The Hottest Gossip From All The Met Gala Afterparties

Nicolaia Rips plays UNO with Pharrell



“Having a breakdown in the uber on my way to Pharrell’s Uno Tournament,” I text my friend, sanity momentarily breached by the prospect of getting dressed for Pharrell Williams’ Met Gala After Hours + Uno Tournament. The event, which was held at The Crane Club in Chelsea, kicked off at ELEVEN and ended at FOUR AM, with a round robin style tourney beginning at midnight. Williams’, who is currently the creative director of LV, offered winners “a Richard Mile Watch, Tiffany Diamonds, and a Louis Vuitton trunk.” This party nailed one of the essential rules of having a good time; getting really serious about something stupid is always fun. I cursed as our dealer shelled out a bad hand, except maybe there are no bad hands in UNO? Still couldn’t tell you the rules and they were made for kindergarteners. There was also the added delirium of watching celebrities like Keke Palmer, Colman Domingo, Kim Kardashian, Jaden Smith, and Pink Pantheress roam around the luxurious supper club, as if you were privy to a high stakes celebrity poker game, except of course it was UNO.





Overheard at UNO

“Uno? I hardly know her!” – Creative Director who just lost her UNO game.



“Yeah, I’m really a sports and heavy metal guy.” — man unsuccessfully trying to pick up a model at the bar.



“No, no, Naomi Cambell was banned from the Met Gala.” — A stylist to her posse.



“It’s an UNO tournament???” — Surprised DJ that didn’t read the invite.



“Why is everybody just standing around?” – A-list singer noticing the bathroom line.



“More parties should have activities” – Partygoer sagely sipping an iced coffee waiters passed around at 2 am.



“I feel like Kim K. is really good at UNO. She’s a Libra and I feel like that makes you automatically good at games” – Speculative editor.

Robby Kelly let’s the smoke in his Ray-Bans with Rocky

Jeans on Lafayette Street in Lower Manhattan is a bit of an enigma. A restaurant slash club, frequented by celebrities and on nights where there are no celebrities, people whose ideal night out is simply seeing a celebrity.



Tonight, there’s a few bouncing around (most notably Spike Lee) but it’s hard to make out his silhouette through a thick cloud of smoke, not from a smoke machine but from the 30-some attendees smoking on complimentary joints and cigars A$AP Rocky has provided for the evening’s festivities.



Smoking inside is a unique and rare experience these days, especially on the island of Manhattan. I sheepishly walk up to the older gentleman sitting behind a makeshift cigar-rolling station. Before I can ask about any restrictions, a cigar is already in his assistant’s hand, cutting the tip while he prepares a butane lighter.



“Julia Fox is at barrier for the Ray Ban DJ set.” – a fashion writer clocking her maneuver through the crowd grasping a large glass of white wine (there’s no wine, nor wine glasses visible at the bar).



“They said they won’t make me a martini.” – an attendee disregarding the copious Casamigos product placements.



“They’re definitely hiding olive brine back there somewhere.” – her friend, double fisting margaritas.



I indulge in half a cigar as the crowd reaches capacity, paranoid I might accidentally light someone’s dress or hair on fire if I’m not careful. The nicotine buzz turns to nausea and exhaustion—this party is actually quite fun, despite Rocky’s absence as pass 1AM.



I climb the set of stairs back out to Lafayette Street. A very kind PR person tells me talent (Rocky and Rihanna) are on their way—30 minutes out.



“I’m not supposed to tell you that, but you’re i-D. . .” I know she has to tell me this, in an effort to persuade me back into the cannabis-filled atrium to enjoy another Casamigos cocktail. My eyes are now fully closed, I sway in the rain next to a security guard for a courtesy 6 minutes before calling my Uber home. All of my clothes will need dry cleaning as soon as possible.

Steff Yotka climbs up Wall Street with Raul Lopez

It was 12:10 a.m. when I left my apartment (Brooklyn) to get to the Met Gala afterparties (Manhattan). Rain was bucketing down. Willy Chavarria at The Mark, first stop—or so I thought. The estimated travel time would have gotten me to the party at 1:15am.



So I rerouted to the WSA Building on Water Street to see what Raul Lopez had cooked up. Raul is both the final boss of New York and the king of our hearts here at i-D.



Yet, even with a 12:40 a.m. arrival I was far too early to shimmy with the Luar crowd. It was the third year Lopez and friends Paloma Elsesser, Carlos Nazario, and Alex Consani had hosted a party at Downtown’s most influential skyscraper. Last year’s boasted Charli xcx and Lana Del Rey and a giant bed that lent itself to a louche and long evening.



Tonight, there are the stars—and there are the blazers. Every party guest from EIC to intern has made the menswear staple their uniform for the night. They’re boxy, they’re bold-shouldered, they’re elegant, they’re dresses, they’re basically an essential for the evening. Hours go by picking at the champagne tower of fruits and the platter of olives and the endless spicy margaritas. At some point (2:45 a.m.) we realize Charli xcx is not coming. So me and the gang call Ubers back through the rain back home. The next morning we find out Ayo Edebiri hosted a celebs-only party at People’s—a brand new, new club with a private instagram account of only 4,000 followers. “Has anyone seen any celebrities?” I text Robby and Nicolaia. “Kim K” Nic texts back and then we agree on iMessage that it’s bedtime.



Overheard at WSA

“His first show will be in… New York!” — an editor gossiping about a Parisian designer debut this Fall



“So who’s getting blamed for the stain on Anna’s dress?” — asking someone who would know



“This is a good party because everyone here actually parties.” — A partier



“But there are 17 different parties tonight.” — A planner



“Can you believe I have to take on [redacted] as a client? I’m mortified.” — An embarrassed PR



“Anne Hathaway told me I was the last person in New York with style.” — Someone with style



“We should go to another party.” — Someone who did not, in fact, go to that other party

