    Hanging Out with 14 of Our Favourite Angelinos at the Chateau Marmont

    The rockstars, actors, and It Girls of LA on clichés, superstitions, and why they love the city they call home.

    claire cameron in i-D issue 375 by morgan maher

    Douglas Greenwood

    SEPTEMBER 25, 2025

    This story appears in i-D 375, The Beta Issue. Get your copy here.

    photography MORGAN MAHER
    styling LANA JAY LACKEY
    written by DOUGLAS GREENWOOD


    It’s fun to make fun of Los Angeles. The land where well-honed ennui hangs in the air like smog. A city whose main export is turning silver screen dreams into OnlyFans accounts. The idyllic heartland of the Erewhon smoothie. But despite how meme-able it’s become, Los Angeles is still where some of the coolest people in the world live. We invited them to our suite at the Chateau Marmont. 

    mazzy joya model shot by morgan maher from i-D issue 375
    MAZZY WEARS DRESS McQUEEN BY SEÁN McGIRR. BOW BINATA MILLINERY. EARRINGS SWAROVSKI. PROP GUN STYLIST’S OWN.

    Mazzy Joya, Model

    LA is… Clarity.  
    What I’m superstitious about is… If you gift someone a clock they’re gonna die. 
    The best LA date spot is… Anywhere that will let me and my girls scream profanities. 
    What’s bothering me right now is… Men. 

    true whitaker actor photograph wearing minnie mouse ears in i-D issue 375 by morgan maher
    TRUE WEARS BRA, SHORTS, SOCKS LOS ANGELES APPAREL. HEADPIECE STYLIST’S OWN. RINGS SWAROVSKI. SHOES RETROFÊTE.

    True Whitaker, Actor

    LA is… A bean and cheese burrito from Cactus Taqueria. 
    The best LA date spot is… My bed.
    What’s bothering me right now is… I have cramps. 
    My favourite person in LA is… Rachel Sennott. 

    tyriq withers in i-D issue 375 by morgan maher
    TYRIQ WEARS ALL CLOTHING ERL. NECKLACE ON TABLE SWAROVSKI.

    Tyriq Withers, Actor

    The best LA date spot is… A nice pottery class.
    What’s bothering me right now is… Adulting.
    My dream house party to DJ is… Barack Obama.
    My last indulgent purchase was… A full tank of gas.

    chloe spence and zo in i-D issue 375 by morgan maher
    CHLOE WEARS DRESS POISON CANDY APPLE. BRA AND BELT JOURNELLE. TIGHTS STYLIST’S OWN. BRACELET SWAROVSKI. ZO WEARS ALL CLOTHING ZO'S OWN.

    Chloe Spence, Model and Musician

    What’s bothering me right now is… Literally nothing. 
    The best LA date spot is… KazuNori. 
    My favourite person in LA is… My mum. 
    My dream house party DJ is… Grimes’ child, X Æ A-Xii, or Daft Punk.

    ZO, Musician

    My dream house party DJ is… 2010 Skrillex. 
    The best LA date spot is… Chipotle. So romantic. 
    LA is… Clarity. 
    The kind of LA cliché I am is… The worst one. 

    extra small in i-D issue 375 by morgan maher
    FROM LEFT: JAE WEARS ALL CLOTHING JAE’S OWN. RINGS SWAROVSKI. LEVY WEARS ALL CLOTHING LEVY’S OWN. BRACELET SWAROVSKI.

    Extra Small, Musicians

    The kind of LA cliché we are is… Everyone’s a musician, so that makes us a cliché. 
    What we’re superstitious about is… We believe in karma. 
    What’s bothering us right now is… The fact that we live in Orange County.
    The oldest thing in our wardrobe is… A hat from our military days. We still wear it. 

    claire cameron in i-D issue 375 by morgan maher
    CLAIRE WEARS TOP LOS ANGELES APPAREL. SHORTS CHROME HEARTS. BOW SARAH APHRODITE. JEWELLERY SWAROVSKI. BRIEFS STYLIST’S OWN.

    Claire Cameron, Model

    The kind of LA cliché I am is… I love Erewhon’s Hailey Bieber Strawberry Glaze Skin smoothie. 
    My dream house party DJ is… Myself. 
    My last indulgent purchase was… A Chanel bag. 
    My favourite person in LA is… Morgan Maher.

    the hellp in i-D issue 375 by morgan maher

    The Hellp, Band

    Our dream house party DJ is… Cillian Murphy. 
    The oldest thing in our wardrobe is… A Vivienne Westwood “Lesbian” tank top from ’84 or ’82. I can’t resell it because everyone thinks it’s fake. 
    The best LA date spot is… Where The Hundreds store used to be on Fairfax. 
    What’s bothering us right now is… The intense throbbing in my head.

    JUNIOR in i-D issue 375 by morgan maher
    top Chrome Hearts courtesy of GRAILED. Ear cuff SWAROVSKI. Shorts and jewellery Junior’s own.

    Junior, Skateboarder

    Something I can only get in LA is…  Mexican tacos. 
    Who I’d like to DJ my house party is… DJ Khaled. 
    My last indulgent purchase was…Balenci[aga] boots. 
    My favourite person in LA is… My dad.

    From left to right: Han6out wears earrings and top necklace SWAROVSKI. Bottom necklace, bracelets, and rings Han6out’s own. Nit3tym wears leggings courtesy of GRAILED. Ear cuff SWAROVSKI. Bottom earrings, necklace, and bracelet Nit3tym’s own.

    Han6out and Nit3tym, Artists and Models

    What’s bothering us right now is…  All the bullshit happening in DTLA with ICE.
    The best LA date spot is…  Depends on the vibe. If it isn’t Water Grill, we going to Lawry’s.
    Something we can only get in LA is… The tacos at Tacos El Pecas on 7th and Soto.

    MORGAN MAHER SELF PORTRAIT in i-D issue 375 by morgan maher
    MORGAN WEARS JACKET, BAG, BOOTS CHANEL. BODYSUIT LOS ANGELES APPAREL. RING SWAROVSKI.

    Morgan Maher, Photographer

    What I’m superstitious about is…  Nothing.
    My dream house party DJ is… Taylor Swift or The Hellp.
    The oldest thing in my wardrobe is… A belt that was my mum’s.
    My favourite person in LA is… My dog, Bubbles.

