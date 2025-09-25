This story appears in i-D 375, The Beta Issue. Get your copy here.



photography MORGAN MAHER

styling LANA JAY LACKEY

written by DOUGLAS GREENWOOD





It’s fun to make fun of Los Angeles. The land where well-honed ennui hangs in the air like smog. A city whose main export is turning silver screen dreams into OnlyFans accounts. The idyllic heartland of the Erewhon smoothie. But despite how meme-able it’s become, Los Angeles is still where some of the coolest people in the world live. We invited them to our suite at the Chateau Marmont.

MAZZY WEARS DRESS McQUEEN BY SEÁN McGIRR. BOW BINATA MILLINERY. EARRINGS SWAROVSKI. PROP GUN STYLIST’S OWN.

Mazzy Joya, Model LA is… Clarity.

What I’m superstitious about is… If you gift someone a clock they’re gonna die.

The best LA date spot is… Anywhere that will let me and my girls scream profanities.

What’s bothering me right now is… Men.

TRUE WEARS BRA, SHORTS, SOCKS LOS ANGELES APPAREL. HEADPIECE STYLIST’S OWN. RINGS SWAROVSKI. SHOES RETROFÊTE.

True Whitaker, Actor LA is… A bean and cheese burrito from Cactus Taqueria.

The best LA date spot is… My bed.

What’s bothering me right now is… I have cramps.

My favourite person in LA is… Rachel Sennott.

TYRIQ WEARS ALL CLOTHING ERL. NECKLACE ON TABLE SWAROVSKI.

Tyriq Withers, Actor The best LA date spot is… A nice pottery class.

What’s bothering me right now is… Adulting.

My dream house party to DJ is… Barack Obama.

My last indulgent purchase was… A full tank of gas.

CHLOE WEARS DRESS POISON CANDY APPLE. BRA AND BELT JOURNELLE. TIGHTS STYLIST’S OWN. BRACELET SWAROVSKI. ZO WEARS ALL CLOTHING ZO'S OWN.

Chloe Spence, Model and Musician What’s bothering me right now is… Literally nothing.

The best LA date spot is… KazuNori.

My favourite person in LA is… My mum.

My dream house party DJ is… Grimes’ child, X Æ A-Xii, or Daft Punk.

ZO, Musician My dream house party DJ is… 2010 Skrillex.

The best LA date spot is… Chipotle. So romantic.

LA is… Clarity.

The kind of LA cliché I am is… The worst one.

FROM LEFT: JAE WEARS ALL CLOTHING JAE’S OWN. RINGS SWAROVSKI. LEVY WEARS ALL CLOTHING LEVY’S OWN. BRACELET SWAROVSKI.

Extra Small, Musicians The kind of LA cliché we are is… Everyone’s a musician, so that makes us a cliché.

What we’re superstitious about is… We believe in karma.

What’s bothering us right now is… The fact that we live in Orange County.

The oldest thing in our wardrobe is… A hat from our military days. We still wear it.

CLAIRE WEARS TOP LOS ANGELES APPAREL. SHORTS CHROME HEARTS. BOW SARAH APHRODITE. JEWELLERY SWAROVSKI. BRIEFS STYLIST’S OWN.

Claire Cameron, Model The kind of LA cliché I am is… I love Erewhon’s Hailey Bieber Strawberry Glaze Skin smoothie.

My dream house party DJ is… Myself.

My last indulgent purchase was… A Chanel bag.

My favourite person in LA is… Morgan Maher.

The Hellp, Band Our dream house party DJ is… Cillian Murphy.

The oldest thing in our wardrobe is… A Vivienne Westwood “Lesbian” tank top from ’84 or ’82. I can’t resell it because everyone thinks it’s fake.

The best LA date spot is… Where The Hundreds store used to be on Fairfax.

What’s bothering us right now is… The intense throbbing in my head.

top Chrome Hearts courtesy of GRAILED. Ear cuff SWAROVSKI. Shorts and jewellery Junior’s own.

Junior, Skateboarder Something I can only get in LA is… Mexican tacos.

Who I’d like to DJ my house party is… DJ Khaled.

My last indulgent purchase was…Balenci[aga] boots.

My favourite person in LA is… My dad.

From left to right: Han6out wears earrings and top necklace SWAROVSKI. Bottom necklace, bracelets, and rings Han6out’s own. Nit3tym wears leggings courtesy of GRAILED. Ear cuff SWAROVSKI. Bottom earrings, necklace, and bracelet Nit3tym’s own.

Han6out and Nit3tym, Artists and Models What’s bothering us right now is… All the bullshit happening in DTLA with ICE.

The best LA date spot is… Depends on the vibe. If it isn’t Water Grill, we going to Lawry’s.

Something we can only get in LA is… The tacos at Tacos El Pecas on 7th and Soto.

MORGAN WEARS JACKET, BAG, BOOTS CHANEL. BODYSUIT LOS ANGELES APPAREL. RING SWAROVSKI.

Morgan Maher, Photographer What I’m superstitious about is… Nothing.

My dream house party DJ is… Taylor Swift or The Hellp.

The oldest thing in my wardrobe is… A belt that was my mum’s.

My favourite person in LA is… My dog, Bubbles.

