Ask Naomi Anything

written by Sara McAlpine

photography Thibaut Grevet

image architecture Law Roach

They say you never forget your first. For Naomi Campbell, the first of her countless magazine covers happened here, 39 years ago. “I had only been modelling for four months, so it was all new to me,” the towering supermodel remembers of her August 1986 i-D cover shoot, culminating in a slightly menacing, blue-and-white photograph by Robert Erdmann. “It was like, wow!”

Four decades later, her fame transcends the runway. She has continually broken new ground with a succession of firsts—the first Black model to walk for Prada, to appear on the covers of French Vogue, American Vogue’s coveted September issue, and TIME magazine—defying expectations, inspiring fashion designers, photographers, musicians, and more.

Since turning the head of a model scout in 1986, she’s starred in hit movies and TV shows (Empire, American Horror Story, Zoolander 2), appeared in the music videos of late legends (Michael Jackson, George Michael, Biggie), been name-dropped in tracks by Ye and Beyoncé, released her own record (Baby Woman, thankfully on Spotify), written her own novel (Swan, 1994), and founded two charities. An unprecedented trajectory for a teen goth from Streatham. Fourteen i-D covers in, this one marks another first: an interview driven entirely by her friends and fans.

Yseult asks . . . who is the person who has marked you the most in your career?



Azzedine Alaïa. He wasn’t just my designer, he was my papa. He introduced me to every facet of creativity: fashion, art, literature, architecture. Taking me in when I was starting out, he taught me about life beyond the runway. That’s true mentorship.

Edward Enninful asks . . . everyone thinks you live a very charmed life—what’s the biggest challenge you’ve ever faced?



My biggest challenge was overcoming addiction. I’ve always been transparent about it. Getting clean and staying sober took everything I had, but it transformed me into a stronger person. Sobriety is sacred to me now—it’s a daily commitment. When friends reach out wanting to get clean, I’m there to help. That’s what recovery is about: facing your truth and helping others find theirs.

Steve McQueen asks . . . you are very close to a number of great designers. As a muse, how do you think you influence their work, and do you feel there was some kind of collaboration?



It’s never just about wearing the clothes. With Azzedine, with Gianni [Versace], with Marc [Jacobs], we would talk for hours. They’d see how I moved, how I interpreted their vision. It’s a creative dialogue that goes beyond the runway.

Anok Yai asks . . . what is the biggest risk you’ve taken?



Moving to Paris at 16, alone. Everyone said I was too young, but I knew what I wanted. Sometimes you have to trust your instincts, even when others doubt you. My entire career has been about taking risks and breaking barriers, being the first Black model in many territories. Every “first” was a risk worth taking.

“My entire career has been about taking risks and breaking barriers, being the first Black model in many territories. Every ‘first’ was a risk worth taking.” NAOMI CAMPBELL

Colman Domingo asks . . . what meal would you cook for me if I came to your home, and why?



Oxtail with rice and peas. My grandmother’s recipe. Growing up in a Jamaican household, I learned that our food isn’t just delicious, it’s healing. Those childhood meals were far healthier than what I ate in my 20s and 30s. There’s something powerful about sharing a dish that carries generations of tradition and nourishment.

Andrew Bolton asks . . . is there a show you didn’t walk in that you wished you’d walked?



Claude Montana. His craftsmanship and precision were extraordinary—every garment looked sculpted and precise to perfection. The models who walked for him seemed transported to another world, and I would have loved to experience that on his runway.

Anna Sui asks . . . is there a favourite vintage piece you treasure?



My first ever Azzedine Alaïa dress. I still have it: black, fitted, perfect. Some pieces transcend fashion and become

part of your story.

Enza Khoury asks . . . what is your favourite childhood memory, and why?



Working on Bob Marley’s music video—a true legend of reggae. Being there with my whole class made it even more special. Imagine being a young girl from Streatham dancing with Bob Marley? That’s a memory that stays with you forever.

Olivia Dean asks . . . where do you think your power comes from?



From my mother, without a doubt. She taught me to stand tall, speak up, and never apologise for making space for myself and others. That’s real power.

Duran Lantink asks . . . what is your favourite beach hangout?



It’s in the Maldives.

Shea Couleé asks . . . in this hypothetical scenario, ALL American junk food is being destroyed in the next 24 hours, but you can only save one. Which junk food would you choose to save, and why?



Without question, French fries.

