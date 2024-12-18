The Best Dressed Kids in New York Are at the Nettspend Show

It’s a good time to be a Nettspend fan. The critic-baiting boy wonder signed a major label deal this summer, dropped his debut album Bad Ass F*cking Kid — earning him a spot on the Billboard 200 — and is currently travelling through North America on his BAFK tour. At the New York stop at Irving Plaza last week, fans came dressed ready to rage, wearing balaclavas, blown-out jeans and stompy black boots. Check out their looks — straight-up — below, and revisit i-D’s feature with Nett here.
Credits
Text: Owen Myers
Photography: Stow Kelly