Miu Miu Muse

When you think of Chloë Sevigny, what version of her springs to mind? An angular teenager walking the runway? A breakout role as a Tompkins square skate groupie? A distinguished actress at the top of her career? Whatever version of her you’ve conjured, there’s one unifying feature: Sevigny is a Miu Miu girl—eclectic, self-possessed, gorgeous, the coolest person you know. Sevigny stopped by to chat about her recent appointment as Miu Miu’s beauty ambassador.
Nicolaia Rips: What’s your first Miu Miu memory? Are there any significant pieces you’ve held onto? Anything you’ve given away or sold that you regret?
Chloë Sevigny: My first real Miu Miu memory goes back to the ’90s, when I walked in one of their early shows. The energy was electric—playful, and bold—and it’s stayed with me ever since. I’ve held onto a few pieces that feel like little time capsules, dresses that carry memories of moments in my life and remind me why I fell in love with the brand.
What does being a Miu Miu girl mean to you?
Being a Miu Miu girl is about embracing individuality and a little rebellion. It’s about confidence without being forced, and having fun with fashion.
What’s the most important routine you currently keep?
My skincare. I love the ritual of taking a few quiet minutes to cleanse, moisturize, and really take care of my skin.
What are your favorite scents?
I’m drawn to something unexpected. Floral with a twist, and fragrances that evolve—something that feels alive on the skin. Miutine has that balance: it starts with this bright, almost playful freshness, then deepens into something rich and comforting.
Tell me about your upcoming projects!
I’m really excited about my upcoming show on Peacock, Five-Star Weekend. It’s a show with a lot of heart, and working on it has been such a fun, creative experience. It feels a little unexpected for me, but has been totally enjoyable.
What are you most excited about this year?
I’ve been away working a lot this year, so I’m excited to try to have a little bit of quiet time with my family around the holidays. But of course, no matter how hard you try, it’s always more hectic than you expect!