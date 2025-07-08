How Many Hot Dogs Can You Scoff in 10 Minutes?

Every year on the 4th of July, thousands of spectators flock to Coney Island in New York to witness Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest, an annual hot dog eating contest where glutenous competitors see who can scoff the most dogs in under 10 minutes. Will you be participating next year? We might… We caught up with the winners to get some insight.

Women’s Contest

1st Place

Miki Sudo, 39, Tampa, FL

Hot dogs eaten… 33 in 10 minutes. Do you have jitters the night before competing? Not in particular, I’ve been doing this for 11 years now and I know what to expect, I’m just excited. What is your occupation? I’m a dental hygiene student and I work at a dental office. Do you have any special tactics during the competition? Like a lot of top competitors I dunk my buns in warm liquid and minimize chewing.

2nd Place

Michelle Lesco, Age 41, Tucson, AZ

Hot dogs eaten… 22 and ¾ in 10 minutes. Do you have jitters the night before competing? A million percent, every single time. What do you think about while you’re in the moment competing? I have ADHD, what my brain wants to think about is every little thing that’s going on. What song is playing? What is the flipper doing? Is the person who’s counting my hot dogs at the same number I’m at? How many minutes are left? Mostly I’m trying to shut out the chaos and focus on the hot dog in front of me. What is your occupation? I teach eighth grade math.

3rd Place

Danielle DiSapia, 33, Seattle, WA

Hot dogs eaten… 21 and ½ in 10 minutes. Do you have jitters the night before competing? I’ve been jittering since I qualified. What is your occupation? I manage a tanning salon.That’s my Clark Kent but my superman is that I am a host of a TikTok live show called “Dee Street Eats”. What do you think about while you’re in the moment competing? Just do the dance!

Men’s Contest

1st Place

Joey Chestnut, 41, Westfield, IN

Hot dogs eaten… 70 and ½ in 10 minutes. Do you have jitters the night before competing? Oh my gosh.. It was really important that I wake up early so I can get to sleep early, like 9pm. Your body digests all its food at night time, in the morning your stomach is the smallest, so I need to wake up really early to do my burping exercises so I can stretch my stomach. What do you think about while you’re in the moment competing? Kooky things! Making sure I’m dunking the bun the right way, making sure I’m not forgetting to chew or breathe, remembering all the silly things and finding a rhythm. What is your occupation? I’m an eater, I got my engineering degree at San Jose State andI worked in construction management for a while, but the eating just took over.

2nd Place

Patrick Bertoletti, 40, Chicago, IL

Hot dogs eaten… 46 and ½ in 10 minutes. Do you have jitters the night before competing? Yes, I’m anxious, excited, and nervous. Do you have any special tactics during the competition? 20 years of doing this, it’s more mental than anything else at this point. What do you think about while you’re in the moment competing? I just think that I don’t like to lose, you wanna slow down naturally and that’s the hardest part to sync up with your mind. What is your occupation? I’m a chef in Chicago.