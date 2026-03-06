Moynat and Kasing Lung are reuniting for their final act

Ah yes, the cheeky daring little Labubu is back on the prowl. If you’re a fashion fan, you’ll most definitely know that in October of last year, the French heritage trunk maker Moynat, partnered with Hong Kong illustrator, Kasing Lung to celebrate Labubu’s 10th anniversary with a limited-edition capsule of Moynat bags.

The two first collaborated in September of last year, followed by another drop just last month — and now they’re back again, with the latest release landing on March 6. Mark this in your calendars, Labubu fans.

Born from Lung’s illustrated storybooks, Labubu exploded through Asia’s booming designer toy scene, driven by limited drops and blind-box culture. Scarcity created demand; demand created community; community created cultural currency. By last summer, Labubu got so big, it was essentially turned into a universal meme and therefore, instantly recognisable.

Its expansion into Western markets felt inevitable. Its expansion into fashion, however, says something bigger about where luxury is headed. Luxury consumers aren’t just after a brand’s craftsmanship anymore. In an attention economy, the ability for a product to signal personality — or simply start a conversation — has become part of its value. Personalisation and “authenticity” are status markers, and we’ve seen that play out through the rise of bag charms clipped onto everything from seven-figure Hermès Birkins to Coach minis and Louis Vuitton Nano Speedys.

For Moynat, famous for its heritage totes and trunks, the partnership injects immediacy and cultural fluency into a historic house without diluting its craftsmanship. As for Lung, the Hong Kong artist is able to expand his franchise into even more of a luxury market than just confined to luxury toys.

There’s also something psychological at play. Labubu taps into a kind of childlike obsession that adult consumers increasingly indulge in — a mix of nostalgia and escapism. In other words: yes, you’re carrying a heritage Moynat bag… but you’re also someone who doesn’t take life too seriously.

The move invokes the impact of the early ’00s Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami collaboration—a cultural reset that proved character art could live comfortably inside luxury. So influential, it returned early last year as a re-edition and remains one of fashion’s most coveted crossovers. Moynat and Kasing Lung are tapping into a similar intersection of fandom, craftsmanship and collectibility—but for a new generation raised on drops, resale and digital virality.

The campaign, captured by photographer Theo Liu, features Sarah Andelman, Audrey Tautou, Farida Khelfa and Noémie Lenoir — a lineup that underscores the collaboration’s cross-generational appeal.

Previous releases in the partnership also tapped notable figures including Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh, Lucy Liu and Brooke Shields, suggesting Moynat is positioning this partnership as a beloved and forever cultural moment.

As for the collection itself: the capsule includes tote bags in small, medium and large sizes, alongside the Hobo, Mini 48h, and Moynat’s petite suitcase. Accessories extend to cardholders, passport covers and charms – perfect to add to your collection of knickknacks. The palette leans into bold primary colours (blue, green, red and yellow) alongside a black-and-yellow variation. The bag charms are rendered in 2D, designed to clip easily onto the house’s leather pieces.

Ultimately, this is about how intellectual property and heritage craftsmanship intersect in 2026. That intersection is exactly where fashion wants to be. The new capsule collection is exclusively available to buy in Moynat boutiques from 6th March.