I normally do not believe in themes. Firstly, because please don’t tell me what to wear. I’m always going to do the opposite of what you tell me to do. Secondly, no one ever understands the theme or they are way too literal in their interpretation—that’s not even fun enough to laugh at like when Katy Perry wore that hamburger ensemble. Last year’s gala dress code was “Garden of Time” which can literally mean anything so of course everyone was confused and no one looked like they were going to the same party. Thank god that this year’s dress code was “tailored for you” so guests weren’t as confused. Like I said before I normally don’t care if people really embody the theme. I just want to see some high fashion outside the context of a runway show or a photo shoot since the Met Gala red carpet is less safe look-wise compared to other events of its kind. But menswear has been so fab and experimental lately, so I was only really checking for the looks that incorporated some sort of node to suiting and of course impeccable tailoring.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Stormzy in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann

I don’t think anyone—man, woman, non-binary, etc.—looked sexier than Stormzy did in this Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann look. I feel like most men are scared of actually looking sexy—and I know I keep saying this—but I was not expecting him to gag me in this way at all. I love the untied tie he has draped around his neck; that’s a very sensual detail. 10s. He really had me sweating.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Zendaya in Louis Vuitton

Seeing Zendaya in this Louis Vuitton suit made me emotional. All I could see was Diana Ross’s character in Mahogany—the film that jump-started all of my fashion fantasies. A look inspired by the star, directly after the diva herself made her triumphant return to the Met? It melted my jaded heart. Impeccable suiting with a sickening hat. 10/10, no notes. We stan Law Roach in this house.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Reverend Al Sharpton in Aisha McShaw

Reverend Al Sharpton showed up and showed out looking very sharp in Aisha McShaw. I shouldn’t be surprised that a Black reverend would be dressed to the nines at an event honoring Black style, but here I am, gagging at how fierce his sleeves are. Tore that real bad.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Jeremy O. Harris in Balmain

As a part time nerd I appreciate a well researched, well thought out, perfectly executed look and that’s what Jeremy was giving me in Balmain. If you are going to do a throwback moment and really evoke that classic image of a dandy that people think of when they hear the word this is how you do it. He tore this shit up severely. He even had his haters clapping for him! Just too chic and beautiful, truly embodied the theme perfectly.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Myha’la in Laur

I was not expecting Myha’la to show up in a heeled version of the iconic Timberland thigh boots that designer Raul Lopez went viral for wearing—and now I’m trying to figure out how I’m going to get me some. The boots paired with this very grand, structured, suit-inspired Luar dress with very demure hair and makeup is such a fresh and non-microagressive way to pay tribute to black style. 10s.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ugbad Abdi in Michael Kors

Ugbad Abdi wins the award for best André Leon Talley tribute in this beautiful Michael Kors look. A perfect suit with a paisley print cape (on of ALT’s signatures) is exactly how you pay tribute to an icon. I was waiting for one of the girls to come through and storm the carpet in a very maximalist, glamorous, ’70s-inspired moment that evoked one of my favorite Blaxploitation heroes Tamara Dobson, and Ms. Ugbad did just that. 10s.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Guillaume Diop in Valentino

My favorite Valentino by Alessandro Michelle look of the night. I was not familiar with Guillaume Diop’s game at all. The girls were not living for this look enough. It has all the colors I wanted to see on the carpet that I was expecting more of. I’m going to pretend like I knew who he was before this just how everyone is pretending they are experts on Black dandyism.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Imaan Hammam in Magda Butrym

Imaan Hammam is one of the greatest models we’ve seen in years. Most models would just wear a pretty dress and be done with it, but instead Imaan showed up in such a cool modern version of a Zoot suit. The fit of the suit designed by Magda Butrym was divine with the most cunty little snatched waist. She was giving Cab Calloway, if Cab Calloway was a sickening super model from the Netherlands. Couldn’t ask for more. 10s.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Jodie Turner-Smith in Burberry by Daniel Lee

Jodie Turner-Smith always turns it out when she hits the red carpet, but this equestrian inspired Burberry ensemble with this huge beautiful top hat really sent me into a fashion frenzy. This one really left me speechless. The color just looks so divine in her skin. Tens across the board. It’s giving she’s the new supreme.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel

Lupita is one of my favorite actresses and isn’t afraid of experimenting when it comes to glam, so I had to take this moment to talk about how cool her bejeweled eyebrows were. I’m totally stealing that. Lupita’s makeup artist Nick Barose ate that up. The classic aquamarine Chanel suit really was something Karl would have put André Leon Talley in. Lupita, you slayed again like always!





In total, this was such a good Met Gala red carpet for me personally. I loved seeing all of these beautifully well-dressed Black people from all around the diaspora looking beautiful and—as my grandmother would say—“suited and booted.” I saw so many guests I normally would never see at the Met Gala as well as Black designers, so let’s pray this is a trend that keeps going because we kind of need that right now. Even the people who looked goofy didn’t piss me off as much as they normally do. I was too focused on all of the really well dressed, fly, sexy, and beautiful Black faces in the room.



