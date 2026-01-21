photographed by Toby Marshall

assisted by Nina Hermans

Tucked away at the southern edge of the Netherlands, Maastricht is home to an international community of students, creatives, and culinary innovators. Sharing borders with Belgium and Germany, the city is shaped by layered histories and blended cultures, resulting in a modern identity that is entirely its own. To get a sense of the local attitude and atmosphere, we sent photographer Toby Marshall to capture Maastricht, straight-up style.

Fabrice Hermans, 62

Where are you from? Nuth. What do you do? I’m a graphic designer and an artist. What inspires you? Beauty arrives unexpectedly, when something resonates. Nature, art, design language, objects, color, sound, light. What do you love about Maastricht? The historic center and the international character. For a small town, the university makes it vibrant! A hidden gem people should visit? With social media, do hidden gems still exist? I’d say DAO House of Slow. Song on repeat? “Ksycha” by Martin Kohlstedt

Sanne, 27

Where are you from? Maastricht. What do you love about Maastricht? For The Netherlands, it’s pretty unique. In the south, there’s a different culture around enjoying life. It’s also the sunniest city in the country. In summer, it even has a Mediterranean feel. Something most people don’t know? If you didn’t grow up here, you don’t realize how important local culture and dialects are. People can tell which village you’re from just by how you speak.The secret to happiness is… It’s within yourself. You can be sad anywhere, but you can choose to notice the small, good things. Advice for visitors? Go beyond the city center. Follow the river upstream and visit Saint Peter.

Ameera, 29

Where are you from? England. What do you do? I’m a pharmacologist specializing in stem cell therapy. I run my own business, The Human Connection, with two projects: Womanology and Playhouse. I’m a menstrual health educator blending Western medicine with holistic health, using ecology to help women connect with their cycles. Through Playhouse, I also work as a poet, using art and ecology to process themes like suicide and depression. Best spot for a late-night snack? Zam Zam. Everyone knows Zam Zam. Zam Zam or Isis. A hidden gem? Oh Lord have mercy, Sint Pietersberg. Where do you go for inspiration? Sint Pietersberg.

Hugo, 24 & Daniel, 24

Where are you from? Daniel: Originally Lelystad, now Arnhem. Hugo: Nijmegen. What do you do? Daniel: I’m a third year guitar student at the conservatory in Arnhem. So, a musician, I guess. Hugo: I’m a cultural photographer. Describe Maastricht in three words. Daniel: Not very Dutch. Hugo: That’s a good one. Comfortably not Dutch. It is nice. Song on repeat? Hugo: A lot of The Cramps. Daniel: Viagra Boys. A hidden gem? Daniel:LANDBOUWBELANG. It’s a squatted art collective with raves, clothing swaps, markets, concerts. I don’t know how long it’ll last, but if you’re into art, that’s the place. The atmosphere in one word. Daniel: Relaxed. What are you wearing? Hugo: Japanese pants from the ’90s with buttons I added for suspenders. I usually wear clothing from the 1920s to the ’60s. Daniel: A thrifted shirt from Kerkrade, pants from Urban Outfitters, and sunglasses I found in a rehearsal space in Utrecht.

Yves, 19

Where are you from? Maastricht. A hidden gem? Traders Pop. What do you do? I study at University college here in Maastricht, I’m going into my third year now. What do you love about Maastricht? The international culture. I’ve lived here my whole life, and I still see something new every day. Your perfect Sunday? At the beach with a book, friends, a ball. Song on repeat? “Iris” (live version).

Garros, 24

Where are you from? Rwanda. What do you do? I study international business and work part-time. The secret to happiness is… God. How would you spend your Friday night? Going out with friends, having fun, and getting food. A hidden gem? Stadspark by the river. Beautiful nature. Describe Maastricht in three words. Student city. Friendly. Just nice.

Donati, 35

Where are you from? Mexico City. Describe Maastricht in three words. Amusing, full of heritage, cozy. What do you do? I’m an art creator. If you could swap lives with someone for a day? My sister, who can’t be here. Where do you go for inspiration? Near water, especially rivers. Song on repeat? “Waves That Roll You Under” by Young Summer. What do you love about Maastricht? It gave me the chance to leave my country and come here to work.

Lisee, 19

Where are you from? Landgraaf, near Heerlen. Favorite thing about Maastricht? I love the houses here, they’re old and beautiful. What do you do? I’m a student. I make textile art. Song on repeat? “I Love It” by Charli XCX. What are you wearing? Adidas by Jeremy Scott sneakers, jeans from The Angel Devil. I don’t know about the rest. I just wear what I want.

Cedric, 29

Where are you from? Cameroon. Describe Maastricht in three words. Quiet, beautiful, old. What do you do? I work in logistics. A hidden gem? The medieval buildings around the city. Song on repeat? Kendrick Lamar’s “Kurupted.”Best thing about living here? It’s a quiet city that’s full of students. You can go party, then come back and rest. A good place to dance? Stayokay. You can even dance salsa there.

Eva, 15

Where are you from? Maastricht. A favorite spot? There’s a really big tree in the city park that blossoms in spring. My best friend and I go there just to sit and talk. What do you love about Maastricht? Nature. There are many green places in the city. Where do you go for inspiration? Quiet places where I can relax. What song do you have on repeat at the moment? “Runaway” by AURORA.

Dasha, 31

Where are you from? Originally from Russia. What do you do? I teach at the Academy of Architecture and work as an architect. I did my master’s here. Describe Maastricht in three words. Cozy. Fairytale-ish. Maybe grandma’s paradise. What do you like the most about it? Its compactness. You can walk everywhere. The city doesn’t force you into traffic or car ownership. It’s comfortable, mentally and physically. Advice for visitors? Don’t use a map. Just follow the prettiest streets. In one day, you can see almost everything. What song do you have on repeat at the moment?“San Francisco Bay” by Lee Oskar.