This story appears in i-D 375, The Beta Issue. Get your copy here.
photography MORGAN MAHER
styling LANA JAY LACKEY
written by DOUGLAS GREENWOOD
It’s fun to make fun of Los Angeles. The land where well-honed ennui hangs in the air like smog. A city whose main export is turning silver screen dreams into OnlyFans accounts. The idyllic heartland of the Erewhon smoothie. But despite how meme-able it’s become, Los Angeles is still where some of the coolest people in the world live. We invited them to our suite at the Chateau Marmont.
Mazzy Joya, Model
LA is… Clarity.
What I’m superstitious about is… If you gift someone a clock they’re gonna die.
The best LA date spot is… Anywhere that will let me and my girls scream profanities.
What’s bothering me right now is… Men.
True Whitaker, Actor
LA is… A bean and cheese burrito from Cactus Taqueria.
The best LA date spot is… My bed.
What’s bothering me right now is… I have cramps.
My favourite person in LA is… Rachel Sennott.
Tyriq Withers, Actor
The best LA date spot is… A nice pottery class.
What’s bothering me right now is… Adulting.
My dream house party to DJ is… Barack Obama.
My last indulgent purchase was… A full tank of gas.
Chloe Spence, Model and Musician
What’s bothering me right now is… Literally nothing.
The best LA date spot is… KazuNori.
My favourite person in LA is… My mum.
My dream house party DJ is… Grimes’ child, X Æ A-Xii, or Daft Punk.
ZO, Musician
My dream house party DJ is… 2010 Skrillex.
The best LA date spot is… Chipotle. So romantic.
LA is… Clarity.
The kind of LA cliché I am is… The worst one.
Extra Small, Musicians
The kind of LA cliché we are is… Everyone’s a musician, so that makes us a cliché.
What we’re superstitious about is… We believe in karma.
What’s bothering us right now is… The fact that we live in Orange County.
The oldest thing in our wardrobe is… A hat from our military days. We still wear it.
Claire Cameron, Model
The kind of LA cliché I am is… I love Erewhon’s Hailey Bieber Strawberry Glaze Skin smoothie.
My dream house party DJ is… Myself.
My last indulgent purchase was… A Chanel bag.
My favourite person in LA is… Morgan Maher.
The Hellp, Band
Our dream house party DJ is… Cillian Murphy.
The oldest thing in our wardrobe is… A Vivienne Westwood “Lesbian” tank top from ’84 or ’82. I can’t resell it because everyone thinks it’s fake.
The best LA date spot is… Where The Hundreds store used to be on Fairfax.
What’s bothering us right now is… The intense throbbing in my head.
Junior, Skateboarder
Something I can only get in LA is… Mexican tacos.
Who I’d like to DJ my house party is… DJ Khaled.
My last indulgent purchase was…Balenci[aga] boots.
My favourite person in LA is… My dad.
Han6out and Nit3tym, Artists and Models
What’s bothering us right now is… All the bullshit happening in DTLA with ICE.
The best LA date spot is… Depends on the vibe. If it isn’t Water Grill, we going to Lawry’s.
Something we can only get in LA is… The tacos at Tacos El Pecas on 7th and Soto.
Morgan Maher, Photographer
What I’m superstitious about is… Nothing.
My dream house party DJ is… Taylor Swift or The Hellp.
The oldest thing in my wardrobe is… A belt that was my mum’s.
My favourite person in LA is… My dog, Bubbles.
hair AMBER DUARTE USING R&CO
makeup CIARA MACCARO USING DIOR BEAUTY AT EXCLUSIVE ARTISTS
styling assistant LUNA JOHNSON
makeup assistant ANNE SOPHIE
production THE MORRISON GROUP
production manager CECILIA ALVAREZ BLACKWELL
production assistant ERNIE TORRES
location CHATEAU MARMONT