Christopher Kane asks . . . you have been photographed by the best and most revered photographers of our time. Is there one image of you that you love more than all?



This is such a difficult question—being a model means transforming yourself to realise each photographer’s unique vision. But there’s one Steven Meisel shot that is really special to me. I’m in a short blonde wig and top hat, and my top lip is pressed against my knee. There’s a quietness, a solitude in that image that captures something beyond the transformation. In an industry of constant motion, that stillness speaks volumes to me.

Dress ANDREAS KRONTHALER FOR VIVIENNE WESTWOOD, bracelet SAINT LAURENT BY ANTHONY VACCARELLO, earrings vintage Susan Caplan

Stella McCartney asks . . . what is something in this world that you love, and needs saving?



The master craftspeople who carry centuries of tradition in their hands. I’ve been privileged to watch Italian leatherworkers, Japanese silk weavers, Indian embroiderers—artists who’ve inherited techniques passed down for generations. These skills aren’t just about making beautiful things. They tell stories, preserve culture. When I see a handwoven textile or watch an artisan tooling leather, I’m witnessing something precious. Supporting these masters and their apprentices isn’t just about preserving the past—it’s about inspiring future innovations rooted in this timeless craftsmanship.

Anthony Joshua asks . . . would you employ me to be a male model?



If you’ve got the walk and the presence, absolutely! But modelling isn’t just about looks—similar to boxing, it’s about mental strength. You have to have thick skin in this industry. Nobody teaches you how to handle rejection, but that resilience is just as important as your runway walk.

“You have to have thick skin in this industry. Nobody teaches you how to handle rejection, but that resilience is just as important as your runway walk.” naomi campbell

Paris Hilton asks . . . if you could only keep three items in your wardrobe forever, what would they be, and why?



A perfectly tailored black Alaïa blazer, a Dolce&Gabbana corseted dress, and a signature pair of Manolo Blahniks. If necessary, these pieces could take me from boardrooms to red carpets without missing a beat.

Bianca Saunders asks . . . have you ever considered designing?



I’ve thoroughly enjoyed collaborations with designers, [like my] capsule collection with Hugo Boss, and I look forward to doing more. At the same time, I most enjoy being the canvas rather than the artist. There’s an art to bringing designers’ visions to life.

Maya Jama asks . . . when do you feel the most inspired?



When I’m travelling. I appreciate new places and new perspectives. That’s when the magic happens. Every city has its own rhythm that sparks creativity.

Keisha Buchanan, of Sugababes, asks . . . wou have always had the most amazing clear skin. What advice can you give women with similar skin tones as they’re trying to deal with hyperpigmentation and other issues that affect dark skin?



Hydration is everything. I’m constantly layering products throughout the day—serums, moisturisers, facial mists. I layer, layer, layer. Dark skin needs constant moisture to maintain its glow. I’m religious about facials and masks. I’ve even walked into photoshoots with my mask still on because skincare comes first.

Siobhán Donaghy, of Sugababes, asks . . . read you used to communicate with Iman through faxes and thought it the most glamourous form of communication. Do you miss being able to fax, or has something more glamourous come along?



Nothing beats a handwritten note. Those faxes with Iman were like our own private fashion telegraph. In this digital age, I definitely text and email more than anything but still believe that taking time to write something personal feels even more special now than ever.

Lucien Clarke asks . . . what are your “do’s and don’ts” for young models aspiring to reach your level?



Do: Treat this like the serious profession it is. That means taking care of your instrument—your body and mind. Show up to every job impeccable: nails done, feet done, facial complete, hair clean. This isn’t vanity, it’s professionalism. Stay disciplined with nutrition and exercise because the hours are long and you need your strength.

Don’t: Let early rejection shake you. I heard “no” countless times at the beginning, but persistence is everything. Surround yourself with supportive family and friends who’ll keep you grounded. Most importantly, never think you’re too good to learn something new. I’ve been doing this for over three decades and I’m still learning. This industry evolves constantly, and humility is as important as confidence.

Burna Boy asks . . . hey Na-Na, describe your perfect day in your favourite city.



Waking up in Paris, doing my wellness routine, then heading off to work. Eating is very important for me in Paris. I have French cuisine for lunch and a Senegalese meal for dinner. Paris is always quite intense, as I’m usually there for work, so taking the time to have a meal with friends makes it a perfect day.

