Myrtle Beach, Straight-Up!

Myrtle Beach, the unruly, infamous party-town sibling to South Carolina’s capital, Columbia. A hotspot known for its wild nightlife, drinking culture, and endless mini-golf courses. We hit the strip to find out what really goes down in Myrtle.

Nina, 48

Tequila or Vodka? Tequila. Where’s good to eat? Dagwood’s.

Skyler Wilkinson, 24

What do you do? I work in sales and maintenance at Myrtle Wheels E-Bikes. My dad and I started it in our garage, then moved to a flea market, and now we’ve got a brick-and-mortar shop. Where’s good to eat? Atmosphere, it’s Ukrainian. Craziest thing you’ve seen in Myrtle Beach? So many things. Guys with squatted trucks. Those tilted ones. And lots of shootings—four or five reported this year on the boulevard. Song on repeat? “Dopamine” by Lil Tecca.

Chris, 19 + Abbie, 18 + Christian, 6 months

What do you love about Myrtle beach? The beach. What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen in Myrtle Beach? Chris: Today we watched someone get bit by a shark—on his arm. What song do you have on repeat? Chris: The new YB album.

Vanderstone, 17 + Scott, 52 + Nicki, 39

What do you love about Myrtle Beach? Vanderstone: The nightlife! It’s awesome walking around and seeing people. In Ohio, everything’s closed after 11 p.m, and there’s no one around. Craziest thing you’ve seen in Myrtle Beach? All: The cops. So many. Where’s good to eat? Oysters. Song on repeat? Vanderstone: “MKTL” Scott: “Summer of ’69” by Bryan Adams. Nicki: “The Sound of Silence” by Disturbed.

Lexi, 15 + Sophia, 18

What do you do? Lexi: I work at Qdoba. Sophia: I work at iHub. What do you love about Myrtle Beach? Lexi: Meeting new people. Sophia: That. And the ocean, the beach, all the shops. Craziest thing you’ve seen in Myrtle Beach? Some guy twerking in the middle of the road. Song on repeat? Lexi: “We Never Dated” by Sombr. Sophia: Anything by Sexy Red.

Storm Hodges

What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen in Myrtle Beach? There was a shootout a couple months ago. Tequila or Vodka? Tequila.

Major, 22

What do you do? I own vending machines and run an ice cream parlor. Where’s good to eat? Hamburger Joe’s, Burky’s. Tequila or Vodka? Vodka. What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen in Myrtle Beach? Every year there’s something new going down.

Miriam, 53 + Carlos, 62

Where’s good to eat? Seafood. Tequila or Vodka? Tequila. Where’s good to dance? We were salsa dancing right on the beach!



Noah, 22 + Cole, 26, Austin

Tequila or Vodka? Nobi: Tequila. Cole: Vodka.

Julia, 22

What do you do? I’m a server. I draw and hang out on my front porch listening to music. Any advice for people coming to Myrtle Beach? Don’t. Where’s good to eat? I had some fire Jamaican food downtown for lunch. Craziest Myrtle Beach story? One night my friend and I snuck out and drove up and down the strip all night. We stole from gas stations—never got caught, haha. Then we went swimming in the ocean. That’s a true Myrtle night.

Marcus, 21

What do you love about Myrtle Beach? The beach. Surfing with friends. Where’s good to eat? Any seafood buffet. Where’s good to dance? I’m not much of a dancer, but people are always dancing on the beach. Only in Myrtle Beach… Is there tons to do in summer, and not much in winter.

Emily, 24

What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen in Myrtle Beach? There was a homeless guy named Joseph who used to hang outside Atlas. We’d give him money and he’d make these little cardboard paintings. One night we gave him $100 to go to Waffle House.

Matthew, 26

What do you do? I sell furniture and make music—hip hop, country, R&B, all of it. I don’t stick to just one genre. Craziest thing you’ve seen in Myrtle Beach? A shooting. I was 14, working on the boulevard when people ran into the store I was in, trying to escape gunfire. Where’s good to dance? Señor Frog’s or Tin Roof. Tequila or Vodka? Tequila.

Jason, 46

Craziest thing you’ve seen in Myrtle Beach? I was doing henna tattoos when a drunk group came in. One guy tattooed a dick on his buddy’s face while he was passed out—dude was getting married the next day. I made $350 off that tattoo… and I didn’t even do it. Advice for visitors? Stay away from the south end. Tequila or Vodka? Tequila.

Lonnie

What do you do? I sell shirts—been doing airbrush for about 35 years. Tequila or Vodka? Tequila. What’s the craziest thing you’ve seen in Myrtle Beach? Shootings.

with special thanks to Kyree + Myles.