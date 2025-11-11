Miu Miu Muse

When you think of Chloë Sevigny, what version of her springs to mind? An angular teenager walking the runway? A breakout role as a Tompkins square skate groupie? A distinguished actress at the top of her career? Whatever version of her you’ve conjured, there’s one unifying feature: Sevigny is a Miu Miu girl—eclectic, self-possessed, gorgeous, the coolest person you know. Sevigny stopped by to chat about her recent appointment as Miu Miu’s beauty ambassador.

KATE MOSS AND SEVIGNY AFTER SS96 MIU MIU RUNWAY MIU MIU SS96 By Jurgen Teller 1996 KATE MOSS AND SEVIGNY AFTER SS96 MIU MIU RUNWAY MIU MIU SS96 By Jurgen Teller 1996

Nicolaia Rips: What’s your first Miu Miu memory? Are there any significant pieces you’ve held onto? Anything you’ve given away or sold that you regret?



Chloë Sevigny: My first real Miu Miu memory goes back to the ’90s, when I walked in one of their early shows. The energy was electric—playful, and bold—and it’s stayed with me ever since. I’ve held onto a few pieces that feel like little time capsules, dresses that carry memories of moments in my life and remind me why I fell in love with the brand.



What does being a Miu Miu girl mean to you?

Being a Miu Miu girl is about embracing individuality and a little rebellion. It’s about confidence without being forced, and having fun with fashion.



What’s the most important routine you currently keep?

My skincare. I love the ritual of taking a few quiet minutes to cleanse, moisturize, and really take care of my skin.



What are your favorite scents?

I’m drawn to something unexpected. Floral with a twist, and fragrances that evolve—something that feels alive on the skin. Miutine has that balance: it starts with this bright, almost playful freshness, then deepens into something rich and comforting.



Tell me about your upcoming projects!

I’m really excited about my upcoming show on Peacock, Five-Star Weekend. It’s a show with a lot of heart, and working on it has been such a fun, creative experience. It feels a little unexpected for me, but has been totally enjoyable.



What are you most excited about this year?

I’ve been away working a lot this year, so I’m excited to try to have a little bit of quiet time with my family around the holidays. But of course, no matter how hard you try, it’s always more hectic than you expect!