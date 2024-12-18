  1. Instagram
    The Best Dressed Kids in New York Are at the Nettspend Show

    All the best looks from the rapper’s performance at Irving Plaza.

    Owen Myers, Stow Kelly

    DECEMBER 18, 2024

    It’s a good time to be a Nettspend fan. The critic-baiting boy wonder signed a major label deal this summer, dropped his debut album Bad Ass F*cking Kid — earning him a spot on the Billboard 200 — and is currently travelling through North America on his BAFK tour. At the New York stop at Irving Plaza last week, fans came dressed ready to rage, wearing balaclavas, blown-out jeans and stompy black boots. Check out their looks — straight-up — below, and revisit i-D’s feature with Nett here

    Credits
    Text: Owen Myers
    Photography: Stow Kelly

