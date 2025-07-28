London Trans Pride, Straight-Up!

photography JAKE EVANS



Trans Pride 2025 turned central London into a sea of glitter, placards, and radical queer joy. With tens of thousands marching from Trafalgar Square to Parliament, it was the city’s biggest Trans Pride yet: part protest, part celebration, and fully a love letter to trans survival.



Behind the chants and homemade signs were people reuniting with friends, meeting chosen family, and showing up with everything from neon fits to fury in their eyes. This year unfolded under the shadow of brutal policy shifts—from legal rollbacks to media fear-mongering. But Trans Pride wasn’t just a response. It was a declaration. Here’s what the crowd had to say.

Morgan, 38

What does Trans Pride mean to you? That’s a big question, aha. But honestly, Trans Pride is my favorite time to show up for the community. And this year, it feels especially urgent. I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but we are under attack right now. The only thing that’ll get us through is collective power, and this is where we show it. Where are you headed after? Going home. I’m not a social Sally, this is a lot for me. I’ll read a book. Trans rights.

Ayshe-Mira, 22

What does Trans Pride mean to you? As a lesbian and cis person, it’s vital that I show up, especially when some so-called “lesbians” have warped ideas about what that identity means. Trans people have always been part of queer history. I’m here to honor that. Where are you headed after? Maybe a birthday party in London Fields? But the vibe here is so good, I’m just going with the flow.

Felix, 31

What does Trans Pride mean to you? It’s a reminder of how many of us there are and how angry we are. No law, no politician, can put this genie back in the bottle. Like my sign says: They will never have the comfort of our silence again.

El Nine, 27

What does Trans Pride mean to you? Respect. Refueling. Resistance. Love. Rage. Trans Pride is coming home. An unapologetic celebration. A daily practice.

Abi, 27, and Jules, 23

What does Trans Pride mean to you? Abi: Safety. A space to be who we are and to gather a community that protects and celebrates us. Jules: For me, it’s standing up with my friends and sharing love. That’s what it’s about.

Clara, 63

What does Trans Pride mean to you? I’ve been to every Trans Pride since the first one. I’d never miss it. It’s the most important day of the year, for me as an ally, a parent, in solidarity, in love, in rage. There’s so much to protest, but so much to celebrate too. Where are you headed after? Oh, today? I’m off to see my daughter.

Alice, 20

What does Trans Pride mean to you? Joy. Seeing everyone together. Like my sign says: Love your trans sisters. Sometimes we hate each other, but not today. Today, that energy doesn’t matter. Where are you headed after? Heading to Neurotica in Surrey Quays. Gonna kiss all my best friends.

Millie, 21

What does Trans Pride mean to you? Community. Protest. It’s just so nice to see your people in numbers. It’s comforting because you’re not alone. Where are you headed after? Smoke in the woods, crash at a mate’s.

Sabina, 56

What does Trans Pride mean to you? As a lesbian, I’m horrified that the feminism I once believed in is being twisted. I’m here because I’m heartbroken. And because trans lives do matter.

Maddy, 21, Sean, 21, and Lucy, 20

What does Trans Pride mean to you? Maddy: It’s powerful to see how many trans people there are. You can feel so small in your city, but here? It’s infinite. Sean: The internet is great for connection, but being here in the flesh is beautiful.

Carter, 22

What does Trans Pride mean to you? It’s warm. I run into people I know and people I don’t. There’s so much energy. It means a lot.

Olive, 28

What does Trans Pride mean to you? It’s a sigh of relief. No explaining yourself, no proving anything. Just being. Where are you headed after? Off to Leeds to shoot a bloody film, ahah.

Danna, 23

What does Trans Pride mean to you? Honestly? Just existing. Just needing to piss without a fight. Let me in the damn toilet. Where are you headed after? Home. I need to be contained.

Safwaan, 31

What does Trans Pride mean to you? Letting people be who they are. Full stop.

Nicki

What does Trans Pride mean to you? Being surrounded by people who aren’t afraid to be themselves. A space to safely be me.

Piranha Pussy, 19, and Zephykat Coochiehole, 21

What does Trans Pride mean to you? Piranha: I love sex, I love estrogen, I love getting my tits played with! I want to keep having sex. The government’s trying to ban us from everything. Zephyr: Trans Pride is expression. I love my dolls. I love having sex. I love being trans.

Kara, 38

What does Trans Pride mean to you? A space to come together, fight for equal rights, and celebrate all our trans siblings.