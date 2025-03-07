Meet the Designer Who Thinks of Jewelry as Performance

Jewelry is the most sentimental object, and yet often the last thing we put on. It reflects our deepest emotions, but can get little fanfare in the composition of a great outfit. Jewelry designer Marco Panconesi is here to fix that.

Since founding his eponymous brand in 2019, the Florentine designer (now based in Paris) has created sinuous statement pieces beloved by Rihanna, Tilda Swinton, and other international glitterati of depth. With raw gemstones and pearls, spirals of metal, and radials of hoops, Panconesi has been outfitting the coolest people with jewelry to enhance their spirits—part scientific in its alchemy, part emotional in its human nature.

For fans, each season is an opportunity to dive into another strand of Panconesi’s genius. (At the LVMH Prize cocktail, another Panco-girl Gabriella Karefa-Johnson darted across the crowded room to admire the quartz stones in my ears, “Wow an original Panconesi from the beginning.” That’s the other thing about the brand, it makes you friends wherever you go.) For his latest collection, Panconesi hammers that point home casting an array of subjects in short films choreographed and directed by his partner Jordan Robson.

Michèle Lamy smokes, Izzy Spears breathes deeply, Malick Bodian is like a statue surrounded by Panconesi objects made custom for the films. They will debut at Dover Street Market Paris tonight in an intimate screening, but before that Marco and Jordan caught up with i-D to discuss working together and the latest inspirations for their creativity.

How has your thinking about jewelry changed in the past five years?

Marco Panconesi: My vision about jewelry hasn’t really changed. I can see how with the passing of time that the vision is more refined and how I am carving deeper into each facet of this “metier d’art” as we say in France. I’m playing with the materials that I love and still experimenting and challenging myself in unexpected ways. Jewelry has always been more than an accessory—it’s a way to express identity and a connection to culture, heritage, and emotions.

The brand has gained traction worldwide. What’s the most important thing you’ve learned from how your customers wear Panconesi?

MP: One of the most powerful things we’ve learned is how deeply our customers see themselves in the Panconesi visual universe. It’s not just about wearing jewelry—it’s about stepping into a world that feels like an extension of their own identity. What’s been particularly meaningful is seeing how our community connects with the broader narrative of the brand—the way we experiment with form, the way we tell stories through movement and materials, the way we create an atmosphere that feels both timeless and of the moment. Their response tells us that Panconesi is not just about adornment; it’s about an emotional and cultural resonance.

What’s it like working together as a couple?

Jordan Robson: Movement is always a starting point for me. But for this project, I was particularly interested in subtle movements—body language, the gaze, how to say the most by doing the least. Watching someone simply breathe can be more powerful than elaborate choreography. Some of the movement was structured, responding to the jewelry itself—for instance, Inge with the chandeliers earrings. But Michele, we gave almost no direction. We just observed how she sat at the table, how she embodied the jewelry.

MP: Our work is an extension of our shared vision and partnership. It’s a natural and spontaneous process, where we continuously exchange ideas. There’s an organic overlap between our personal lives and creative work, which makes the collaboration deeply fulfilling. The process was experimental. The room, the music—nothing was rigid. We allowed for surprises.

What was the creative spark plug for these videos?

JR: We wanted to create a universe that felt intimate and reflective of Panconesi—where different characters embody different facets of the brand. The idea was to focus on the people first and build the story around them, rather than impose a rigid concept. We envisioned a space that has housed different tenants over time, each leaving their imprint while a central element—the table—remains a constant, acting as a shrine for contemplation, writing, and meditation.

How did you cast the talents?

MP: Casting was all about authenticity. We’ve always gravitated toward a diverse group of people who bring their own personality and energy to the brand. It was important to include not just fashion figures but also artists and individuals from different creative backgrounds. We wanted to reflect a spectrum of identities—older and younger, bold and understated, all bringing a unique presence to the screen. We love that through contrasts and differences we can connect through similar, universal emotions like intimacy and vulnerability.

What do you hope a viewer takes away from these films?

MP: I want people to see different embodiments of the jewelry and how it connects across ages, personalities, and cultural backgrounds. The films are meant to feel immersive, emotional, and reflective—offering a glimpse into a world where jewelry isn’t just an ornament but an extension of identity.

Any funny stories from being on set?

JR: One of the most unexpected moments was with Michèle—we asked her to simply smoke a cigarette, but what unfolded was so much more than that. The way she naturally fell into thought, lost in her own world, was captivating. It became a moment of pure improvisation, where her internal narrative became the focal point rather than the action itself.

MP: Another moment was with Malick—his scene was supposed to capture the sunrise, and the way he embraced the light and the atmosphere turned into something deeply moving. Every talent brought their own unique character and emotion to set. We could really feel how they each embody the jewelry and objects that surrounded them.