Mutya Buena, of Sugababes, asks . . . how did it feel to be the leading girl in the Michael Jackson video “In the Closet”?



Working with Michael was magical. He was such a perfectionist. We shot for days to get every detail right. It was exhilarating and a lot of fun. That video pushed me to be better.

horsegiirL asks . . . would you rather go to space or to the bottom of the ocean?



Space. I’ve walked every major runway on Earth—might as well see what the galaxy has to offer.

Jodie Turner-Smith asks . . . you’ve been excelling as a supermodel since you were a teenager, but not many people know that you began as a dancer at the age of 5! You’ve done something that not many are capable of—being at the forefront of a career that spans decades and constantly raising the bar. What goals do you have for this era of your life? What do you envision next for yourself?



I’m laser-focused on advocacy work now. The fashion industry needs to change, and I want to be part of that transformation. I’m also enjoying producing, bringing new stories and voices to light. It’s about using my platform to create meaningful impact. For me, it’s never been about fame. It’s about artistry and creativity, bringing untold stories to life. That’s what makes this journey fulfilling.

Kate Moss asks . . . we used to cook Sunday roasts together in NY in the ’90s. What’s your favourite dish to cook now?



Kate, those Sunday lunches were everything—our little piece of home, especially when we were travelling, living out of suitcases. These days, I love making stuffed Cornish hens with sage and onion breadcrumb stuffing, served with Yorkshire pudding. But nothing beats a proper British Sunday roast. Back in the day, if we were travelling and had access to a kitchen, we’d cook together, and those Sunday lunches kept us connected to home. Sometimes the simplest traditions mean the most.

Daniel Lee asks . . . I remember your 1995 album Baby Woman. Would you ever go back into the music industry?



Never say never, but I think I’ll stick to what I do best. Some experiments are better left as beautiful memories of the ’90s. But, stay tuned, Daniel, there may be something coming your way!

AJ Odudu asks . . . we’ve attended Pilates together and I know your fitness is top tier. Is there an activity or mantra that brings you peace?



Yoga at sunrise. It centres me, keeps me grounded. I live by: “Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.” It applies to everything—mind, body, and spirit.

Sissel Tolaas asks . . . is discovery what one does when one doesn’t know what one is doing?



Discovery happens when you’re brave enough to push boundaries. The best moments in fashion have always come from taking risks.

Jon Gray, of Ghetto Gastro, asks . . . when are you coming to the Bronx so we can eat our way through the borough?



Jon, you know I’m always down for a food adventure. The Bronx has some of the most authentic food culture in New York—from real Puerto Rican to West African. Name the date, and I’ll clear my schedule. Let’s start with some doubles and work our way through.

Karlie Kloss asks . . . if you could go back in time and walk one of your favourite runways again, which one would it be?



Without question, Versace 1991. The whole supermodel moment—Linda [Evangelista], Christy [Turlington], all of us strutting to [George Michael’s] “Freedom!” That energy was electric, absolutely electric. You couldn’t recreate that magic if you tried.

Nick Knight asks . . . you have always fought racism in the fashion industry. Do you feel you have achieved that? If not, what would have to happen to make you feel you had?



We’ve made progress, but we’re far from where we need to be. I want to see Black and Brown faces not just on the runway, but in the boardrooms, as creative directors, as magazine editors, as photographers. Real change happens when we have equal representation at every level. I won’t stop pushing until that happens.

Caroline Rush asks . . . which young designers have you got your eye on?



My goodness, you could write a whole article about the designers I’m watching. Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo understands how to honor heritage while pushing boundaries. His vision for the house is extraordinary. I’m captivated by Nigerian-born Mowalola Ogunlesi’s bold, unapologetic perspective. Then there’s Thebe Magugu from South Africa, who’s transcending fashion entirely. His new space in Johannesburg is revolutionary—part store, part cultural hub, spotlighting other creatives through exhibitions and panels. Willy Chavarria’s exploration of identity and social commentary through fashion is powerful. Duran Lantink’s sustainable approach to luxury is reshaping the industry. I’m also watching Aaron Esh in London, whose take on modern menswear is groundbreaking, and Daniel Del Core in Milan, who’s bringing fresh energy to Italian craftsmanship with his couture techniques. These designers represent the future I’ve been envisioning. They’re not just making clothes, they’re creating culture.

Lead image: Naomi wears bra COURRÈGES, earring ISABEL MARANT



