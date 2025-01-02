The hangovers must hit different when the antidote is the sun and sand on your doorstep. In Rio de Janeiro on New Year’s Day, locals and tourists flock to the water to wash off the sins and regrets of what they left behind, bringing a new energy with them into 2025.

Photographer Dagurke went down to meet them, running into everyone from soon-to-be college graduates to corn sellers who find worldly happiness in what they do. As Gislaine tells him, the secret to success is “focusing on the positives – because negativity is boring!” Here, 15 people dole out advice on how to be happy, have great style, and stay in (and out) for 2025.



Ronny, 19

What do you do? I work, study, and run a business. Tell us what you’re wearing. Flip-flops, pants and the Brazilian flag. What are your hopes for 2025? To travel to Paris, and to buy a car. What’s in for 2025? Traveling with purpose and building meaningful connections. And what’s out? Chasing trends to fit in. The secret to happiness is… Not paying attention to criticism.

Nina, 94

What do you do? At this age, I’m retired. I like to take a walk. What do you love about Rio? The beaches, they’re beautiful. What changed your life in 2024? Nothing, it’s the same. What are your hopes for 2025? To have lots of health, right? The secret to happiness is? Be honest.

Brayan, 24

What do you do? I’m a salesperson and a supervisor. Tell us what you’re wearing from head to toe. Shorts and just underwear. What changed in your life in 2024? I became one of the most well-known LGBT people in my city, but I wanted to dim myself down because fame went to my head, and I couldn’t handle it. What are your hopes for 2025? To have great financial and physical structure, in terms of material things.

Gislane

How old are you? I’ll skip that one. What do you do? I’m a freelance hair braider and I’m a nice person.

What are you wearing from head to toe? A bikini and party-girl micro shorts. And feet full of

sand. Tell us a song that’s on repeat for you right now. It’s called “3:15” by Russ. It’s a white guy

with hair like this who sings Black music, but he’s white. What’s in fashion? Having an open mind. Being eclectic.

And the secret to happiness is? Focusing on the positives, because negativity is boring.

Weslley, 33

What do you do? I’m an offshore salesperson. Name something that changed your life in 2024. My financial situation and life perspective. What’s out in 2025? Prejudice in any form and at any level. The secret to happiness is… Pursuing what you desire and knowing the path to get there.

Ailín, 21

What do you do? I study and work. What was something that changed your life in 2024? Love.

What are your hopes for 2025? To stop suffering for love. The secret to happiness is… Enjoying every moment.

Jasmin, 21

What do you do? I’m a hair braider. Name a song you’re listening to on repeat. “Lugar Perfeito” by Anitta and Ivete Sangalo. What are your hopes for 2025? That I can have my child. What’s out for 2025? People’s bad character. It should have ended a long time ago. And what’s in? Always wearing white on New Year’s Eve.

The secret to happiness is... Looking for the good things and forgetting the bad ones.

Rayca, 18

What do you do? I work with hair. Tell us what you’re wearing. Organza on my head, shorts, a crop top, and Havaianas. What changed your life in 2024? Nothing. The secret to happiness is… To live!

Mônica, 53

What do you do? I’m a personal trainer. What do you love about Rio? Rio is life, samba, love, peace, joy. What changed your life in 2024? Joy, work, family, Rio de Janeiro. What are your hopes for 2025? Lots of health and money in my pocket.

Liana, 18 and Ines, 26

What do you do? Liana: I’m a student. Ines: I’m a business analyst. And where are you from? We’re from France.

What do you love about Rio? Liana: The people are very nice and everything is so chill. You have music everywhere, dance everywhere. Everyone is smiling like life is beautiful. The secret to happiness is… Ines: That’s difficult. I don’t know, doing what you love to do, sharing moments with people you love, things like that.



Mari, 22

What do you do? Digital marketing. Tell us what you’re wearing. A bikini. What song do you have on repeat right now? None. What changed your life in 2024? I managed to buy my apartment. What are your hopes for 2025? To graduate soon. The secret to happiness is… Not expecting too much from others, only from yourself, right?

Luciano, 28

What do you do? I’m an assembler. Name a musician you have on repeat right now. MC Nego Blue. What’s in for 2025? Embracing change and kindness. What’s out? Stagnation and negativity. The secret to happiness is… Family.

Denilson, 20

What do you do? I work at the beach in Ipanema, Copacabana, selling corn. What are your hopes for 2025? A lot of prosperity and many blessings from God for us to succeed. The secret to happiness is… Selling corn.

Sophie, 31

Where are you from? Germany. What do you do? I’m working in HR in a technology company. What was something that changed your life in 2024? I got engaged. What are your hopes for 2025? A happy, happy, fulfilling year for me and all my loved ones.

Leysi, 26

What do you do? I do digital marketing and I’m an influencer. Tell us about your outfit. I’m wearing a dress from a Colombian store that I don’t remember the name of right now. Purse is from Primark because, honestly, I didn’t bring anything fancier. The earrings are from Shein, and the rings are from a jewellery store, but I don’t know which one. What music are you listening to on repeat right now? Brazilian music, Amor de Verdades. What changed in your life in 2024? Mainly that I moved countries; I’m now living in Dubai, and I’d say that’s the biggest change I’ve had. What’s going to be in and out of fashion for 2025? Being in other people’s business and criticising

others is out. Hate is out. I think people should focus on themselves and simply dedicate themselves to being happy without worrying about anything else. That’s in, and that’s out.

Credits

Photography and interviews: Dagurke