Manfredi Marini almost never became an actor. But for the last year, he’s been making the rounds at international film festivals as the lead in Diciannove, an Italian film produced by none other than Luca Guadagnino. Written and directed by Guadagnino’s protégé, Giovanni Tortorici, the film follows a student who ditches his dull degree to become a philosophy-obsessed vagabond—a story loosely based on Tortorici’s own late-teenage years as a stylish introspective outsider.



For Marini, it hit close to home. Like Leonardo, the film’s protagonist, he’d once spent a long time in Palermo , but decided to move to Florence to find his feet. “When I was 13, I wanted to live off art,” he says, “I didn’t yet know which kind.” Now based in Milan, the 20-year-old has developed an itch for film and a way of dressing he can call his own. A pair of Cherry Red Dr. Martens’ Adrian Tassel Loafers are a new addition: sturdy shoes made of Arcadia leather that transforms, and gets more unique with age.



We caught up with Marini in Milan to talk making movies, Guadagnino, and how his new loafers have become part of his personal style.



The film is based on the early years of Giovanni Tortorici’s life. Did you see similarities between your coming of age and his?



I’m only 20, and I think it’ll take a bit more time before I can look back with a more critical eye. I’d say that mine and his are different stories. There are a few points in common, but I feel like those are pretty typical during adolescence.



You shot the film in four different places: Siena, Milan, Turin, and London. You’d never been to London before. How did you find your feet when you weren’t filming?



It was an emotional experience. London is one of my favorite cities—it’s incredibly cinematic. On top of that, I wasn’t going through a good time at all and I didn’t feel like myself. My mother gave me the gift of being there with me, and that meant a lot.

The film was produced by Luca Guadagnino. Which of his films means the most to you? And has he given you advice?



Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria. The first one because when I was 15, I refused to watch it. It was my first girlfriend’s favorite film, but I kept saying no—I’m not exactly sure why. I find it funny that just two years later I ended up working with [Guadagnino]. From refusing to watch his film to suddenly finding myself at his house for work. [Suspiria is special] to me, because it’s not really a remake but more of a reinterpretation.



[Guadagnino] actually gave me only one piece of advice: to give more meaning and depth to my gaze during dialogue.



Describe your personal style.



Very chill. I’ve always worn secondhand clothes—hand-me-downs from friends, my dad, and my grandpa. I’d try to put pieces together in a way that feels like my own identity.



Milan is famously a stylish city. Are you interested in its trends?



I don’t pay much attention to trends. Maybe unconsciously they influence me, but I try to feel comfortable with my independence.



How have you been wearing the Adrian Tassel Loafer?



Every way—they’re very versatile. I wear them with dress pants, but also with sporty ones, with hoodies and jackets. Having two versions helps a lot—I have the Cherry Red and the Green.



What’s something you’ve had in your wardrobe for a long time that means a lot to you?



A pair of my grandpa’s black ’90s jeans, and the Adrian Tassel Loafers suit them perfectly.

Tell me a movie that’s got better with age for you?



Both volumes of Kill Bill—I don’t know why, but every time I watch them again, I like them even more. Also Babylon. I saw it when it came out and really liked it. Then everyone started criticizing it, so I watched it again and was even more convinced.



Dr. Martens defines style and subculture in Britain. From Milan, what does the brand mean to you?



In Italy, it’s synonymous with versatility. It can be seen as both elegant and sporty, but also as a mark of quality.



What’s the best place for vintage clothing in Milan?



East Market—it has everything.



How do you spend your days right now?



I carve out some time for myself every day—it’s essential. I also try to keep pursuing all my passions and make sure the people I love feel my presence by spending quality time with them. And of course, a little bit of fun every now and then never hurts.

photography by GIANLUCA MALAVOLTA

photography assistance by JACOPO TODOROV

styling by SAVINA DI DONNA