greggs vegan rolls.

Ari Daintree, 20

What do you do? Professional slacker/booker for @transgression.presents. Where are you from? Hertfordshire. What are you wearing? Camo hunting jacket, rugby shirt, denim skirt & ostrich leather boots. Favorite show so far? CSM MA Fashion alternate show. Where’s best to shop? Evil vintage. Who is your style icon? Lou Reid. Fashion week survival tip? One million cigarettes. Go-to snack between shows? Liquorice.

Pola, 25

What do you do? Fashion design. Where are you from? Warsaw, Poland. What are you wearing? Two pieces were made by my friends: a hat by Marie Plucknett and a dress by Tomasz Umbras! Favorite show so far? A tie between CSM MA and the independent MA show today. Where’s best to shop? Any carboot sale. Who is your style icon? People who are unapologetically weird. Fashion week survival tip? Bring a phone charger. Go-to snack between shows? Some form of crisps.

Nicholas, 20

What do you do? Fashion Journalism at CSM. Where are you from? Polish, born and raised in east London. What are you wearing? Dsquared, Salt Murphy, YSL. Where’s best to shop? Grailed. Who is your style icon? Myself. Fashion week survival tip? Wear black. Black. Black. Black. Go-to snack between shows? An apple.

Harmony Tividad, 30

What do you do? Songwriter and musician. Where are you from? Los Angeles. What are you wearing? Chopova Lowena. Favorite show so far? Chopovaaaaa. Where’s best to shop? eBay and costume shops. Who is your style icon? Madonna, Courtney Love. Fashion week survival tip? Melatonin <3 Go-to snack between shows? Ordered a single chicken tender the other day and the counter woman was confused.

Rian Phin

What do you do? Theory. Where are you from? South Florida, USA. What are you wearing? Martine Rose and Shayne Oliver. Favorite show so far? Chopova. Where’s best to shop? Dover Street.

Abigale Masters, 26

What do you do? I’m a content creator and stylist. Favorite show so far? Agro studio. Where’s best to shop? Peckham car boot and second life markets. Who is your style icon? Me! A non-narcissistic answer would be Fancy Nancy. Fashion week survival tip? Always bring a snack. Go-to snack between shows? I usually keep a pack of frutellas or a Percy pig in my bag. If not, I go for a pizza slice or an egg and cress sandwich, ideally from M&S!

Acielle Tanbetova

How old are you? I’m timeless. What do you do? Contributing photographer for Vogue. Where are you from? I haven’t decided yet. Where’s best to shop? Dover Street Market or The Broken Arm. Who is your style icon? Miuccia Prada and Rei Kawakubo. Fashion week survival tip? Get enough sleep. Go-to snack between shows? Ginger shot!

Nick Tran, 34

What do you do? Buy stuff. Where are you from? Montreal, Canada. What are you wearing? A vintage leather jacket from Rosebowl, twisted leather skirt from August Barron over Our Legacy pants, Prada shoes and silk pouch. Favorite show so far? Chopova Lowena of course! Where’s best to shop? Twos and Jake’s. Who is your style icon? Steff Yotka, Brandon Seah, and Bjork. Fashion week survival tip? Effervescent multivitamin capsules. Go-to snack between shows? Whatever I can find.

Amelia Hennelly, 18

What do you do? Music Student. Where are you from? Leigh on Sea, Essex. What are you wearing? Poizen Industries. Where’s best to shop? Vinted. Who is your style icon? 2000’s Harajuku street style. Go-to snack between shows? Belvita Bar.

Lenny Rockins, 17

What do you do? A bit of modelling and a bit of photography. Where are you from? North West London. What are you wearing? Vivienne Westwood. Favorite show so far? Connor Ives!!!!!! Where’s best to shop? Rockins or Westwood. Who is your style icon? Courtney Love and Gabbriette! Fashion week survival tip? Waterr. Go-to snack between shows? Herbal tea.

Lou, 22

What do you do? I’m a model. Where are you from? France. Favorite show so far? Connor Ives. Fashion week survival tip? Sleep. Go-to snack between shows? Pocky sticks.

Xuralei, 18

What do you do? I’m a musician. Where are you from? Essex, but I live in London now. What are you wearing? C’est nous. Favorite show so far? Simone Rocha. Where’s best to shop? Glastonbury vintage shops. Who is your style icon? Björk. Fashion week survival tip? Ankle supports. Go-to snack between shows? Wasabi peas.