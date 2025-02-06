We’re Shopping, Here!

When fashion week descends upon New York City, the sidewalks of Manhattan’s Lower East Side become a bit more difficult to navigate. Look both ways before stepping into the street to maneuver your way around a store opening, brand activation, or sample sale spilling out onto the pavement.



On Wednesday night, before the week’s itinerary kicked into full gear, the line du jour was outside ESSX NYC for a Mowalola sample sale, featuring one-of-a-kind pieces from the Nigerian-British designer’s recent seasons.

Between the crowded clothing racks, we checked the pulse of New York City style—a mix of streetwear, designer fashion, and tailoring pieced together with the hectic precision the city is famous for.

Corepaski, 18 max, 23 Saad Syriek, 26

Shin, 24

Azmaree, 25 Jean Stone, 75 Gabrielle, 26

Manne quin, 32

Jason, 28 Ludjero, 30 Tojuwa, 22

Jose, 19 Christian, 28 Celina Gao, 21